 

OnX Canada Brings Cisco Webex and BroadWorks Cloud Calling Together for Cutting Edge Hosted UC

OnX Canada, a leading provider of business technology and solutions, is pleased to introduce a powerful new Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) offering powered by a combination of Cisco BroadWorks and Cisco Webex. These two proven communication platforms are being brought together to deliver a next-generation collaboration experience for traditional and remote workplaces alike.

This new combination allows OnX to provide its UCaaS clients with a fully integrated infrastructure of hosted VoIP, video endpoints, unified applications, video conferencing, and work stream collaboration. This upgrade to an already well established and reliable platform like Hosted UC only further strengths OnX’s position in the market to continue delivering the latest in unified communications, SD-WAN, contact center, and cloud networking solutions.

“This partnership is a step forward in our long-term goal of delivering greater convenience and performance to our small and mid-size business clients. We’re excited to be benefiting from Cisco’s considerable expertise in this new UCaaS offering,” said Tony King, OnX Chief Solution Architect. “We’re hoping that our clients will experience a truly modernized and comprehensive collaboration toolkit that enables greater productivity and flexibility.”

For an organization's users, the combination means always-on access, on any network, with any device, from anywhere, through a single app. OnX UCaaS gives users the security they need while working remotely with all the calling and collaboration features they're used to having in their corporate offices. At the click of a button on the Webex app, users can make and receive calls, instant message, set up audio conferences, host and attend video meetings, share screens and files, and integrate apps they use to build relationships and speed projects forward.

“Bundling together such a strong variety of communications and collaboration capabilities into one convenient package is truly revolutionary for our clientele,” said Paul Khawaja, President of OnX Canada. “This development will allow for organizations of any size to support and integrate robust and effective remote work policies. With these technologies at their disposal, they’ll also be able to rest assured that they networks will remain both agile and secure.”

With fully integrated unified collaboration solutions like UCaaS, IT teams can offload security and day-to-day management across their organization's voice, networking, communications, contact center, and collaboration environment. Along with 24/7/365 support and first call resolution delivered by our Enterprise Network Operations, OnX UCaaS gives IT personnel the ability to support team members worldwide and provide the services and apps they need to be successful through a single provider. And with its advanced analytics, reporting, and artificial intelligence capabilities, OnX UCaaS allows IT to deliver the real-time and historical data necessary for management and executive teams to identify trends and make informed decisions faster.

Learn how OnX UCaaS can take your organization to the next level.

About OnX Canada

For more than three decades, OnX Canada has partnered with Canadian businesses, healthcare organizations, and government agencies to provide the IT solutions to achieve their business goals. We deliver tailored cloud, communications, infrastructure, and consulting solutions that unlock innovation, drive efficiency, and accelerate growth. Our expert IT professionals focus on your business opportunities as they assess, design, build, and manage solutions that meet your strategic objectives. With a wide variety of certifications and decades of experience across many technologies and industries, the OnX team can help solve even the most complex challenges. For more information, visit OnX.com.

