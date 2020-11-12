 

Urbanfund Corp. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of a 20% Interest in a 110 Unit Residential Portfolio Located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 21:27  |  68   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitchell Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX Venture: “UFC”) (“Urbanfund” or, the “Company”), announced today that the Company, along with Westdale Construction Limited (“Westdale”), has completed the previously-announced acquisition of the 110 unit The Manors Luxury Apartment portfolio located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. An incorporated subsidiary, West Mic Mac Properties Inc. (the “Purchaser”), will purchase the portfolio with the Company being a 20% shareholder and Westdale holding the remaining 80% interest.

“Urbanfund is very excited to be part of this opportunity to purchase an interest in this 2-building luxury portfolio,” stated Mitchell Cohen. “This spectacular property on over 4 acres of treed-lands will be a worthy addition to our mixed-use asset base.”

“This acquisition is proximate to our current Dartmouth holdings with 110 'condo quality' units overlooking the water,” stated Cohen.

The Manors Luxury Apartment Portfolio offers a variety of large 1, 2 and 3-bedroom suites of exceptional quality over 2 separate buildings built in 1981. The luxury project caters primarily to “empty-nesters” with its spacious units, ample terraces, generous outdoor amenity space and proximity to local transit, shopping and greenspace.

The Purchaser purchased the portfolio for $17,000,000 plus customary closing costs. The purchase price was funded by a $11,800,000 mortgage and the balance by pro rata equity subscriptions from the Company and Westdale. The Company’s subscription for a 20% interest in the Purchaser was satisfied with cash on-hand. The Company provided a limited guarantee of the mortgage proportionate to its interest in the Purchaser. Property Management will be the responsibility of Westdale and will be compensated at market rates.

“We have been waiting to pick up these types of assets in such a highly desired location and we executed on it,” noted Cohen. “With its proximity to our other Dartmouth assets, we will look to take advantage of economies of scale.” The portfolio is in the Micmac Village area of Dartmouth which is a popular, vibrant and affluent community characterized by a highly educated and affluent demographic. Situated along the Lake Banook Trail, the neighbourhood is defined by its beautiful landscaped and natural surroundings, including walking trails and parks. The buildings are located right across the street from Mic Mac Mall, Dartmouth’s major mall.

Seite 1 von 3
Urbanfund Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Urbanfund Corp. Announces Closing of the Acquisition of a 20% Interest in a 110 Unit Residential Portfolio Located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mitchell Cohen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Urbanfund Corp. (TSX Venture: “UFC”) (“Urbanfund” or, the “Company”), announced today that the Company, along with Westdale Construction Limited …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...