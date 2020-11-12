 

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Announces Positive Results Encompassing Additional Patients From Its Ongoing Phase 2B Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, is pleased to announce positive results from analysis of subjects who have completed Arm 3 of the Company’s ongoing NAV3-31 Phase 2B study. These data further corroborate Navidea’s hypotheses that Tc99m tilmanocept imaging can provide robust, quantitative imaging in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis (“RA”) and that this imaging can provide an early indicator of treatment efficacy.

Navidea’s NAV3-31 Phase 2B trial titled “Evaluation of the Precision and Sensitivity of Tilmanocept Uptake Value (TUV) on Tc99m Tilmanocept Planar Imaging” has three arms: Arm 1 consists of healthy subjects, Arm 2 is comprised of patients with active, moderate-to-severe RA who are on stable therapy, and Arm 3 is a pilot arm of the upcoming Phase 3 trial assessing the ability of Tc99m tilmanocept to provide an early indicator of efficacy of anti-tumor necrosis factor (“TNF”) alpha treatment in RA patients.

This third arm was designed in order to evaluate the magnitude of change of Tc99m tilmanocept signal localized to RA-involved joints in patients before and after treatment with an anti-TNF alpha therapy as well as to examine whether the localization or change in localization can serve as an early, quantifiable predictor of treatment efficacy as determined by clinical assessments at 12 and 24 weeks.

A total of 16 subjects with active moderate-to-severe RA were included in this analysis, each of whom was set to begin a new or first-time treatment regimen with an anti-TNF alpha therapy. Whole body and hand/wrist planar gamma camera images were obtained at baseline prior to initiation of new treatment, again at 5 weeks post therapy initiation, and then again at 12 and 24 weeks. A panel of established clinical assessments was performed at each time point as well. Results of the preliminary analysis demonstrate:

  • Tc99m tilmanocept imaging from baseline to week 5 was predictive of clinical outcome at 24 weeks in 13 out of 16 patients (81.3%).
  • In this dataset, change from baseline to week 5 in Tc99m tilmanocept imaging had high positive and negative predictive value (PPV and NPV, respectively) for clinical outcome at both 12 and 24 weeks: week 12- PPV= 100%, NPV= 83% and week 24- PPV= 100%, NPV= 77%. These preliminary results indicate that marked changes in Tc99m tilmanocept global uptake values by week 5 are in good agreement with clinical efficacy evaluations made at weeks 12 and 24 of treatment.
  • Early results also support the hypothesis that, in a subset of RA patients, the baseline scan alone can be a reliable predictor of non-responsiveness to anti-TNF alpha therapy.

These data continue to support Navidea’s hypothesis that Tc99m tilmanocept imaging can provide quantifiable imaging assessment of RA-involved joints that enables early prediction of clinical response.

