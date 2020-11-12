 

Griffon Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Fiscal 2020, revenue totaled $2.4 billion, a 9% increase from the $2.2 billion in the prior year, with organic growth of 8%.

Fiscal 2020, Income from continuing operations totaled $53.4 million, or $1.19 per share, compared to $45.6 million, or $1.06 per share, in the prior year. Current year Adjusted income from continuing operations was $73.0 million, or $1.62 per share compared to $46.3 million, or $1.08 per share, in the prior year, a 50% increase (see the Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations for details).

Fiscal 2020 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $236 million, increasing 18% from the prior year of $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) in 2020 and 2019 of $47 million and $46 million, respectively, totaled $283 million in 2020, increasing 15% from the prior year of $246 million. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure).

Fourth quarter revenue of $661 million increased 15% compared to the prior year fourth quarter revenue of $574 million with organic growth of 14%.

Fourth quarter Income from continuing operations totaled $20.1 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to $16.3 million, or $0.37 per share, in the prior year quarter. Current year fourth quarter Adjusted income from continuing operations was $21.5 million, or $0.44 per share compared to $17.3 million, or $0.40 per share, in the prior year fourth quarter, a 10% increase (see the Reconciliation of Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations for details).

Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $63 million, increasing 8% from the prior year quarter of $59 million. Adjusted EBITDA excluding unallocated amounts (primarily corporate overhead) in both 2020 and 2019 of $12 million totaled $75 million in 2020, increasing 7% from the prior year of $71 million.

Ronald J. Kramer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Griffon performed exceptionally well in our fiscal fourth quarter despite the difficult operating conditions caused by the pandemic. Our ongoing efforts to improve operating performance delivered an 8% increase in organic revenue, an 18% increase in EBITDA and a 50% increase in EPS. We are pleased that the momentum we experienced in our businesses before the pandemic continued though the entire fiscal year despite the challenges we all faced. We are very proud of our performance and thankful to our global workforce for their incredible contribution. In addition to our strong operating results, Griffon strengthened its balance sheet through the refinancing of our bonds, extending maturities to 2028, and adding $178 million of cash through a common stock offering. Our financial strength positions us well to both deal with uncertainties and take advantage of opportunities that may present themselves.”

Mr. Kramer added, “We continue to evaluate ways to further increase operating efficiency and last month we expanded the AMES next-generation initiative to include AMES' global operations. By adding new geographies and expanding locations, we expect to increase annual cash savings by an additional $30 to $35 million annually. We are relentless in our focus on driving long-term shareholder value and are excited about our future.”

Segment Operating Results

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP")

CPP revenue in 2020 was $1.14 billion, increasing $139 million, or 14% compared to 2019. This was primarily from a 12% increase in volume, due to increased consumer demand for home improvement initiatives across most of our geographic regions supplemented by COVID-19 stay at home orders, favorable price and mix of 1% and an incremental 2% revenue contribution from the Apta acquisition, partially offset by an unfavorable impact of foreign exchange of 1%. Organic growth was 12%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $104 million, increasing $13 million, or 15% compared to 2019, primarily driven by increased revenue as noted above, partially offset by increased tariffs, COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs, and an unfavorable foreign exchange impact of 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1% in 2020 remained consistent with the prior year. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $5.0 million for the year.

CPP revenue in the current quarter was $294 million, increasing $72 million, or 32% from the prior year quarter. This was primarily from a 30% increase in volume, due to increased consumer demand for home improvement initiatives across most of our geographic regions supplemented by COVID-19 stay at home orders and an incremental 3% revenue contribution from the Apta acquisition, partially offset by unfavorable mix of 1%. Organic growth in the quarter was 29%.

CPP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $20 million, increasing $2 million, or 14% from the prior year quarter due to the benefit of increased revenue, partially offset by COVID-19 related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 7.9% in the prior year quarter, impacted by inefficiencies and direct costs related to COVID-19, facility consolidations and distribution inefficiencies in supplying areas affected by natural disasters. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $2.5 million for the quarter.

Strategic Initiative

In November 2019, Griffon announced the development of a next-generation business platform for CPP to enhance the growth, efficiency, and competitiveness of its U.S. operations, and in October 2020, CPP broadened this strategic initiative to include additional North American facilities, the AMES UK and Australia businesses, and a manufacturing facility in China.

