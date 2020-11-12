Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s macOS Big Sur

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple’s macOS Big Sur update, which became available today. Jamf customers can upgrade to macOS Big Sur the day it’s available, and customers using Jamf for Apple security can be confident their endpoint security solution will work seamlessly with macOS Big Sur without disrupting end users or organizational security. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases, including macOS Big Sur, across its solution portfolio.



“macOS Catalina highlighted the unique capabilities and power of an Apple-native approach, and macOS Big Sur unveils a user experience on Mac that is familiar to those that love iOS. These advancements are pushed even further forward with Apple’s new M1 chip, which I believe will continue to spur Mac as the device of choice in the enterprise,” said Jason Wudi, chief technology officer, Jamf. “Because Jamf is solely focused on empowering our customers with Apple, we are consistently ready to support and extend Apple’s latest operating system functionality. As a result, your organization can upgrade to macOS Big Sur with all of its new features and security mechanisms on your schedule, not ours.”