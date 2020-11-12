Eros STX Global Corporation Announces Details of Fiscal Year 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Eros STX Global Corporation (“ErosSTX” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ESGC), a global entertainment company, announced today that the annual general meeting of its shareholders will be held on Monday, December 21st, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m., Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), virtually via the internet at www.meetingcenter.io/234058716 for the transaction of the business listed in the Company’s notice of annual meeting. The password for this meeting is EROS2020. The Company’s notice of annual meeting and form of proxy were issued on November 11th, 2020.

The Company’s notice of the annual meeting, form of proxy, annual report and accounts on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2020 and the transition report and accounts on Form 20-F for the transition period from September 30, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (as amended), are available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.erosstx.com.