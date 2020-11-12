 

Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 21:15  |  117   |   |   

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the formation of an alliance with Microsoft to advance the field of DNA data storage. These founding companies, alongside member organizations, will work together to create a comprehensive industry roadmap that will help the industry achieve interoperability between solutions and help establish the foundations for a cost-effective commercial archival storage ecosystem for the explosive growth of digital data.

“DNA is an incredible molecule that, by its very nature, provides ultra-high-density storage for thousands of years,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By joining with other technology leaders to develop a common framework for commercial implementation, we drive a shared vision to build this new market solution for digital storage.”

DNA data storage has the potential to deliver a true low-cost archival data storage solution. While current storage technologies have limited longevity and require data migration for long-term data storage, DNA provides a stable format storage medium that is durable for thousands of years when properly stored. In addition, DNA enables cost effective and rapid duplication. Importantly, it is incredibly dense, with 10 full length digital movies fitting into a volume the size of a single grain of salt. Digital data stored in DNA can be stored in a variety of containers including capsules, pellets or encased in glass beads.

“At Microsoft Research, we proactively address the future challenges of technology, with sustainability in mind,” commented Karin Strauss, Ph.D., senior principal research manager at Microsoft. “In collaboration with University of Washington, we have demonstrated a fully automated end-to-end system capable of storing and retrieving data from DNA, and we have separately stored 1GB of data in DNA synthesized by Twist and recovered data from it. We’re encouraged by the potential for more sustainable data storage with DNA and look forward to collaborating with others in the industry to explore early commercialization of this technology.”

Seite 1 von 5
Twist Bioscience Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the formation of an alliance with Microsoft to advance the field of DNA data storage. These founding companies, alongside …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
Realize the Full Potential of the NextSeq 2000 with the Power of the P3 Reagent Kit
10.11.20
Twist Bioscience to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference
09.11.20
Western Digital Expands Flash Portfolio for Scaling Data-Centric Architectures in the Zettabyte Era
02.11.20
Twist Bioscience to Report Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on Monday, November 23, 2020
02.11.20
Vergiss Intel: Hier sind 3 bessere Aktien
29.10.20
Illumina Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020
29.10.20
Twist Bioscience Showcases Next-Generation Sequencing Presentations at Virtual American Society for Human Genetics 2020 Annual Meeting
28.10.20
Western Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
28.10.20
Western Digital Hires 20 Year Dell EMC Veteran Ashley Gorakhpurwalla as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Its HDD Business
27.10.20
Twist Bioscience Collaborates With Beyond Earth to Launch Artwork Stored in DNA Into Space

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
26
Illumina
07.08.20
12
Western Digital: Rücksetzer für Einstieg nutzen?!