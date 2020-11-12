 

Weingarten Realty Investors to Present at Nareit’s REITworld 2020 Virtual Investor Conference

Weingarten Realty Investors (“Weingarten” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WRI) today announced that Andrew “Drew” Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to make a presentation at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, attendees are required to register for Nareit’s REITworld, using the complimentary registration link below.

Weingarten Realty Virtual Presentation

Date:

 

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time:

 

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Speaker:

 

Drew Alexander, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Registration:

 

REITworld Virtual Environment

A link to the webcast will be available for reply for 90 days on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.weingarten.com.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company’s operations and growth strategies, please visit www.weingarten.com.

