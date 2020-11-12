 

Laird Superfood Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSE American: LSF) (“Laird Superfood”), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Net Sales increased to $7.6 million, an increase of 118% year over year.
  • Online sales contributed 49% of net sales, with lairdsuperfood.com sales growing 115% year over year.
  • Wholesale sales contributed 50%, increasing 223% year over year, as retail door expansion reached approximately 7,200 locations.
  • Liquid creamer rolled out to more than 1,200 locations, including Whole Foods and Kroger.
  • Gross profit was $1.9 million and gross margin was 24.7%, compared to gross profit of $1.5 million and a gross margin of 41.9% in the prior year period.
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Paul Hodge Jr., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laird Superfood, commented, “The third quarter of 2020, our first quarter as a publicly traded company, was a record quarter for us with 118% year over year revenue growth, reflecting continued strength across the business. Our plant-based superfood products appeal to the growing desire for high quality, all-natural whole food ingredients that are also sustainably sourced and packaged.”

Hodge Jr. continued, “We are in the early stages of a long-term growth strategy built on market penetration into billion dollar-plus addressable markets like creamer, coffee and hydration. As a native digital platform, our loyal customer community continues to grow, reflecting the authenticity associated with the Laird Superfood brand. Mahalo to our dedicated team who achieved so much so far this year, despite adapting quickly through the pandemic, while staying focused on our operating goals and true to our culture and values.”

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 
Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ % of Total $ % of Total
Coffee Creamers

$

5,223,724

 

69

%

$

2,224,596

 

64

%

Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements

 

1,031,834

 

14

%

 

633,264

 

18

%

Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products

 

2,188,022

 

29

%

 

578,379

 

16

%

Other

 

168,720

 

2

%

 

139,096

 

4

%

Gross Sales

 

8,612,300

 

114

%

 

3,575,335

 

102

%

Shipping income

 

25,737

 

0

%

 

132,033

 

4

%

Returns and discounts

 

(1,024,964

)

-14

%

 

(220,033

)

-6

%

Sales, net

$

7,613,073

 

100

%

$

3,487,335

 

100

%

 
Three Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ % of Total $ % of Total
Online

$

3,713,773

 

49

%

$

2,229,878

 

64

%

Wholesale

 

3,773,285

 

50

%

 

1,168,306

 

34

%

Food Service

 

126,015

 

1

%

 

89,151

 

2

%

Sales, net

$

7,613,073

 

100

%

$

3,487,335

 

100

%

Net sales increased 118% to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Growth in net sales in the third quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a combination of growth in online and wholesale channels, primarily caused by an increase in sales volume across product lines.

Gross profit was $1.9 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.7% of net sales in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 41.9% of net sales in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to disposal costs related to the early production and distribution of the liquid creamer product line, elevated outbound shipping costs, and increased co-packing costs primarily associated with the liquid creamer product line.

Operating expenses of $5.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the year ago period reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $843,000, primarily related to the Company’s Initial Public Offering, as well as Sales and Marketing expense increases of $554,000, primarily related to a stock option modification expense.

Loss from operations was $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are thrilled with our record net sales performance in the third quarter, which furthers our conviction in the strength of our brand and the compelling addressable market opportunities in front of us. Market share and customer growth are our major priorities and this quarter demonstrated that our authentic brand, and meeting consumers where they are across our omnichannel platform, resonates with today’s consumer seeking healthy, plant-based and sustainable products. We remain confident in our ability to leverage our fixed cost structure as we focus on driving the top line while taking steps toward long-term profitability.”

