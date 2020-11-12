 

Ameresco Secures Up to $30M Construction Loan Facility with Fifth Third Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 22:05  |  21   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced it has closed a construction loan facility for up to $30 million to finance solar projects and assets.

The financing was secured through a construction loan facility from Fifth Third Bank, National Association. This non-recourse facility allows Ameresco to draw loan proceeds for solar projects in construction as a bridge to their permanent financing or sale upon commercial operation.

“This innovative facility represents a flexible source of construction capital for our solar assets,” said Doran Hole, chief financial officer of Ameresco. “Fifth Third has demonstrated its continued confidence in renewables and Ameresco’s ability to move projects forward despite challenging times.”

“This financing highlights the continued growth of the solar market, and Fifth Third’s commitment to the renewable energy industry,” said Eric Cohen, group head of Renewable Energy Finance at Fifth Third Bank, N.A. “As a financer in the industry since 2012, Fifth Third is proud to help clients across the country access capital and achieve their objectives.”

To learn more about the solar energy solutions Ameresco offers, visit www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading independent provider of comprehensive services, energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy plants. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of the entry into a construction loan facility is not necessarily indicative of future availability of borrowings under such facility or of trends in the company’s overall access to financing. This facility was reflected in the company’s financial statements as of and for the period ended September 30, 2020.

Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ameresco Secures Up to $30M Construction Loan Facility with Fifth Third Bank Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy efficiency and renewable energy company, today announced it has closed a construction loan facility for up to $30 million to finance solar projects and assets. The financing was secured through a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.11.20
Ameresco Completes Energy Efficiency Project for The City of Virginia, MN
09.11.20
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming Conferences
02.11.20
Ameresco Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
27.10.20
Energy Savings to Pay for Upgrade of Over 7,000 Street Lights in Medford
26.10.20
Ameresco and Grants Pass School District to Complete Energy Efficiency Upgrades

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:44 Uhr
8
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.