 

AZEK Launches First of Its Kind PVC Recycling Program With Dealers and Contractors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 20:00  |  58   |   |   

The AZEK Company (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today the official launch of the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program (“FULL-CIRCLE”). The new professional on-the-ground program works directly with dealers, contractors and mill shops to collect, return and recycle scrap PVC from fabrication shops, construction sites and remodeling projects. The AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program makes AZEK one of the largest PVC recyclers in the country and is another step in the company’s ongoing commitment to building a more sustainable future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005925/en/

AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program (Photo: Business Wire)

AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program (Photo: Business Wire)

A professional-focused approach, the program diverts recycle material that would otherwise be disposed of in landfills, while reducing contractors’ overhead disposal costs. The first of its kind program is made possible by AZEK’s vertically integrated recycling center, Return Polymers, combined with the company’s innovative product technology and strong network of distributors, dealers and direct customer mill shops similarly aligned on achieving sustainability goals. FULL-CIRCLE complements AZEK’s already existing integrated polyethylene (PE) recycling initiative used in the TimberTech PRO and TimberTech EDGE decking lines.

“We felt it was import to create a recycling program centered on waste diversion and conveniently located on-site where professional contractors work,” said AZEK CEO Jesse Singh. “Through FULL-CIRCLE we will now have a great pipeline of materials to reuse and create into fresh new products for consumers’ outdoor living spaces.”

Launched in a beta version this spring with a handful of partners, AZEK is on track to collect over 2.5 million pounds of PVC scrap annually from direct customers and construction sites. Return Polymers then sorts and processes the PVC and supplies clean recycled material back to the Company’s manufacturing plants for reuse across multiple product lines. A value-add service, FULL-CIRCLE currently has strong roots in the Northeast with plans to grow program participants with additional sustainability-focused distributors, dealers and mill shops.

FULL-CIRCLE expands on AZEK’s ongoing dedication to quality, sustainability, and innovation, proving environmental and financial benefits to both The AZEK Company and its distributor, dealer, customer and contractor networks.

“Ultimately, this is a terrific example of how AZEK innovations continue to advance a sustainable and circular economy in a way that is a win-win for everyone,” continued Singh.

For additional information on how to participate in the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program, please reach out to your local AZEK sales representative or dealer partner.

The AZEK Company

The AZEK Company Inc. is an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low- maintenance residential and commercial building products and is committed to innovation, sustainability and research & development. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. For additional information please visit azekco.com.

The AZEK Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AZEK Launches First of Its Kind PVC Recycling Program With Dealers and Contractors The AZEK Company (“AZEK”), an industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and sustainable residential and commercial building products, announced today the official launch of the AZEK FULL-CIRCLE PVC Recycling Program …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
The AZEK Company Inc. Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on December 3, 2020
03.11.20
The AZEK Company to Participate in Baird’s 2020 Global Industrial Conference
20.10.20
The AZEK Company Joins The Board Challenge - Pledging to Add at Least One Additional Black Director to Board