 

LICT Corporation Completes Sale of Its Topeka, Kansas AWS License

12.11.2020, 20:05   

LICT Corporation (“LICT” or the “Company”; OTC Pink: LICT) has closed the sale of its 10 MHz AWS Federal Communications Commission (FCC) License in the Topeka, Kansas Basic Trading Area. LICT had announced the signing of a definitive agreement for this transaction on August 14, 2020.

This transaction monetized an FCC license which was a non-core asset of our business. The proceeds from this sale will further strengthen the financial condition and liquidity of LICT.

This release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including without limitation anticipated financial results, financing, capital expenditures and corporate transactions. It should be recognized that such information is based upon certain assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions, financial markets and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by LICT on its website, www.lictcorp.com. As a result, there can be no assurance that any possible transactions will be successful or that financial or other targets will be met. Such forward-looking information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material.

LICT is a holding company with subsidiaries in broadband and other telecommunications services that actively seeks acquisitions, principally in its existing business areas. LICT is listed on the OTC Pink under the symbol LICT. For further information, please visit our website listed above.



