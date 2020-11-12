Griffon Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

Fiscal 2020, revenue totaled $2.4 billion, a 9% increase from the $2.2 billion in the prior year, with organic growth of 8%.

Fiscal 2020, Income from continuing operations totaled $53.4 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $45.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the prior year. Current year Adjusted income from continuing operations was $73.0 million, or $1.62 per share compared to $46.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in the prior year, a 50% increase (see the Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations for details).

Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $236 million, increasing 18% from the prior year of $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) in 2020 and 2019 of $47 million and $46 million, respectively, totaled $283 million in 2020, increasing 15% from the prior year of $246 million. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure).

Fourth quarter revenue of $661 million increased 15% compared to the prior year fourth quarter revenue of $574 million with organic growth of 14%.

Fourth quarter Income from continuing operations totaled $20.1 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $16.3 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior year quarter. Current year fourth quarter Adjusted income from continuing operations was $21.5 million, or $0.44 per share compared to $17.3 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year fourth quarter, a 10% increase (see the Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations for details).

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $63 million, increasing 8% from the prior year quarter of $59 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) in both 2020 and 2019 of $12 million totaled $75 million in 2020, increasing 7% from the prior year of $71 million.

Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Griffon performed exceptionally well in our fiscal fourth quarter despite the difficult operating conditions caused by the pandemic. Our ongoing efforts to improve operating performance delivered an 8% increase in organic revenue, an 18% increase in EBITDA and a 50% increase in EPS. We are pleased that the momentum we experienced in our businesses before the pandemic continued though the entire fiscal year despite the challenges we all faced. We are very proud of our performance and thankful to our global workforce for their incredible contribution. In addition to our strong operating results, Griffon strengthened its balance sheet through the refinancing of our bonds, extending maturities to 2028, and adding $178 million of cash through a common stock offering. Our financial strength positions us well to both deal with uncertainties and take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves.”

Mr. Kramer added, “We continue to evaluate ways to further increase operating efficiency and last month we expanded the AMES next-generation initiative to include AMES' global operations. By adding new geographies and expanding locations, we expect to increase annual cash savings by an additional $30 to $35 million annually. We are relentless in our focus on driving long-term shareholder value and are excited about our future.”

Segment Operating Results

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP revenue in 2020 was $1.14 billion, increasing $139 million, or 14% compared to 2019. This was primarily from a 12% increase in volume, due to increased consumer demand for home improvement initiatives across most of our geographic regions supplemented by COVID-19 stay at home orders, favorable price and mix of 1% and an incremental 2% revenue contribution from the Apta acquisition, partially offset by an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of 1%. Organic growth was 12%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $104 million, increasing $13 million, or 15% compared to 2019, primarily driven by increased revenue as noted above, partially offset by increased tariffs, COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs, and an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1% in 2020 remained consistent with the prior year. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $5.0 million for the year.

CPP revenue in the current quarter was $294 million, increasing $72 million, or 32% from the prior year quarter. This was primarily from a 30% increase in volume, due to increased consumer demand for home improvement initiatives across most of our geographic regions supplemented by COVID-19 stay at home orders and an incremental 3% revenue contribution from the Apta acquisition, partially offset by unfavorable mix of 1%. Organic growth in the quarter was 29%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $20 million, increasing $2 million, or 14% from the prior year quarter due to the benefit of increased revenue, partially offset by COVID-19 related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 7.9% in the prior year quarter, impacted by inefficiencies and direct costs related to COVID-19, facility consolidations and distribution inefficiencies in supplying areas affected by natural disasters. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $2.5 million for the quarter.

Strategic Initiative

In November 2019, Griffon announced the development of a next-generation business platform for CPP to enhance the growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of its U.S. operations, and in October 2020, CPP broadened this strategic initiative to include additional North American facilities, the AMES UK and Australia businesses, and a manufacturing facility in China.

The expanded focus of this initiative leverages the same three key development areas being executed within our U.S. operations. First, multiple independent information systems will be unified into a single data and analytics platform, which will serve the whole AMES global enterprise. Second, certain AMES global operations will be consolidated to optimize facilities footprint and talent. Third, strategic investments in automation and facilities expansion will be made to increase the efficiency of our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, and support e-commerce growth.

Expanding the roll-out of the new business platform from our AMES U.S. operations to include AMES’ global operations will extend the project by one year, with completion now expected by the end of calendar year 2023. When fully implemented, these actions will result in annual cash savings of $30-$35 million (increased from $15-$20 million) and a reduction in inventory of $30-$35 million (increased from $20-$25 million), both based on fiscal 2020 operating levels.