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 
Nine Months Ended September 30,

2020

2019

$ % of Total $ % of Total
Coffee Creamers

$

13,241,592

 

71

%

$

5,933,639

 

66

%

Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements

 

2,881,132

 

15

%

 

1,475,051

 

16

%

Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products

 

4,167,163

 

22

%

 

1,309,524

 

15

%

Other

 

368,983

 

2

%

 

346,210

 

4

%

Gross Sales

 

20,658,870

 

110

%

 

9,064,424

 

101

%

Shipping income

 

221,082

 

1

%

 

329,342

 

4

%

Returns and discounts

 

(2,174,824

)

-11

%

 

(461,124

)

-5

%

Sales, net

$

18,705,128

 

100

%

$

8,932,642

 

100

%

 

2020

2019

$ % of Total $ % of Total
Online

$

10,049,039

 

54

%

$

5,325,768

 

60

%

Wholesale

 

8,324,286

 

45

%

 

3,449,941

 

39

%

Food Service

 

331,803

 

1

%

 

156,933

 

1

%

Sales, net

$

18,705,128

 

100

%

$

8,932,642

 

100

%

Net sales increased 109% to $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, or 28.4% of net sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.6 million, or 40.7% of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales growth. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to elevated inbound freight expenses in response to an unanticipated increase in demand associated with COVID-19, elevated disposal costs related to the early production and distribution of the new liquid creamer product line and increased co-packing costs primarily associated with the liquid creamer product line.

Operating expenses of $13.7 million compared to $10.2 million in the year ago period reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $1.9 million, primarily related to the Company’s Initial Public Offering and an asset impairment recorded during the second quarter, as well as Sales and Marketing increases of $1.5 million, primarily related to stock option modification expense and increased advertising and payroll expenses.

Loss from operations was $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $10.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6.3 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $72.9 million as of September 30, 2020 and total outstanding debt was $51,000. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 includes the net proceeds from the Company’s IPO. Net cash used in operating activities was $7.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures totaled $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period.

Successful Initial Public Offering

On September 25, 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it issued and sold 3,047,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share for net proceeds to the Company of approximately $62.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Danone Manifesto Ventures purchased $2.0 million of the Company’s common stock in a private placement immediately subsequent to the consummation of the IPO, at a price per share of $22.00. The Company continues to expect to use the net proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, including operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, the Company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire businesses or products. On September 30, 2020, subsequent to the IPO, there were 8,874,890 shares of common stock outstanding.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET today to discuss the results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 772-0381 from the U.S. or (236) 384-2050 internationally and using access code 1754637. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Laird Superfood Investor Relations website at https://investors.lairdsuperfood.com under “Events.”

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Laird Superfood’s future financial performance, including our outlook for fiscal year 2020. These forward-looking statements are based on Laird Superfood’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Laird Superfood’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, or of other global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, including on our supply chain, the demand for our products, and on overall economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending levels; (2) our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and other operating results; (3) our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; (4) our ability to attract and retain our suppliers, distributors and co-manufacturers; (5) our expectations regarding real or perceived quality with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (6) our ability to innovate on a cost-effective basis, predict changes in consumer preferences and develop successful new products and marketing strategies in response; (7) expectations regarding prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs, a substantial amount of which come from a limited number of suppliers outside the United States, including in areas which may be adversely affected by climate change; (8) effects of changes in the tastes and preferences of our consumers and consumer preferences for natural and organic food products; (9) the financial condition of, and our relationships with, our suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers and foodservice customers, as well as the health of the foodservice industry generally; (10) effects of real or perceived quality or health issues with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (11) the ability of ourselves, our suppliers and co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations; (12) our plans for future investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements; (13) the costs and success of our marketing efforts, and our ability to promote our brand; (14) our reliance on key personnel and our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled and general working personnel; (15) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (16) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (17) the impact of adverse economic conditions; and (18) the growth rates of the markets in which we compete.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
 
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales, net

$

7,613,073

 

$

3,487,335

 

$

18,705,128

 

$

8,932,642

 

Cost of goods sold

 

(5,734,144

)

 

(2,026,930

)

 

(13,384,880

)

 

(5,296,485

)

Gross profit

 

1,878,929

 

 

1,460,405

 

 

5,320,248

 

 

3,636,157

 

 
General and administrative
Salaries, wages and benefits

 

1,031,425

 

 

637,913

 

 

2,652,500

 

 

1,758,080

 

Stock-based compensation

 

290,148

 

 

145,281

 

 

589,600

 

 

436,996

 

Professional fees

 

274,244

 

 

143,424

 

 

647,422

 

 

362,134

 

Office expense

 

