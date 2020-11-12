 

PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 21:41  |  58   |   |   

VILASECA, and SALOU, Spain, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PortAventura, November 2020.- PortAventura World pushes forward with the strategy to minimise its environmental footprint, which it launched with the opening of the first zero-emissions hotel in 2019, and announces its extension to the entire resort, including all the facilities and operations of its theme parks, hotels, convention centre and offices. With this new step, the company will offset 100% of the direct emissions generated as a result of its activities to become the first carbon-neutral themed resort.

PortAventura World, carbon-neutral themed resort. The carbon-neutral resort project is part of the company's corporate responsibility strategy. Environmental sustainability forms one of the pillars of its global corporate responsibility plan. The company focuses on compliance with SDG 13 on climate action, actively contributing to a sustainable and low-carbon future to fight against climate change.

The carbon-neutral initiative is one example of the company's commitment to contribute to curbing climate change, but it is not the only one. Energy efficiency and the orientation towards clean and renewable energies allow the resort to move forward in the direction of a new energy model, in accordance with its environmental objectives. In 2019, 100% of the electricity consumed in the resort came exclusively from renewable energy sources without CO2 emissions.

Along the same lines of mitigating climate change and decarbonising the energy model, PortAventura World will put into operation in 2021 a photovoltaic plant that will provide the resort with clean and renewable energy. The installation will prevent the emission into the atmosphere of 4,000 tonnes of CO2 every year, the same amount of CO2 that would be absorbed by 930,000 trees.

By offsetting the carbon footprint, the company is playing its part in the protection of biodiversity, which has been greatly affected by the effects of environmental changes. The economic equivalent of the carbon credits will go to protect and conserve one of the most important migration corridors on our planet. Located on the coast of Guatemala, and with an area of 54,000 hectares, the project is based in the forest area of the corridor, a natural habitat for 10% of known bird species in the world.

PortAventura World is in the middle of its 2019-2021 strategic sustainability plan. In this way, it contributes to the achievement of the principles of the United Nations Global Compact and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and is aligned with the Global Code of Ethics for Tourism of the World Tourism Organization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1333555/PortAventura_World.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PortAventura World announces that the entire resort is carbon-neutral VILASECA, and SALOU, Spain, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - PortAventura, November 2020.- PortAventura World pushes forward with the strategy to minimise its environmental footprint, which it launched with the opening of the first zero-emissions hotel …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Synendos Therapeutics Raises CHF 20 Million in Series A Financing
Leading Generic Drug Makers Unite to Pledge Capacity for Developing and Delivering Affordable ...
Immunovia Reports Third Quarter Interim Report January - September 2020
HKTDC upgrades online sourcing platform
Plastic Adhesives Market worth $9.2 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Autoinjectors Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 5,732.6 Million By 2027 - Valuates Reports
Interim Report Q3, 2020
Databricks Launches SQL Analytics to Enable Cloud Data Warehousing on Data Lakes
GVC sets out a clear strategy for sustainability, growth and innovation
Titel
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Growing Demand for UAV's & Drones Surge for National Security Applications
ITRI and UK CSA Catapult Form Partnership to Promote the Next Generation of Compound Semiconductor ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
UNIQLO Debuts at China Import Expo with The Art and Science of LifeWear
Pharming appoints Jeroen Wakkerman as Chief Financial Officer
Kværner ASA: Merger with Aker Solutions ASA to be completed
Medison Pharma Enters Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
With Today's Election & Market Uncertainty Gold May Be The Safe Play For Now
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods