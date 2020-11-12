Twist Bioscience, Illumina and Western Digital Form Alliance with Microsoft to Advance Data Storage in DNA

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced the formation of an alliance with Microsoft to advance the field of DNA data storage. These founding companies, alongside member organizations, will work together to create a comprehensive industry roadmap that will help the industry achieve interoperability between solutions and help establish the foundations for a cost-effective commercial archival storage ecosystem for the explosive growth of digital data.

“DNA is an incredible molecule that, by its very nature, provides ultra-high-density storage for thousands of years,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By joining with other technology leaders to develop a common framework for commercial implementation, we drive a shared vision to build this new market solution for digital storage.”

DNA data storage has the potential to deliver a true low-cost archival data storage solution. While current storage technologies have limited longevity and require data migration for long-term data storage, DNA provides a stable format storage medium that is durable for thousands of years when properly stored. In addition, DNA enables cost effective and rapid duplication. Importantly, it is incredibly dense, with 10 full length digital movies fitting into a volume the size of a single grain of salt. Digital data stored in DNA can be stored in a variety of containers including capsules, pellets or encased in glass beads.

“At Microsoft Research, we proactively address the future challenges of technology, with sustainability in mind,” commented Karin Strauss, Ph.D., senior principal research manager at Microsoft. “In collaboration with University of Washington, we have demonstrated a fully automated end-to-end system capable of storing and retrieving data from DNA, and we have separately stored 1GB of data in DNA synthesized by Twist and recovered data from it. We’re encouraged by the potential for more sustainable data storage with DNA and look forward to collaborating with others in the industry to explore early commercialization of this technology.”