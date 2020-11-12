 

AuBit announces 400,000,000 Freeway Token investment worth US$3.2m by GreenBank portfolio company

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just two weeks following the public launch of the Freeway Token (FWT), AuBit (https://aubit.io)  is delighted to announce that Staminier Limited, the GreenBank portfolio venture capital and investment company, has purchased 400,000,000 Freeway Tokens as the first step in a planned collaboration. GreenBank (https://greenbankcapitalinc.com) is a merchant banking business listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Frankfurt Boerse, and the OTC Markets in the USA and invests in exponential growth companies.

Breaking news of deal between Greenbank portfolio company Staminier and AuBit

Freeway Tokens trade on popular cryptocurrency platforms Bithumb Global and Uniswap with a strictly limited supply of only 10bn. The mid-market price at 8 am GMT this morning as reported on CoinGecko (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/freeway-token) values Staminier's holding of Freeway Tokens at approximately US$3.2m

Staminier's holding of Freeway Tokens is subject to lock-in provisions which mean that it cannot release any part of its holding until April 2021 when 60m tokens become saleable. The final proportion of 50m tokens becomes freely saleable in January 2023.

The Freeway Token is designed to fuel operations of its ground-breaking asset management platform that harnesses the power of network effects to generate increased total returns for users by distributing 80% of its trading revenues for the benefit of all users. When a user trades an AuBit-networked product, 80% of transaction revenues are automatically redistributed back to every product holder. For example, a user's holding in an AuBit-networked gold bullion product increases every time anyone, anywhere in the world, trades that same product. 

This network-enhanced asset growth brings the potential for greater total returns with no additional risk on the world's top investment products. The network effect compounds as more and more users trade on the platform. According to a study from NFX, network effects are responsible for 70% of the value of big tech unicorns in the past 23 years. 

AuBit's management team and advisors have worked at some of the largest financial and technology companies in the world including Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Fidelity, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, IBM, Google, and The Prudential.

It is planned that GreenBank will provide merchant banking services to AuBit in a bid to list AuBit products on the Canadian Stock Exchange as well as other exchanges using special purpose vehicles.  The collaboration is a boost to AuBit's plan to roll-out their disruptive FinTech model to more than 180 countries worldwide, especially into Canada and the USA. 