The expanded focus of this initiative leverages the same three key development areas being executed within our U.S. operations. First, multiple independent information systems will be unified into a single data and analytics platform, which will serve the whole AMES global enterprise. Second, certain AMES global operations will be consolidated to optimize facilities footprint and talent. Third, strategic investments in automation and facilities expansion will be made to increase the efficiency of our manufacturing and fulfillment operations, and support e-commerce growth.

Expanding the roll-out of the new business platform from our AMES U.S. operations to include AMES’ global operations will extend the project by one year, with completion now expected by the end of calendar year 2023. When fully implemented, these actions will result in annual cash savings of $30-$35 million (increased from $15-$20 million) and a reduction in inventory of $30-$35 million (increased from $20-$25 million), both based on fiscal 2020 operating levels.

The cost to implement this new business platform, over the duration of the project, will include one-time charges of approximately $65 million (increased from $35 million) and capital investments of approximately $65 million (increased from $40 million). The one-time charges are comprised of $46 million of cash charges, which includes $26 million of personnel-related costs such as training, severance, and duplicate personnel costs as well as $20 million of facility and lease exit costs. The remaining $19 million are non-cash charges, primarily related to asset write-downs.

In addition to the growth, efficiency and competitive benefits, the AMES strategic initiative is intended to drive operating margin improvement and increased free cash flow.

In connection with this initiative, during the year ended September 30, 2020, CPP incurred pre-tax restructuring and other related exit costs approximating $13.7 million, comprised of cash charges of approximately $9.0 million ($5.7 million for one-time termination benefits and other personnel-related costs and $3.3 million for facility exit costs) and non-cash, asset-related charges of $4.7 million. Capital expenditures related to the initiative were $6.7 million through the year ended September 30, 2020.

Home and Building Products ("HBP")

HBP revenue in 2020 was $927 million, increasing $54 million, or 6%, compared to 2019, with 4% from volume and 2% from favorable mix and pricing.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was $154 million, increasing $33 million, or 28%, compared to 2019. The favorable variance resulted from the increased revenue noted above and general operational efficiency improvements, partially offset by COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.6% in 2020 compared to 13.8% in 2019. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $2.0 million in fiscal 2020.

HBP revenue in the current quarter was $257 million, increasing $15 million, or 6% from the prior year quarter, with 4% from volume, and 2% from favorable mix and pricing.

HBP Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $43 million, increasing $8 million, or 23% from the prior year quarter, primarily from the increased revenue noted above and general operational efficiency improvements, partially offset by COVID-19 related inefficiencies and direct costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.7% in the current quarter compared to 14.4% in the prior year quarter. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Defense Electronics ("DE")

DE revenue in 2020 was $341 million, increasing $6 million, or 2% compared to 2019, primarily due to increased deliveries and volume on airborne and ground communications systems, as well as airborne surveillance systems, partially offset by reduced volume on Multi-Mode airborne maritime surveillance radar systems.

DE Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 was $25 million, decreasing $10 million, or 28% from 2019, primarily due to program inefficiencies associated with certain radar programs, unfavorable program mix and increased operating expenses primarily due to bid and proposal activities and timing of research and development initiatives, partially offset by program efficiencies within airborne intercommunication surveillance systems. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.4% in 2020 compared to 10.5% in the prior year. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $1.0 million in fiscal 2020.

DE revenue in the current quarter totaling $109 million remained consistent with the prior year quarter.

DE Adjusted EBITDA in the current quarter was $12 million, decreasing $6 million from the prior year quarter, primarily due to program inefficiencies associated with certain radar systems and unfavorable program mix. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 16.5% in the prior year quarter. Direct COVID-19 related expenses totaled approximately $0.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Contract backlog was $380 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $389 million at September 30, 2019, with 67% expected to be fulfilled in the next 12 months. During the year, Telephonics was awarded several new contracts and received incremental funding on existing contracts approximating $332 million, which translates into a book to bill ratio of approximately 1.0.

In September 2020, Telephonics initiated a Voluntary Employee Retirement Plan, which was subsequently followed by a reduction in force in November 2020, to improve efficiencies by combining functions and responsibilities. The combined actions are expected to incur severance charges of approximately $4.5 million with $2.1 million recognized in the fourth quarter, and the balance to be recognized in the first quarter of 2021. At the conclusion of these actions, headcount is expected to be reduced by approximately 90 people. In addition, during fiscal 2020 Telephonics commenced a facility project to consolidate three Long Island based facilities into two company owned facilities with a total cost of approximately $4.0 million primarily comprised of capital expenditures in 2021.

