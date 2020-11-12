NextGen Healthcare Named Only Ambulatory-Specific EMR Vendor to Provide Strong Usability Experience in Latest KLAS Interoperability Report

The newly published report focuses on how adoption and usability differs among electronic medical records (EMR) vendors when it comes to connectivity using the national interoperability networks of Carequality and CommonWell Health Alliance . Connectivity to these networks offers nearly instant access to local and national providers, health systems, and health information exchanges. However, KLAS has found that the value of these connections is heavily dependent on how the EMR platform presents community data to clinicians in a usable format. The KLAS report states, “Over the last 18 months, NextGen Healthcare has made significant progress in enabling data reconciliation and the ingestion of progress notes and lab data.”

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced it is the only ambulatory-specific vendor recognized for providing a strong usability experience for all interoperability workflows measured in the latest KLAS Research Interoperability 2020 Acute/Ambulatory Report .

With an integrated EHR platform, providers can exchange patient data seamlessly to improve medical decision making. Patients benefit from interoperability with consistent and well-documented health records that reduce or eliminate duplicative tests or image studies.

“This recognition from KLAS is the culmination of over a decade of interoperability and usability development,” said Rusty Frantz, chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Interoperability is the foundation of everything we do to provide healthcare professionals with a holistic view of the patient and actionable data. We’ve seamlessly integrated data exchange into provider workflows to enable contextual communication with specialists and caregivers in the community and offer the full spectrum of care.”

In the report, KLAS found that NextGen Healthcare offers the best experience for automatic reconciliation of duplicate medications, even for inexact matches (e.g., Tylenol vs. acetaminophen). Providers also commented favorably on the value of increased data sharing with critical exchange partners and satisfaction with the data’s usability. NextGen Healthcare client references describe the process of reconciling outside information such as: problems, allergies, medications, immunizations (PAMI), lab data and progress notes as largely automated, and data is presented in native workflows.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006009/en/