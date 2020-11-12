Basanite Industries, LLC announces achieving full operational status, the completion of strategic new hires, and accelerated expansion plans in light of strong market demand
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basanite Industries, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB: BASA) (collectively, hereafter referred to as “Basanite” or the
“Company”), today announced that has reached full operational status. Further, in response to strong market demand, the Company plans to accelerate its growth plans, starting with a major expansion
of its Pompano Beach manufacturing facility in 2021.
In the middle of August of 2020, Basanite began scaling manufacturing operations and commenced the manufacture of its initial stock of inventory of BasaFlex, its proprietary basalt fiber reinforced polymer reinforcing bar (or rebar). Also during this timeframe, the Company filled key positions within its production facility and reached its primary goal of full capacity single shift operations. Basanite has begun selling across its complete product line and is currently working on securing larger orders for next year. The Company has also been preparing multiple test articles for customers who are now conducting testing for specific applications. Based on market demand, Basanite is now working towards beginning two shift operations early in the new year.
Management has also been recruiting key positions in the Company, focused initially on product development; driving sales growth; and expanding the Company’s market presence. Our hiring focused on key areas of excellence, including quality assurance; operations and other technical resources; engineering; and sales and marketing. Basanite has completed its initial hiring plan of recruiting and hiring the following key personnel for leadership positions, with over 140 years of industry experience in the industry combined:
|
Vesna Stanic, PhD
Brian Metrocavage
Bob Robbins
Jesus Escalona
Eduardo Acosta
Jorge Angulo
|
Director of Quality Assurance
Director of Technical Sales
Director of Business Development
Structural / Civil Engineer
Structural / Civil Engineer
Director of Operations
Earlier in 2020, Basanite contracted with an independent software company to develop BasaPro, a design software specifically for use with BasaFlex. This development effort has been completed and the operational software is being installed at Basanite this month. The software will allow both Basanite’s engineers and Basanite’s customers to normalize the use of BasaFlex in place of steel rebar in all types of concrete applications. It allows for both the conversion to BasaFlex from steel in existing concrete designs, or for original designs using BasaFlex, and is based upon the application of ACI 440 and ACI 318 standards. The software is capable of showing all calculations and pictorial design work in conjunction with applicable building codes. This means Basanite can now communicate with the design community in their own language.
