 

Voya Financial Advisors Enhances Digital Experience to Help Improve Retirement Outcomes

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today new enhancements that the company’s retail wealth management firm, Voya Financial Advisors, Inc. (VFA) is making to both its financial professional and client-facing platforms. As part of VFA’s commitment to helping improve outcomes through purposeful innovation, the new, simplified platforms will include: digital account opening, allocation modeling, document sharing capabilities and the opportunity for enhanced client communication. As the latest additions to the firm’s expanding suite of technology resources, the new platform will help provide greater holistic planning support for Voya’s financial professionals and their clients.

The enhancements to VFA’s platform come at time when working with a financial professional is becoming increasingly important to individuals as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new research from Voya Financial, a strong number of Americans feel nervous (61%) or unsure (63%) about their personal finances as a result of the current economic environment.1 And, in light of COVID-19, a majority (86%) of those currently in the workforce are open to obtaining products, services or solutions related to their financial wellness, with financial professionals rated as the second most preferred source next to banks2 — underscoring the value that comes with the perspective of meeting directly with an individual when it comes to financial advice.

“In today’s world, it’s clear that the role of the financial professional is paramount to helping individuals be able to achieve their future financial goals,” said Tom Halloran, president of Voya Financial Advisors. “Providing our network with resources to better serve their clients is important to us and investing in the technologies to enable a seamless experience can only help our financial professionals to run their businesses more effectively. As a result, they are able better support their clients in finding the right path to success.”

Specifically, VFA’s new advances will provide financial professionals with a holistic view of a client’s full financial profile, including information from outside assets and accounts such as a workplace retirement plan. Additionally, the new interface will provide a seamless, user-friendly and fully digital experience that allows financial professionals to operate their business more effectively through the following benefits:

