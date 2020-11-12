 

Blueknight to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. ("Blueknight" or the "Partnership") (Nasdaq: BKEP and BKEPP) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Woodward, and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew Lewis, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

  • RBC Capital Markets Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.
  • Wells Fargo Midstream and Utility Symposium on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Blueknight will be hosting one-on-one meetings.

Presentation materials used at these conferences will be available through the “Investors” section of the Blueknight website at investor.bkep.com.

About Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Blueknight owns and operates a diversified portfolio of complementary midstream energy assets consisting of:

  • 8.8 million barrels of liquid asphalt storage located at 53 terminals in 26 states;
  • 6.9 million barrels of above-ground crude oil storage capacity located primarily in Oklahoma, approximately 6.6 million barrels of which are located at the Cushing Interchange terminalling facility in Cushing, Oklahoma;
  • 604 miles of crude oil pipeline located primarily in Oklahoma; and
  • 63 crude oil transportation vehicles deployed in Oklahoma and Texas.

Blueknight provides integrated terminalling, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil. Blueknight is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. For more information, visit the Partnership's website at www.bkep.com.

