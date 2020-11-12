Hanes Is Happy to Be the ‘Official Smile’ of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Hanes , America’s No. 1 basic apparel brand, is helping millions smile for the holidays as it partners with the team behind the world-renowned Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

As the “Official Smile” of the 94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Hanes is providing thousands of face masks to Parade staff, volunteers and participants. Vibrant colors, including red, blue, green, orange, pink and yellow, highlight a bold screen printed smile across the front of the Hanes and Macy’s Parade co-branded masks for Parade support teams and performers. (Photo: Business Wire)

“HanesBrands has taken a leadership role in encouraging people to wear masks during the pandemic, and this collaboration between Hanes and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a natural extension of that effort,” said Ann Fritchman, chief customer officer for HanesBrands. “We are thrilled Hanes is the ‘Official Smile’ of the Parade and are excited to help all participants remain safe while smiling through this iconic event.”

Jordan Dabby, producer of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, said: “As we safely reimagined this year’s Macy’s Parade we knew immediately that at the top of our health and wellness plan would be face masks to help protect the incredible volunteers and participants who are coming together to give the nation this cherished holiday gift. Thanks to Hanes our smiles will shine through as we kick-off the holiday season live from 34th Street this Thanksgiving.”

In response to the global pandemic, HanesBrands leveraged its design and manufacturing expertise to quickly pivot operations to the production of all-cotton cloth face coverings and medical gowns beginning in March. Hanes introduced its #MaskAround campaign in July to underscore the importance of wearing a face mask in public to help slow the spread of COVID-19. As part of the campaign and to ensure those in need have access to face coverings, Hanes has also donated 1 million face masks to those experiencing homelessness across the country.