The cost to implement this new business platform, over the duration of the project, will include one-time charges of approximately $65 million (increased from $35 million) and capital investments of approximately $65 million (increased from $40 million). The one-time charges are comprised of $46 million of cash charges, which includes $26 million of personnel-related costs such as training, severance, and duplicate personnel costs as well as $20 million of facility and lease exit costs. The remaining $19 million are non-cash charges, primarily related to asset write-downs.

In addition to the growth, efficiency and competitive benefits, the AMES strategic initiative is intended to drive operating margin improvement and increased free cash flow.

In connection with this initiative, during the year ended September 30, 2020, CPP incurred pre-tax restructuring and other related exit costs approximating $13.7 million, comprised of cash charges of approximately $9.0 million ($5.7 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $3.3 million for facility exit costs) and non-cash, asset-related charges of $4.7 million. Capital expenditures related to the initiative were $6.7 million through the year ended September 30, 2020.

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP revenue in 2020 was $927 million, increasing $54 million, or 6%, compared to 2019, with 4% from volume and 2% from favorable mix and pricing.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $154 million, increasing $33 million, or 28%, compared to 2019. The favorable variance resulted from the increased revenue noted above and general operational efficiency improvements, partially offset by COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.6% in 2020 compared to 13.8% in 2019. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $2.0 million in fiscal 2020.

HBP revenue in the current quarter was $257 million, increasing $15 million, or 6% from the prior year quarter, with 4% from volume, and 2% from favorable mix and pricing.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $43 million, increasing $8 million, or 23% from the prior year quarter, primarily from the increased revenue noted above and general operational efficiency improvements, partially offset by COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.7% in the current quarter compared to 14.4% in the prior year quarter. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Defense Electronics ("DE")

DE revenue in 2020 was $341 million, increasing $6 million, or 2% compared to 2019, primarily due to increased deliveries and volume on airborne and ground communications systems, as well as airborne surveillance systems, partially offset by reduced volume on Multi-Mode airborne maritime surveillance radar systems.

DE Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $25 million, decreasing $10 million, or 28% from 2019, primarily due to program inefficiencies associated with certain radar programs, unfavorable program mix and increased operating expenses primarily due to bid and proposal activities and timing of research and development initiatives, partially offset by program efficiencies within airborne intercommunication surveillance systems. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.4% in 2020 compared to 10.5% in the prior year. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $1.0 million in fiscal 2020.

DE revenue in the current quarter totaling $109 million remained consistent with the prior year quarter.

DE Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $12 million, decreasing $6 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to program inefficiencies associated with certain radar systems and unfavorable program mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 16.5% in the prior year quarter. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contract backlog was $380 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $389 million at September 30, 2019, with 67% expected to be fulfilled in the next 12 months. During the year, Telephonics was awarded several new contracts and received incremental funding on existing contracts approximating $332 million, which translates into a book to bill ratio of approximately 1.0.

In September 2020, Telephonics initiated a Voluntary Employee Retirement Plan, which was subsequently followed by a reduction in force in November 2020, to improve efficiencies by combining functions and responsibilities. The combined actions are expected to incur severance charges of approximately $4.5 million with $2.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter, and the balance to be recognized in the first quarter of 2021. At the conclusion of these actions, headcount is expected to be reduced by approximately 90 people. In addition, during fiscal 2020 Telephonics commenced a facility project to consolidate three Long Island based facilities into two company owned facilities with a total cost of approximately $4.0 million primarily comprised of capital expenditures in 2021.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income from continuing operations for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and recognized effective income tax rates of 35.4% and to 36.8%, respectively. Excluding discrete and certain other tax provisions, net and items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 32.2% and 34.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At September 30, 2020, the Company had a net debt position of $829 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $218 million and total debt outstanding of $1.05 billion, with $370 million available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures were $49 million for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Equity

In August 2020, Griffon Corporation completed a Public Offering of 8,700,000 shares of its common stock for total net proceeds of $178.2 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay $50 million of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Agreement.

