Bicycle Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:10 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investors & Media section of Bicycle’s website at www.bicycletherapeutics.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation date.