142,269

 

 

125,594

 

 

364,518

 

 

306,075

 

Occupancy

 

57,378

 

 

52,095

 

 

167,151

 

 

95,985

 

Merchant service fees

 

103,306

 

 

44,100

 

 

248,355

 

 

111,683

 

Netsuite subscription expense

 

33,173

 

 

35,125

 

 

90,491

 

 

112,559

 

Impairment on asset held for sale

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

239,734

 

 

-

 

Other expense

 

286,876

 

 

192,770

 

 

651,061

 

 

526,289

 

Total general and administrative expenses

 

2,218,819

 

 

1,376,302

 

 

5,650,832

 

 

3,709,801

 

 
Research and product development
Salaries, wages and benefits

 

54,454

 

 

77,970

 

 

202,287

 

 

132,691

 

Stock-based compensation

 

2,310

 

 

2,045

 

 

6,694

 

 

5,549

 

Other expense

 

46,115

 

 

29,963

 

 

155,009

 

 

48,172

 

Total research and product development expenses

 

102,879

 

 

109,978

 

 

363,990

 

 

186,412

 

 
Sales and marketing
Salaries, wages and benefits

 

613,961

 

 

744,964

 

 

2,057,517

 

 

1,930,485

 

Stock-based compensation

 

520,022

 

 

70,271

 

 

630,456

 

 

101,150

 

General marketing

 

325,033

 

 

525,521

 

 

895,917

 

 

1,279,391

 

Advertising

 

1,250,169

 

 

730,912

 

 

3,340,592

 

 

1,998,131

 

Amazon selling fee

 

179,425

 

 

159,153

 

 

575,313

 

 

386,648

 

Travel expense

 

4,908

 

 

82,937

 

 

78,872

 

 

266,978

 

Other expense

 

45,543

 

 

71,322

 

 

148,911

 

 

302,517

 

Total sales and marketing expenses

 

2,939,061

 

 

2,385,080

 

 

7,727,578

 

 

6,265,300

 

Total expenses

 

5,260,759

 

 

3,871,360

 

 

13,742,400

 

 

10,161,513

 

Operating loss

 

(3,381,830

)

 

(2,410,955

)

 

(8,422,152

)

 

(6,525,356

)

 
Other income (expense)
Interest and dividend income

 

20,496

 

 

56,602

 

 

51,521

 

 

149,332

 

Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities

 

6,250

 

 

-

 

 

13,927

 

 

-

 

Interest expense

 

-

 

 

(18,829

)

 

-

 

 

(18,829

)

Grant income

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

50,000

 

Total other income

 

26,746

 

 

37,773

 

 

65,448

 

 

180,503

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(3,355,084

)

 

(2,373,182

)

 

(8,356,704

)

 

(6,344,853

)

Benefit from income taxes

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Net loss

$

(3,355,084

)

$

(2,373,182

)

$

(8,356,704

)

$

(6,344,853

)

Less deemed dividend of beneficial conversion feature

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

825,366

 

 

-

 

Less deemed dividend on warrant discount

 

(645,939

)

 

-

 

 

(825,366

)

 

-

 

Net loss attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc. common stockholders

$

(4,001,023

)

$

(2,373,182

)

$

(8,356,704

)

$

(6,344,853

)

 
Net loss per share attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc common stockholders:
Basic

$

(0.86

)

$

(0.66

)

$

(1.89

)

$

(1.79

)

Diluted

$

(0.86

)

$

(0.66

)

$

(1.89

)

$

(1.79

)

Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock

 

4,672,041

 

 

3,592,735

 

 

4,427,114

 

 

3,541,001

 

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss

$

(8,356,704

)

$

(6,344,853

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation

 

344,162

 

 

198,970

 

Loss on disposal of equipment

 

-

 

 

483

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,382,864

 

 

546,475

 

Noncash conversion of note payable to grant income

 

-

 

 

(50,000

)

Impairment on asset held for sale

 

239,734

 

 

-

 

Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale

 

13,927

 

 

-

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(397,669

)

 

(214,122

)

Inventory

 

(1,441,766

)

 

