Laird Superfood Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Sales increased to $7.6 million, an increase of 118% year over year.

Online sales contributed 49% of net sales, with lairdsuperfood.com sales growing 115% year over year.

Wholesale sales contributed 50%, increasing 223% year over year, as retail door expansion reached approximately 7,200 locations.

Liquid creamer rolled out to more than 1,200 locations, including Whole Foods and Kroger.

Gross profit was $1.9 million and gross margin was 24.7%, compared to gross profit of $1.5 million and a gross margin of 41.9% in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share in the prior year period.

Paul Hodge Jr., Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laird Superfood, commented, “The third quarter of 2020, our first quarter as a publicly traded company, was a record quarter for us with 118% year over year revenue growth, reflecting continued strength across the business. Our plant-based superfood products appeal to the growing desire for high quality, all-natural whole food ingredients that are also sustainably sourced and packaged.”

Hodge Jr. continued, “We are in the early stages of a long-term growth strategy built on market penetration into billion dollar-plus addressable markets like creamer, coffee and hydration. As a native digital platform, our loyal customer community continues to grow, reflecting the authenticity associated with the Laird Superfood brand. Mahalo to our dedicated team who achieved so much so far this year, despite adapting quickly through the pandemic, while staying focused on our operating goals and true to our culture and values.”

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee Creamers $ 5,223,724 69 % $ 2,224,596 64 % Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements 1,031,834 14 % 633,264 18 % Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products 2,188,022 29 % 578,379 16 % Other 168,720 2 % 139,096 4 % Gross Sales 8,612,300 114 % 3,575,335 102 % Shipping income 25,737 0 % 132,033 4 % Returns and discounts (1,024,964 ) -14 % (220,033 ) -6 % Sales, net $ 7,613,073 100 % $ 3,487,335 100 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Online $ 3,713,773 49 % $ 2,229,878 64 % Wholesale 3,773,285 50 % 1,168,306 34 % Food Service 126,015 1 % 89,151 2 % Sales, net $ 7,613,073 100 % $ 3,487,335 100 %

Net sales increased 118% to $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2019. Growth in net sales in the third quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by a combination of growth in online and wholesale channels, primarily caused by an increase in sales volume across product lines.

Gross profit was $1.9 million compared to $1.5 million in the prior year period. Gross margin was 24.7% of net sales in the third quarter of 2020, compared to 41.9% of net sales in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to disposal costs related to the early production and distribution of the liquid creamer product line, elevated outbound shipping costs, and increased co-packing costs primarily associated with the liquid creamer product line.

Operating expenses of $5.3 million compared to $3.9 million in the year ago period reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $843,000, primarily related to the Company’s Initial Public Offering, as well as Sales and Marketing expense increases of $554,000, primarily related to a stock option modification expense.

Loss from operations was $3.4 million in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $4.0 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $2.4 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Valerie Ells, Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We are thrilled with our record net sales performance in the third quarter, which furthers our conviction in the strength of our brand and the compelling addressable market opportunities in front of us. Market share and customer growth are our major priorities and this quarter demonstrated that our authentic brand, and meeting consumers where they are across our omnichannel platform, resonates with today’s consumer seeking healthy, plant-based and sustainable products. We remain confident in our ability to leverage our fixed cost structure as we focus on driving the top line while taking steps toward long-term profitability.”

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Coffee Creamers $ 13,241,592 71 % $ 5,933,639 66 % Hydration and Beverage Enhancing Supplements 2,881,132 15 % 1,475,051 16 % Coffee, Tea, and Hot Chocolate Products 4,167,163 22 % 1,309,524 15 % Other 368,983 2 % 346,210 4 % Gross Sales 20,658,870 110 % 9,064,424 101 % Shipping income 221,082 1 % 329,342 4 % Returns and discounts (2,174,824 ) -11 % (461,124 ) -5 % Sales, net $ 18,705,128 100 % $ 8,932,642 100 % 2020 2019 $ % of Total $ % of Total Online $ 10,049,039 54 % $ 5,325,768 60 % Wholesale 8,324,286 45 % 3,449,941 39 % Food Service 331,803 1 % 156,933 1 % Sales, net $ 18,705,128 100 % $ 8,932,642 100 %

Net sales increased 109% to $18.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $8.9 million in the prior year period.

Gross profit was $5.3 million, or 28.4% of net sales, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $3.6 million, or 40.7% of net sales, in the prior year period. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to sales growth. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to elevated inbound freight expenses in response to an unanticipated increase in demand associated with COVID-19, elevated disposal costs related to the early production and distribution of the new liquid creamer product line and increased co-packing costs primarily associated with the liquid creamer product line.

Operating expenses of $13.7 million compared to $10.2 million in the year ago period reflect General and Administrative expense increases of $1.9 million, primarily related to the Company’s Initial Public Offering and an asset impairment recorded during the second quarter, as well as Sales and Marketing increases of $1.5 million, primarily related to stock option modification expense and increased advertising and payroll expenses.

Loss from operations was $8.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.5 million in the prior year period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $10.0 million, or $2.26 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $6.3 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, in the prior year period.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents were $72.9 million as of September 30, 2020 and total outstanding debt was $51,000. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020 includes the net proceeds from the Company’s IPO. Net cash used in operating activities was $7.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $6.9 million in the prior year period.

Capital expenditures totaled $875,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to $1.6 million in the prior year period.