Taxes

The Company reported pretax income from continuing operations for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and recognized effective income tax rates of 35.4% and to 36.8%, respectively. Excluding discrete and certain other tax provisions, net and items that affect comparability, the effective tax rates for the years ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were 32.2% and 34.3%, respectively.

Balance Sheet and Capital Expenditures

At September 30, 2020, the Company had a net debt position of $829 million, with cash and cash equivalents of $218 million and total debt outstanding of $1.05 billion, with $370 million available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility subject to certain loan covenants. Capital expenditures were $49 million for the year ended September 30, 2020.

Equity

In August 2020, Griffon Corporation completed a Public Offering of 8,700,000 shares of its common stock for total net proceeds of $178.2 million. The Company used a portion of the net proceeds to repay $50 million of outstanding borrowings under its Credit Agreement.

As of September 30, 2020, Griffon had $58 million remaining under its Board of Directors authorized repurchase program. There were no purchases under these authorizations in fiscal 2020.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call today, November 12, 2020, at 4:30 PM ET.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0792 (U.S. participants) or 1-201-689-8263 (International participants). Callers should ask to be connected to the Griffon Corporation teleconference or provide conference ID number 13713041. Participants are encouraged to dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available starting on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:30 PM ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (International), and entering the conference ID number: 13713041. The replay will be available through November 26, 2020 at 11:59 PM ET.

Forward-looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All statements related to, among other things, income (loss), earnings, cash flows, revenue, changes in operations, operating improvements, industries in which Griffon operates and the United States and global economies that are not historical are hereby identified as “forward-looking statements” and may be indicated by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “supports,” “plans,” “projects,” “expects,” “believes,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “hope,” “forecast,” “management is of the opinion,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “explores,” “opportunities,” the negative of these expressions, use of the future tense and similar words or phrases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: current economic conditions and uncertainties in the housing, credit and capital markets; Griffon's ability to achieve expected savings from cost control, restructuring, integration and disposal initiatives; the ability to identify and successfully consummate, and integrate, value-adding acquisition opportunities; increasing competition and pricing pressures in the markets served by Griffon’s operating companies; the ability of Griffon’s operating companies to expand into new geographic and product markets, and to anticipate and meet customer demands for new products and product enhancements and innovations; reduced military spending by the government on projects for which Griffon's Telephonics Corporation supplies products, including as a result of defense budget cuts or other government actions; the ability of the federal government to fund and conduct its operations; increases in the cost or lack of availability of raw materials such as resin, wood and steel, components or purchased finished goods, including the impact from tariffs; changes in customer demand or loss of a material customer at one of Griffon's operating companies; the potential impact of seasonal variations and uncertain weather patterns on certain of Griffon’s businesses; political events that could impact the worldwide economy; a downgrade in Griffon’s credit ratings; changes in international economic conditions including interest rate and currency exchange fluctuations; the reliance by certain of Griffon’s businesses on particular third party suppliers and manufacturers to meet customer demands; the relative mix of products and services offered by Griffon’s businesses, which impacts margins and operating efficiencies; short-term capacity constraints or prolonged excess capacity; unforeseen developments in contingencies, such as litigation, regulatory and environmental matters; unfavorable results of government agency contract audits of Telephonics Corporation; Griffon’s ability to adequately protect and maintain the validity of patent and other intellectual property rights; the cyclical nature of the businesses of certain of Griffon’s operating companies; and possible terrorist threats and actions and their impact on the global economy; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and the global economy, including business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business and operating facility failures, specifically among our customers; Griffon's ability to service and refinance its debt; and the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including, without limitation, changes in tax law. Such statements reflect the views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to these and other risks, as previously disclosed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Griffon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

  • Consumer and Professional Products conducts its operations through AMES. Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid.
  • Home and Building Product conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.
  • Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company’s website at www.griffon.com.

