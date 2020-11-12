 

IBBJ ETF, the Junior Biotech ETF Outperforming Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

About Defiance: Founded in 2018, Defiance ETFs is an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and registered investment advisor, focused on thematic investing. Defiance’s organic growth, driven by our innovative first-mover ETFs and cutting-edge digital footprint, has made Defiance into one of the most dynamic investment brands. Our suite of rules-based ETFs allows retail investors, financial advisors and institutions to express a targeted view on subsectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations. Defiance’s growth and digital reach in asset management is powered by its proprietary digital marketing technology, Defiance Analytics LLC. Analytics utilizes machine learning and natural language processing to enhance investors’ digital experience around product research and content.

Index Description: The Nasdaq Junior Biotechnology Index is designed to track the performance of a set of securities that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: 1) Be a member of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. 2) Have a market capitalization that is less than $5 billion as of the reference date of the annual evaluation.

Performance as of 11/11/2020.
Performance since Inception of IBBJ: 8/4/2020. Source: Bloomberg.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 833.333.9383 or by going to this link: https://www.defianceetfs.com/ibbj. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. The prospectus can be obtained by calling 1-833-333-9383 Please read it carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

A commission may apply when buying or selling an ETF.

The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Defiance ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

