1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: PIH) (the “Company”) announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Preferred Stock”), for the period commencing on September 15, 2020 and ending on December 14, 2020.

In accordance with the terms of the Company’s 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, on November 12, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a Preferred Stock cash dividend of $0.50 per share for the period that began on September 15, 2020 and ends on December 14, 2020. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2020 to holders of record on December 1, 2020. The Preferred Stock is currently listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and trades under the ticker symbol “PIHPP”.