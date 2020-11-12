 

Eros STX Global Corporation Announces Details of Fiscal Year 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Eros STX Global Corporation (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced today that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Monday, December 21st, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/234058716 for the transaction of the business listed in the Company’s notice of annual meeting. The password for this meeting is EROS2020. The Company’s notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on November 11th, 2020.

The Company’s notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy, annual report and accounts on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the transition report and accounts on Form 20-F for the transition period from September 30, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (as amended), are available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.erosstx.com.

Eros STX Global Corporation:
 Eros STX Global Corporation, (“ErosSTX”) (NYSE: ESGC) is a global entertainment company that acquires, co-produces and distributes films, digital content & music across multiple formats such as theatrical, television and OTT digital media streaming to consumers around the world. Eros International Plc changed its name to Eros STX Global Corporation pursuant to the July 2020 merger with STX Entertainment, merging two international media and entertainment groups. The combination of one of the largest Indian OTT players and premier studio with one of Hollywood’s fastest-growing independent media companies has created an entertainment powerhouse with a presence in over 150 countries. ErosSTX delivers star-driven premium feature film and episodic content across a multitude of platforms at the intersection of the world's most dynamic and fastest-growing global markets, including US, India, Middle East, Asia and China. The company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now which has rights to over 12,000 films across Hindi and regional languages and had 211.5 million registered users and 36.2 million paying subscribers as of September 30th, 2020. For further information, please visit ErosSTX.com.