As of September 30, 2020, Griffon had $58 million remaining under its Board of Directors authorized repurchase program. There were no purchases under these authorizations in fiscal 2020.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on operating results from continuing operations before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure). Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes from continuing operations:

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (in thousands) (Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Year Ended

September 30, REVENUE 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consumer and Professional Products $ 294,316 $ 222,692 $ 1,139,233 $ 1,000,608 Home and Building Products 256,939 242,025 927,313 873,640 Defense Electronics 109,418 109,447 340,976 335,041 Total consolidated net sales $ 660,673 $ 574,164 $ 2,407,522 $ 2,209,289 ADJUSTED EBITDA Consumer and Professional Products $ 19,985 $ 17,526 $ 104,053 $ 90,677 Home and Building Products 42,996 34,878 153,631 120,161 Defense Electronics 12,383 18,103 25,228 35,104 Total 75,364 70,507 282,912 245,942 Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation* (12,044 ) (11,797 ) (47,013 ) (46,302 ) Adjusted EBITDA 63,320 58,710 235,899 199,640 Net interest expense (16,695 ) (16,537 ) (65,791 ) (67,260 ) Depreciation and amortization (15,342 ) (15,676 ) (62,409 ) (61,848 ) Restructuring charges (4,619 ) — (15,790 ) — Loss from debt extinguishment — — (7,925 ) — Acquisition contingent consideration 1,733 1,646 1,733 1,646 Acquisition costs — — (2,960 ) — Income before taxes from continuing operations $ 28,397 $ 28,143 $ 82,757 $ 72,178 * Primarily Corporate Overhead

For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Year Ended

September 30, DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION 2020 2019 2020 2019 Segment: Consumer and Professional Products $ 8,138 $ 8,141 $ 32,788 $ 32,289 Home and Building Products 4,386 4,651 18,361 18,334 Defense Electronics 2,659 2,741 10,645 10,667 Total segment depreciation and amortization 15,183 15,533 61,794 61,290 Corporate 159 143 615 558 Total consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 15,342 $ 15,676 $ 62,409 $ 61,848

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 660,673 $ 574,164 $ 2,407,522 $ 2,209,289 Cost of goods and services 486,203 415,706 1,766,096 1,625,815 Gross profit 174,470 158,458 641,426 583,474 Selling, general and administrative expenses 128,624 113,654 486,398 447,163 Income from continuing operations 45,846 44,804 155,028 136,311 Other income (expense) Interest expense (16,737 ) (16,732 ) (66,544 ) (68,066 ) Interest income 42 195 753 806 Loss from debt extinguishment, net — — (7,925 ) — Other, net (754 ) (124 ) 1,445 3,127 Total other expense, net (17,449 ) (16,661 ) (72,271 ) (64,133 ) Income before taxes from continuing operations 28,397 28,143 82,757 72,178 Provision for income taxes 8,306 11,892 29,328 26,556 Income from continuing operations $ 20,091 $ 16,251 $ 53,429 $ 45,622 Discontinued operations: Income from operations of discontinued businesses — (50 ) — (11,050 ) Provision from income taxes — 106 — (2,715 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations — (156 ) — (8,335 ) Net income (loss) $ 20,091 $ 16,095 $ 53,429 $ 37,287 Income from continuing operations $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.25 $ 1.11 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — — — (0.20 ) Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.39 $ 1.25 $ 0.91 Weighted-average shares outstanding 45,903 41,071 42,588 40,934 Income from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 1.06 Income (loss) from discontinued operations — — — (0.20 ) Diluted income (loss) per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 0.87 Weighted-average shares outstanding 48,526 43,540 45,015 42,888 Net income (loss) $ 20,091 $ 16,095 $ 53,429 $ 37,287 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes: Foreign currency translation adjustments 6,094 (4,517 ) 5,601 (8,460 ) Pension and other post retirement plans (14,264 ) (23,607 ) (11,784 ) (23,055 ) Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge 1,285 (75 ) 7 (289 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes (6,885 ) (28,199 ) (6,176 ) (31,804 ) Comprehensive income (loss), net $ 13,206 $ (12,104 ) $ 47,253 $ 5,483

