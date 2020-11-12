 

Hanes Is Happy to Be the ‘Official Smile’ of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 20:06  |  82   |   |   

Hanes, America’s No. 1 basic apparel brand, is helping millions smile for the holidays as it partners with the team behind the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005578/en/

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers.

“HanesBrands has taken a leadership role in encouraging people to wear masks during the pandemic, and this collaboration between Hanes and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a natural extension of that effort,” said Ann Fritchman, chief customer officer for HanesBrands. “We are thrilled Hanes is the ‘Official Smile’ of the Parade and are excited to help all participants remain safe while smiling through this iconic event.”

Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said: “As we safely reimagined this year’s Macy’s Parade we knew immediately that at the top of our health and wellness plan would be face masks to help protect the incredible volunteers and participants who are coming together to give the nation this cherished holiday gift. Thanks to Hanes our smiles will shine through as we kick-off the holiday season live from 34th Street this Thanksgiving.”

In response to the global pandemic, HanesBrands leveraged its design and manufacturing expertise to quickly pivot operations to the production of all-cotton cloth face coverings and medical gowns beginning in March. Hanes introduced its #MaskAround campaign in July to underscore the importance of wearing a face mask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of the campaign and to ensure those in need have access to face coverings, Hanes has also donated 1 million face masks to those experiencing homelessness across the country.

Seite 1 von 3
Hanesbrands Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hanes Is Happy to Be the ‘Official Smile’ of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Hanes, America’s No. 1 basic apparel brand, is helping millions smile for the holidays as it partners with the team behind the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Alibaba Generates RMB498.2 Billion (US$74.1 Billion) in GMV During the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping ...
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Sierra Wireless Octave Wins “IoT Innovation of the Year” Award in 2020 Mobile Breakthrough ...
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
Greg Hall Joins HanesBrands as Chief Consumer Officer
10.11.20
HanesBrands Announces Retirement of Joia M. Johnson
05.11.20
HanesBrands Proprietary Surgical Face Mask Receives Authorization by U.S. Food and Drug Administration
05.11.20
HanesBrands Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
28.10.20
Champion Athleticwear Gears Up for Outdoor Conditions with Latest Product Innovation
27.10.20
HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
20.10.20
College Students Reflect on Their Sustainability Journey in Final Episode of HanesBrands’ “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary
15.10.20
HanesBrands Sets Date for Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
13.10.20
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to Campus” Minidocumentary