Basanite Industries, LLC announces achieving full operational status, the completion of strategic new hires, and accelerated expansion plans in light of strong market demand

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite Industries, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA) (collectively, hereafter referred to as “Basanite” or the “Company”), today announced that has reached full operational status. Further, in response to strong market demand, the Company plans to accelerate its growth plans, starting with a major expansion of its Pompano Beach manufacturing facility in 2021.



In the middle of August of 2020, Basanite began scaling manufacturing operations and commenced the manufacture of its initial stock of inventory of BasaFlex, its proprietary basalt fiber reinforced polymer reinforcing bar (or rebar). Also during this timeframe, the Company filled key positions within its production facility and reached its primary goal of full capacity single shift operations. Basanite has begun selling across its complete product line and is currently working on securing larger orders for next year. The Company has also been preparing multiple test articles for customers who are now conducting testing for specific applications. Based on market demand, Basanite is now working towards beginning two shift operations early in the new year.