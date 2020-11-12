 

NextGen Healthcare Named Only Ambulatory-Specific EMR Vendor to Provide Strong Usability Experience in Latest KLAS Interoperability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 21:00  |  75   |   |   

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it is the only ambulatory-specific vendor recognized for providing a strong usability experience for all interoperability workflows measured in the latest KLAS Research Interoperability 2020 Acute/Ambulatory Report.

The newly published report focuses on how adoption and usability differs among electronic medical records (EMR) vendors when it comes to connectivity using the national interoperability networks of Carequality and CommonWell Health Alliance. Connectivity to these networks offers nearly instant access to local and national providers, health systems, and health information exchanges. However, KLAS has found that the value of these connections is heavily dependent on how the EMR platform presents community data to clinicians in a usable format. The KLAS report states, “Over the last 18 months, NextGen Healthcare has made significant progress in enabling data reconciliation and the ingestion of progress notes and lab data.”

With an integrated EHR platform, providers can exchange patient data seamlessly to improve medical decision making. Patients benefit from interoperability with consistent and well-documented health records that reduce or eliminate duplicative tests or image studies.

“This recognition from KLAS is the culmination of over a decade of interoperability and usability development,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Interoperability is the foundation of everything we do to provide healthcare professionals with a holistic view of the patient and actionable data. We’ve seamlessly integrated data exchange into provider workflows to enable contextual communication with specialists and caregivers in the community and offer the full spectrum of care.”

In the report, KLAS found that NextGen Healthcare offers the best experience for automatic reconciliation of duplicate medications, even for inexact matches (e.g., Tylenol vs. acetaminophen). Providers also commented favorably on the value of increased data sharing with critical exchange partners and satisfaction with the data’s usability. NextGen Healthcare client references describe the process of reconciling outside information such as: problems, allergies, medications, immunizations (PAMI), lab data and progress notes as largely automated, and data is presented in native workflows.

Click here to learn more about NextGen Healthcare’s Connected Health Solutions.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of the healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and its insights, visit www.KLASresearch.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN) is a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions. We are empowering the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

NextGen Healthcare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NextGen Healthcare Named Only Ambulatory-Specific EMR Vendor to Provide Strong Usability Experience in Latest KLAS Interoperability Report NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it is the only ambulatory-specific vendor recognized for providing a strong usability experience for all interoperability …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
NextGen Healthcare Launches Industry’s Next Evolution of Integrated Eye Care Technology
09.11.20
8,000 Healthcare Professionals to Convene Online for NextGen Healthcare’s 23rd Annual User Conference
28.10.20
NextGen Health Data Hub Enables Arizona’s First Ever COVID-19 Alerts for Community-Wide Data Exchange During Pandemic
22.10.20
NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Results
16.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Recognized as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management and Telemedicine Software
14.10.20
NextGen Healthcare Enables Health Centers in Underserved Communities to Provide Whole Person Care During COVID-19

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:33 Uhr
17
NextGen Healthcare Inc - Anbieter von Lösungen für elektronische Patientenakten