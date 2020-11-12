 

Vertex to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Health Care Conference on November 19

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Virtual London Health Care Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 9:05 a.m. ET (2:05 p.m. GMT).

The audio portion of management's remarks will be available live through Vertex's website, www.vrtx.com in the "Investors" section under the "News and Events" page. A replay of the conference webcast will be archived on the company's website.

About Vertex

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) — a rare, life-threatening genetic disease — and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of genetic and cell therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

Founded in 1989 in Cambridge, Mass., Vertex's global headquarters is now located in Boston's Innovation District and its international headquarters is in London. Additionally, the company has research and development sites and commercial offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. Vertex is consistently recognized as one of the industry's top places to work, including 11 consecutive years on Science magazine's Top Employers list and a best place to work for LGBTQ equality by the Human Rights Campaign. For company updates and to learn more about Vertex's history of innovation, visit www.vrtx.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram. (VRTX-WEB)