Griffon evaluates performance and allocates resources based on operating results from continuing operations before interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment and acquisition related expenses, as well as other items that may affect comparability, as applicable (“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP measure). Griffon believes this information is useful to investors.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income before taxes from continuing operations:

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

(in thousands)

 

 

(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

For the Year Ended
September 30,

REVENUE

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer and Professional Products

$

294,316

 

 

$

222,692

 

 

$

1,139,233

 

 

$

1,000,608

 

Home and Building Products

256,939

 

 

242,025

 

 

927,313

 

 

873,640

 

Defense Electronics

109,418

 

 

109,447

 

 

340,976

 

 

335,041

 

Total consolidated net sales

$

660,673

 

 

$

574,164

 

 

$

2,407,522

 

 

$

2,209,289

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer and Professional Products

$

19,985

 

 

$

17,526

 

 

$

104,053

 

 

$

90,677

 

Home and Building Products

42,996

 

 

34,878

 

 

153,631

 

 

120,161

 

Defense Electronics

12,383

 

 

18,103

 

 

25,228

 

 

35,104

 

Total

75,364

 

 

70,507

 

 

282,912

 

 

245,942

 

Unallocated amounts, excluding depreciation*

(12,044

)

 

(11,797

)

 

(47,013

)

 

(46,302

)

Adjusted EBITDA

63,320

 

 

58,710

 

 

235,899

 

 

199,640

 

Net interest expense

(16,695

)

 

(16,537

)

 

(65,791

)

 

(67,260

)

Depreciation and amortization

(15,342

)

 

(15,676

)

 

(62,409

)

 

(61,848

)

Restructuring charges

(4,619

)

 

 

 

(15,790

)

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

(7,925

)

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

1,733

 

 

1,646

 

 

1,733

 

 

1,646

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

(2,960

)

 

 

Income before taxes from continuing operations

$

28,397

 

 

$

28,143

 

 

$

82,757

 

 

$

72,178

 

 

* Primarily Corporate Overhead

 

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

 

For the Year Ended
September 30,

DEPRECIATION and AMORTIZATION

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consumer and Professional Products

$

8,138

 

 

$

8,141

 

 

$

32,788

 

 

$

32,289

 

Home and Building Products

4,386

 

 

4,651

 

 

18,361

 

 

18,334

 

Defense Electronics

2,659

 

 

2,741

 

 

10,645

 

 

10,667

 

Total segment depreciation and amortization

15,183

 

 

15,533

 

 

61,794

 

 

61,290

 

Corporate

159

 

 

143

 

 

615

 

 

558

 

Total consolidated depreciation and amortization

$

15,342

 

 

$

15,676

 

 

$

62,409

 

 

$

61,848

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30,

 

Twelve Months Ended
September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue

$

660,673

 

 

$

574,164

 

 

$

2,407,522

 

 

$

2,209,289

 

Cost of goods and services

486,203

 

 

415,706

 

 

1,766,096

 

 

1,625,815

 

Gross profit

174,470

 

 

158,458

 

 

641,426

 

 

583,474

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

128,624

 

 

113,654

 

 

486,398

 

 

447,163

 

Income from continuing operations

45,846

 

 

44,804

 

 

155,028

 

 

136,311

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

(16,737

)

 

(16,732

)

 

(66,544

)

 

(68,066

)

Interest income

42

 

 

195

 

 

753

 

 

806

 

Loss from debt extinguishment, net

 

 

 

 

(7,925

)

 

 

Other, net

(754

)

 

(124

)

 

1,445

 

 

3,127

 

Total other expense, net

(17,449

)

 

(16,661

)

 

(72,271

)

 

(64,133

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes from continuing operations

28,397

 

 

28,143

 

 

82,757

 

 

72,178

 

Provision for income taxes

8,306

 

 

11,892

 

 

29,328

 

 

26,556

 

Income from continuing operations

$

20,091

 

 

$

16,251

 

 

$

53,429

 

 

$

45,622

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from operations of discontinued businesses

 

 

(50

)

 

 

 

(11,050

)

Provision from income taxes

 

 

106

 

 

 

 

(2,715

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

 

(156

)

 

 

 

(8,335

)

Net income (loss)

$

20,091

 

 

$

16,095

 

 

$

53,429

 

 

$

37,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

1.11

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.20

)

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

$

0.91

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

45,903

 

 

41,071

 

 

42,588

 

 

40,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.06

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

 

(0.20

)

Diluted income (loss) per common share

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

0.87

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding

48,526

 

 

43,540

 

 

45,015

 

 

42,888

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

20,091

 

 

$

16,095

 

 

$

53,429

 

 

$

37,287

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

6,094

 

