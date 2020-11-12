PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business

Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis, provides this update in the following Q&A format. The questions, for the most part, are derived from inquiries received from investors, and analysts:

MONTREAL, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR; OTCQB: PYRNF; FRA: 8PY) (the “ Company ” or “ PyroGenesis ”), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and products, is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s iron ore pelletization plasma torch business.

Q1. For those who are new to the story, could you please provide us with some background on your high-powered (~ 1 MW range) plasma torch business and how it relates to the iron ore pelletization industry?

A. Most certainly.

For background, pelletization is the process in which iron ore is concentrated before shipment, thus significantly reducing the cost of transportation, and providing a required feedstock for blast furnaces. In conventional technologies, the process heat is provided by fuel oil or natural gas burners (both environmentally damaging). The combustion, in the burners, of fossil fuels results in the production of greenhouse gases (“GHG”), mainly CO 2 . Plasma torches, by contrast, utilize renewable electricity and as such offer an environmentally attractive alternative to fossil fuel burners.

In January 2019, PyroGenesis was contracted for a 900kW plasma torch with a client which we later disclosed to be RISE Energy Technology Center AB (“RISE”) of Sweden. RISE was engaged in addressing the Swedish government’s commitment to zero carbon emissions1; namely that within the iron ore pelletization industry. The ultimate objective was to determine the benefits, if any, of replacing traditional fossil fuel burners used in iron ore pelletization with plasma torches. We delivered the plasma torch and completed testing in 9 months.

Of note, PyroGenesis has a patented process to replace fossil fuel burners with PyroGenesis’ clean burning plasma torches, thereby reducing GHG emissions, for the iron ore pelletization industry.

Q2. So, PyroGenesis has the patent to replace fossil fuel burners with plasma torches in the iron ore pelletization industry?

A. Yes, we do. In other industries, we expect to leverage off of our first mover advantage developed in the iron ore pelletization industry.

Q3. The RISE contract went well. What happened next?

A. Our original goal was simply to have our torches be a contender in Sweden’s strategy to reduce GHG emissions in the iron ore pelletization industry. What we did not realize at the time, was the impact this would have on the industry as a whole. As noted above, we successfully completed the RISE contract in 9 months, which once made public, had a resounding effect as we apparently were addressing a significant concern in the industry with respect to GHG emissions reduction. Given this interest, we were approached by several companies in the industry which we have come to term Client A, B and C. Two of the three wanted to immediately engage in a modelling contract, and the third is in the process of considering such. We prefer to engage in a modelling-first-step as it helps quantify parameters that may be specific to the client.