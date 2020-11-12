Weingarten Realty Investors (“Weingarten” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WRI) today announced that Andrew “Drew” Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITworld, using the complimentary registration link below.

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Speaker: Drew Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

A link to the webcast will be available for reply for 90 days on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.weingarten.com.