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) At September 30,

2020 At September 30,

2019 CURRENT ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 218,089 $ 72,377 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $17,758 and $7,881 348,124 264,450 Contract assets, net of progress payments of $24,175 and $11,259 84,426 105,111 Inventories 413,825 442,121 Prepaid and other current assets 46,897 40,799 Assets of discontinued operations 2,091 321 Total Current Assets 1,113,452 925,179 PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 343,964 337,326 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 161,627 — GOODWILL 442,643 437,067 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 355,028 356,639 OTHER ASSETS 32,897 15,840 ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 6,406 2,888 Total Assets $ 2,456,017 $ 2,074,939 CURRENT LIABILITIES Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt $ 9,922 $ 10,525 Accounts payable 232,107 250,576 Accrued liabilities 171,572 124,665 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 31,848 — Liabilities of discontinued operations 3,797 4,333 Total Current Liabilities 449,246 390,099 LONG-TERM DEBT, net 1,037,042 1,093,749 LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 136,054 — OTHER LIABILITIES 126,510 109,997 LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 7,014 3,331 Total Liabilities 1,755,866 1,597,176 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - See Note 14 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 3,000 shares, no shares issued — — Common stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 85,000 shares, issued shares of 83,739 and 82,775, respectively. 20,935 20,694 Capital in excess of par value 583,008 519,017 Retained earnings 607,518 568,516 Treasury shares, at cost, 27,610 common shares and 35,969 common shares (413,493 ) (536,308 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (72,092 ) (65,916 ) Deferred compensation (25,725 ) (28,240 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 700,151 477,763 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 2,456,017 $ 2,074,939

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Years Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Net income $ 53,429 $ 37,287 $ 125,678 Net (income) loss from discontinued operations — 8,335 (92,423 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 62,409 61,848 55,803 Stock-based compensation 17,580 15,914 19,610 Asset impairment charges - restructuring 4,692 — — Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,332 535 96 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts 3,661 5,393 5,219 Loss from debt extinguishment 7,925 — — Deferred income tax 2,095 (2,222 ) (17,633 ) (Gain)/ loss on sale/disposal of assets and investments (287 ) (179 ) 290 Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired: (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and contract assets (62,366 ) 8,279 2,681 (Increase) decrease in inventories 34,080 (24,938 ) (52,122 ) Increase in prepaid and other assets (13,582 ) (4,285 ) (2,285 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and income taxes payable 25,044 7,638 11,078 Other changes, net 1,017 353 2,200 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 137,029 113,958 58,192 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (48,998 ) (45,361 ) (50,138 ) Acquired business, net of cash acquired (10,531 ) (9,219 ) (430,932 ) Investment purchases (130 ) (149 ) — Proceeds (payments) from sale of business — (9,500 ) 474,727 Insurance proceeds (payments) — (10,604 ) 8,254 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 352 280 663 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations (59,307 ) (74,553 ) 2,574 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 178,165 — — Dividends paid (14,529 ) (13,676 ) (49,797 ) Purchase of shares for treasury (7,479 ) (1,478 ) (45,605 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 1,240,080 201,748 443,058 Payments of long-term debt (1,308,915 ) (218,248 ) (300,993 ) Change in short-term borrowings — (366 ) 144 Financing costs (17,384 ) (1,090 ) (7,793 ) Contingent consideration for acquired businesses (1,733 ) (1,686 ) — Other, net (15 ) (180 ) 51 Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities - continuing operations 68,190 (34,976 ) 39,065 CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS: Net cash used in operating activities (3,021 ) (2,123 ) (45,624 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 444 — (10,762 ) Net cash used in financing activities — — (22,541 ) Net cash used in discontinued operations (2,577 ) (2,123 ) (78,927 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 2,377 313 1,173 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS 145,712 2,619 22,077 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 72,377 69,758 47,681 CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 218,089 $ 72,377 $ 69,758 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid for interest $ 63,139 $ 63,334 $ 59,793 Cash paid for taxes 21,016 25,339 32,140

Griffon evaluates performance based on Earnings per share and Net income excluding restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of Income from continuing operations to Adjusted income from continuing operations and Earnings per common share from continuing operations to Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations:

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Twelve Months

Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income from continuing operations $ 20,091 $ 16,251 $ 53,429 $ 45,622 Adjusting items: Restructuring charges 4,619 — 15,790 — Loss from debt extinguishment — — 7,925 — Acquisition costs — — 2,960 — Acquisition contingent consideration (1,733 ) (1,646 ) (1,733 ) (1,646 ) Tax impact of above items (840 ) 313 (5,984 ) 313 Discrete and other certain tax (benefits) provisions (594 ) 2,334 654 2,035 Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 21,543 $ 17,252 $ 73,041 $ 46,324 Earnings per common share from continuing operations $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 1.19 $ 1.06 Adjusting items, net of tax: Restructuring charges 0.07 — 0.26 — Loss from debt extinguishment — — 0.14 — Acquisition costs — — 0.05 — Acquisition contingent consideration (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Discrete and other certain tax (benefits) provisions (0.01 ) 0.05 0.01 0.05 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.44 $ 0.40 $ 1.62 $ 1.08 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands) 48,526 43,540 45,015 42,888

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

