Zoned Properties Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY), a strategic real estate development firm whose primary mission is to provide real estate and sustainability services for the regulated cannabis industry, positioning the company for property acquisitions and revenue growth, today announced its financial results for the nine and three-month periods ended September 30, 2020.
Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Company Highlights
- Zoned Properties successfully leveraged its Arizona property portfolio to receive a commitment of at least $8 Million from our Significant Tenant, to be applied toward infrastructure expansion.
- To date, nearly $5 Million of the $8 Million committed has been invested in the expansion projects located in Arizona. Construction and development work has made significant progress toward completion of the current phase of expansion, with anticipated operational readiness in 2021.
- Zoned Properties completed a $100,000 strategic investment into a start-up cannabis franchise organization that is now in the final stages of its anticipated launch. Zoned Properties expects to play a significant role with the cannabis franchise related to the intricacies of strategic capital investment and commercial real estate development in the regulated cannabis industry.
- In Arizona, and across the nation, the passage of regulated cannabis ballot measures reflect the overwhelming support from the majority of American voters for the regulated cannabis industry.
Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Revenue decreased 10.5% to $302,772 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $338,339 for the third quarter of 2019. This decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to a decrease in advisory revenues of $42,191, or 70.2%, offset by an increase in rent revenues of $6,624, or 2.4%.
- Operating expenses decreased 18.1% to $249,021 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $304,052 for the third quarter of 2019.
- Income from operations increased 56.8% to $53,751 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to income from operations of $34,287 for the third quarter of 2019, an increase of $19,464.
- Net income was $25,089, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3,987, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $48,470 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $219,433 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.
- As of September 30, 2020, Zoned Properties had cash of $577,763, compared to $639,781 as of December 31, 2019.
“It has been an exciting year for Zoned Properties as we continue expanding our operational footprint in Arizona, developing our national advisory services with new client projects and advisory professionals, and prepare for the launch of a new cannabis franchise concept,” commented Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties. “We are empowered by Arizona voters and voters across the nation, who spoke up on election day to pass regulated cannabis measures on the ballot. Our expansion projects in Arizona could not have come at a better time, as we prepare for an exciting new adult-use marketplace and the completion of new operational square footage at our facilities in Arizona will lead to a material increase in leasing revenue for Zoned Properties.”