 

(4,517

)

 

5,601

 

 

(8,460

)

Pension and other post retirement plans

(14,264

)

 

(23,607

)

 

(11,784

)

 

(23,055

)

Gain (loss) on cash flow hedge

1,285

 

 

(75

)

 

7

 

 

(289

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

(6,885

)

 

(28,199

)

 

(6,176

)

 

(31,804

)

Comprehensive income (loss), net

$

13,206

 

 

$

(12,104

)

 

$

47,253

 

 

$

5,483

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

At September 30,
2020

 

At September 30,
2019

CURRENT ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and equivalents

$

218,089

 

 

$

72,377

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $17,758 and $7,881

348,124

 

 

264,450

 

Contract assets, net of progress payments of $24,175 and $11,259

84,426

 

 

105,111

 

Inventories

413,825

 

 

442,121

 

Prepaid and other current assets

46,897

 

 

40,799

 

Assets of discontinued operations

2,091

 

 

321

 

Total Current Assets

1,113,452

 

 

925,179

 

PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net

343,964

 

 

337,326

 

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

161,627

 

 

 

GOODWILL

442,643

 

 

437,067

 

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net

355,028

 

 

356,639

 

OTHER ASSETS

32,897

 

 

15,840

 

ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

6,406

 

 

2,888

 

Total Assets

$

2,456,017

 

 

$

2,074,939

 

CURRENT LIABILITIES

 

 

 

Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt

$

9,922

 

 

$

10,525

 

Accounts payable

232,107

 

 

250,576

 

Accrued liabilities

171,572

 

 

124,665

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

31,848

 

 

 

Liabilities of discontinued operations

3,797

 

 

4,333

 

Total Current Liabilities

449,246

 

 

390,099

 

LONG-TERM DEBT, net

1,037,042

 

 

1,093,749

 

LONG-TERM OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

136,054

 

 

 

OTHER LIABILITIES

126,510

 

 

109,997

 

LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

7,014

 

 

3,331

 

Total Liabilities

1,755,866

 

 

1,597,176

 

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - See Note 14

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 3,000 shares, no shares issued

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.25 per share, authorized 85,000 shares, issued shares of 83,739 and 82,775, respectively.

20,935

 

 

20,694

 

Capital in excess of par value

583,008

 

 

519,017

 

Retained earnings

607,518

 

 

568,516

 

Treasury shares, at cost, 27,610 common shares and 35,969 common shares

(413,493

)

 

(536,308

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(72,092

)

 

(65,916

)

Deferred compensation

(25,725

)

 

(28,240

)

Total Shareholders’ Equity

700,151

 

 

477,763

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

$

2,456,017

 

 

$

2,074,939

 

 

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

Years Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2018

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

53,429

 

 

$

37,287

 

 

$

125,678

 

Net (income) loss from discontinued operations

 

 

8,335

 

 

(92,423

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

62,409

 

 

61,848

 

 

55,803

 

Stock-based compensation

17,580

 

 

15,914

 

 

19,610

 

Asset impairment charges - restructuring

4,692

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for losses on accounts receivable

1,332

 

 

535

 

 

96

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts

3,661

 

 

5,393

 

 

5,219

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

7,925

 

 

 

 

 

Deferred income tax

2,095

 

 

(2,222

)

 

(17,633

)

(Gain)/ loss on sale/disposal of assets and investments

(287

)

 

(179

)

 

290

 

Change in assets and liabilities, net of assets and liabilities acquired:

 

 

 

 

 

(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable and contract assets

(62,366

)

 

8,279

 

 

2,681

 

(Increase) decrease in inventories

34,080

 

 

(24,938

)

 

(52,122

)

Increase in prepaid and other assets

(13,582

)

 

(4,285

)

 

(2,285

)

Increase in accounts payable, accrued liabilities and income taxes payable

25,044

 

 

7,638

 

 

11,078

 

Other changes, net

1,017

 

 

353

 

 

2,200

 

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations

137,029

 

 

113,958

 

 

58,192

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(48,998

)

 

(45,361

)

 

(50,138

)

Acquired business, net of cash acquired

(10,531

)

 

(9,219

)

 

(430,932

)

Investment purchases

(130

)

 

(149

)

 

 

Proceeds (payments) from sale of business

 

 

(9,500

)

 

474,727

 

Insurance proceeds (payments)