(1,402,745

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(1,582,315

)

 

(61,736

)

Deferred rent

 

270,731

 

 

163,365

 

Deposits

 

33,009

 

 

3,115

 

Other assets

 

7,599

 

 

3,528

 

Accounts payable

 

1,613,754

 

 

(166,799

)

Payroll liabilities

 

207,675

 

 

318,513

 

Accrued expenses

 

567,103

 

 

62,447

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

(7,097,896

)

 

(6,943,359

)

 
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, equipment, and software

 

(874,764

)

 

(1,645,800

)

Deposits on equipment to be acquired

 

-

 

 

(338,560

)

Sale of investment securities available-for-sale

 

516,459

 

 

-

 

Purchase of investment securities available-for-sale

 

-

 

 

(13,445,050

)

Proceeds from maturities of investment securities available-for-sale

 

4,475,000

 

 

7,004,232

 

Net cash from investing activities

 

4,116,695

 

 

(8,425,178

)

 
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of common stock

 

66,104,477

 

 

6,663,910

 

Issuance of preferred stock

 

10,000,006

 

 

-

 

Common stock repurchases

 

(20,532

)

 

(1,079,878

)

Stock options exercised

 

119,838

 

 

34,667

 

Common stock issuance costs

 

(1,131,291

)

 

-

 

Preferred stock issuance costs

 

(147,721

)

 

(52,073

)

Net cash from financing activities

 

74,924,777

 

 

5,566,626

 

 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

71,943,576

 

 

(9,801,911

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

1,004,109

 

 

17,340,023

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

72,947,685

 

$

7,538,112

 

 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid

$

-

 

$

18,829

 

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash information
Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities

$

924

 

$

56,081

 

Purchases of equipment included in deposits at the beginning of the period

$

14,699

 

$

4,577

 

 
Purchases of land included in prepaids and other current assets at the
beginning of the period

$

-

 

$

40,000

 

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
 
As of
September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

72,947,685

 

$

1,004,109

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

782,475

 

 

384,806

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

 

480,747

 

 

5,485,209

 

Inventory

 

3,877,731

 

 

2,435,965

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,173,123

 

 

590,808

 

Deposits

 

95,619

 

 

143,327

 

Total current assets

 

80,357,380

 

 

10,044,224

 

 
Noncurrent assets
Property and equipment, net

 

3,208,853

 

 

3,153,286

 

Fixed assets held for sale

 

250,000

 

 

-

 

Licensing agreement - intangible

 

132,100

 

 

132,100

 

Deferred rent

 

2,786,701

 

 

3,057,432

 

Other assets

 

7,544

 

 

15,143

 

Total noncurrent assets

 

6,385,198

 

 

6,357,961

 

Total assets

$

86,742,578

 

$

16,402,185

 

 
Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

2,338,505

 

$

724,751

 

Payroll liabilities

 

698,767

 

 

491,092

 

Accrued expenses

 

868,149

 

 

301,046

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,905,421

 

 

1,516,889

 

 
Long-term liabilities
Note payable

 

51,000

 

 

51,000

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

51,000

 

 

51,000

 

Total liabilities

 

3,956,421

 

 

1,567,889

 

 
Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
 
Convertible preferred stock
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 and 1,329,680 shares authorized
as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively;
Series A-1 Preferred Stock, 0 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding
as of September 30, 2020; 1,177,426 shares authorized,162,340 issued and outstanding, and
609,078 undesignated as of December 31, 2019; Series A-2 Preferred Stock 0 shares
authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 152,253 shares
authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2019

 

-

 

 

6,722,951

 

Total convertible preferred stock

 

-

 

 

6,722,951

 

 
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 and 9,600,000 shares authorized as of
September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 9,239,638 and 8,874,890
issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, respectively; 4,551,950
and 4,188,558 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively

 

8,875

 

 

4,188

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

110,210,155

 

 

27,184,250

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

698

 

 

(226

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(27,433,571

)

 

(19,076,867

)

Total stockholders' equity

 

82,786,157

 

 

8,111,345

 

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$

86,742,578

 

$

16,402,185

 

 