 

 

(10,604

)

 

8,254

 

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

352

 

 

280

 

 

663

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - continuing operations

(59,307

)

 

(74,553

)

 

2,574

 

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

178,165

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends paid

(14,529

)

 

(13,676

)

 

(49,797

)

Purchase of shares for treasury

(7,479

)

 

(1,478

)

 

(45,605

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,240,080

 

 

201,748

 

 

443,058

 

Payments of long-term debt

(1,308,915

)

 

(218,248

)

 

(300,993

)

Change in short-term borrowings

 

 

(366

)

 

144

 

Financing costs

(17,384

)

 

(1,090

)

 

(7,793

)

Contingent consideration for acquired businesses

(1,733

)

 

(1,686

)

 

 

Other, net

(15

)

 

(180

)

 

51

 

Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities - continuing operations

68,190

 

 

(34,976

)

 

39,065

 

CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS:

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in operating activities

(3,021

)

 

(2,123

)

 

(45,624

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

444

 

 

 

 

(10,762

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

 

 

(22,541

)

Net cash used in discontinued operations

(2,577

)

 

(2,123

)

 

(78,927

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

2,377

 

 

313

 

 

1,173

 

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS

145,712

 

 

2,619

 

 

22,077

 

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD

72,377

 

 

69,758

 

 

47,681

 

CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$

218,089

 

 

$

72,377

 

 

$

69,758

 

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

63,139

 

 

$

63,334

 

 

$

59,793

 

Cash paid for taxes

21,016

 

 

25,339

 

 

32,140

 

Griffon evaluates performance based on Earnings per share and Net income excluding restructuring charges, loss on debt extinguishment, acquisition related expenses, discrete and certain other tax items, as well other items that may affect comparability, as applicable. Griffon believes this information is useful to investors. The following tables provides a reconciliation of Income from continuing operations to Adjusted income from continuing operations and Earnings per common share from continuing operations to Adjusted earnings per common share from continuing operations:

GRIFFON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

TO ADJUSTED INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

For the Three Months
Ended September 30,

 

For the Twelve Months
Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Income from continuing operations

$

20,091

 

 

$

16,251

 

 

$

53,429

 

 

$

45,622

 

Adjusting items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

4,619

 

 

 

 

15,790

 

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

7,925

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

2,960

 

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

(1,733

)

 

(1,646

)

 

(1,733

)

 

(1,646

)

Tax impact of above items

(840

)

 

313

 

 

(5,984

)

 

313

 

Discrete and other certain tax (benefits) provisions

(594

)

 

2,334

 

 

654

 

 

2,035

 

Adjusted income from continuing operations

$

21,543

 

 

$

17,252

 

 

$

73,041

 

 

$

46,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share from continuing operations

$

0.41

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

$

1.19

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusting items, net of tax:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring charges

0.07

 

 

 

 

0.26

 

 

 

Loss from debt extinguishment

 

 

 

 

0.14

 

 

 

Acquisition costs

 

 

 

 

0.05

 

 

 

Acquisition contingent consideration

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

 

(0.03

)

Discrete and other certain tax (benefits) provisions

(0.01

)

 

0.05

 

 

0.01

 

 

0.05

 

Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.08

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands)

48,526

 

 

43,540

 

 

45,015

 

 

42,888

 

Note: Due to rounding, the sum of earnings per common share and adjusting items, net of tax, may not equal adjusted earnings per common share.

 

Griffon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffon Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2020. Fiscal 2020, revenue totaled $2.4 billion, a 9% increase from the $2.2 billion in the prior year, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
Coty Announces $2.5bn Wella Sale to Complete by November 30, 2020
Akers Biosciences and MyMD Pharmaceuticals Sign Definitive Merger Agreement
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
LNG Industry Veteran Oscar Spieler Joins Delfin as Executive Chairman
NKLA ALERT: Nationally Ranked Litigation Firm Labaton Sucharow Announces Investigation of Nikola Corporation ...
Standard Chartered Selects AWS to Power Its Strategic Banking Systems and Workloads
Organigram Closes Previously Announced Underwritten Public Offering
Titel
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Announces Clinical Updates on Personalized Cancer Vaccine Program
Apple Unleashes M1
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Jumia Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:03 Uhr
Griffon Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend
06.11.20
Griffon to Participate at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference
05.11.20
Griffon Corporation Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results