Successful Initial Public Offering

On September 25, 2020, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it issued and sold 3,047,500 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $22.00 per share for net proceeds to the Company of approximately $62.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses. Danone Manifesto Ventures purchased $2.0 million of the Company’s common stock in a private placement immediately subsequent to the consummation of the IPO, at a price per share of $22.00. The Company continues to expect to use the net proceeds from the IPO for working capital and general corporate purposes, including operating expenses and capital expenditures. Additionally, the Company may use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire businesses or products. On September 30, 2020, subsequent to the IPO, there were 8,874,890 shares of common stock outstanding.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to enhance your daily ritual and keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscientious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients. Shop all products online at lairdsuperfood.com and join the Laird Superfood community on social media for the latest news and daily doses of inspiration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding Laird Superfood’s future financial performance, including our outlook for fiscal year 2020. These forward-looking statements are based on Laird Superfood’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Laird Superfood’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement.

The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to: (1) the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic, or of other global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, including on our supply chain, the demand for our products, and on overall economic conditions and consumer confidence and spending levels; (2) our expectations regarding our revenue, expenses and other operating results; (3) our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; (4) our ability to attract and retain our suppliers, distributors and co-manufacturers; (5) our expectations regarding real or perceived quality with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (6) our ability to innovate on a cost-effective basis, predict changes in consumer preferences and develop successful new products and marketing strategies in response; (7) expectations regarding prices and availability of raw materials and other inputs, a substantial amount of which come from a limited number of suppliers outside the United States, including in areas which may be adversely affected by climate change; (8) effects of changes in the tastes and preferences of our consumers and consumer preferences for natural and organic food products; (9) the financial condition of, and our relationships with, our suppliers, co-manufacturers, distributors, retailers and foodservice customers, as well as the health of the foodservice industry generally; (10) effects of real or perceived quality or health issues with our products or other issues that adversely affect our brand and reputation; (11) the ability of ourselves, our suppliers and co-manufacturers to comply with food safety, environmental or other laws or regulations; (12) our plans for future investments in our business, our anticipated capital expenditures and our estimates regarding our capital requirements; (13) the costs and success of our marketing efforts, and our ability to promote our brand; (14) our reliance on key personnel and our ability to identify, recruit and retain skilled and general working personnel; (15) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (16) our ability to compete effectively with existing competitors and new market entrants; (17) the impact of adverse economic conditions; and (18) the growth rates of the markets in which we compete.

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales, net $ 7,613,073 $ 3,487,335 $ 18,705,128 $ 8,932,642 Cost of goods sold (5,734,144 ) (2,026,930 ) (13,384,880 ) (5,296,485 ) Gross profit 1,878,929 1,460,405 5,320,248 3,636,157 General and administrative Salaries, wages and benefits 1,031,425 637,913 2,652,500 1,758,080 Stock-based compensation 290,148 145,281 589,600 436,996 Professional fees 274,244 143,424 647,422 362,134 Office expense 142,269 125,594 364,518 306,075 Occupancy 57,378 52,095 167,151 95,985 Merchant service fees 103,306 44,100 248,355 111,683 Netsuite subscription expense 33,173 35,125 90,491 112,559 Impairment on asset held for sale - - 239,734 - Other expense 286,876 192,770 651,061 526,289 Total general and administrative expenses 2,218,819 1,376,302 5,650,832 3,709,801 Research and product development Salaries, wages and benefits 54,454 77,970 202,287 132,691 Stock-based compensation 2,310 2,045 6,694 5,549 Other expense 46,115 29,963 155,009 48,172 Total research and product development expenses 102,879 109,978 363,990 186,412 Sales and marketing Salaries, wages and benefits 613,961 744,964 2,057,517 1,930,485 Stock-based compensation 520,022 70,271 630,456 101,150 General marketing 325,033 525,521 895,917 1,279,391 Advertising 1,250,169 730,912 3,340,592 1,998,131 Amazon selling fee 179,425 159,153 575,313 386,648 Travel expense 4,908 82,937 78,872 266,978 Other expense 45,543 71,322 148,911 302,517 Total sales and marketing expenses 2,939,061 2,385,080 7,727,578 6,265,300 Total expenses 5,260,759 3,871,360 13,742,400 10,161,513 Operating loss (3,381,830 ) (2,410,955 ) (8,422,152 ) (6,525,356 ) Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 20,496 56,602 51,521 149,332 Gain on sale of available-for-sale securities 6,250 - 13,927 - Interest expense - (18,829 ) - (18,829 ) Grant income - - - 50,000 Total other income 26,746 37,773 65,448 180,503 Loss before income taxes (3,355,084 ) (2,373,182 ) (8,356,704 ) (6,344,853 ) Benefit from income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (3,355,084 ) $ (2,373,182 ) $ (8,356,704 ) $ (6,344,853 ) Less deemed dividend of beneficial conversion feature - - 825,366 - Less deemed dividend on warrant discount (645,939 ) - (825,366 ) - Net loss attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc. common stockholders $ (4,001,023 ) $ (2,373,182 ) $ (8,356,704 ) $ (6,344,853 ) Net loss per share attributable to Laird Superfood, Inc common stockholders: Basic $ (0.86 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (1.79 ) Diluted $ (0.86 ) $ (0.66 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (1.79 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share of common stock 4,672,041 3,592,735 4,427,114 3,541,001

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (8,356,704 ) $ (6,344,853 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 344,162 198,970 Loss on disposal of equipment - 483 Stock-based compensation 1,382,864 546,475 Noncash conversion of note payable to grant income - (50,000 ) Impairment on asset held for sale 239,734 - Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale 13,927 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (397,669 ) (214,122 ) Inventory (1,441,766 ) (1,402,745 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,582,315 ) (61,736 ) Deferred rent 270,731 163,365 Deposits 33,009 3,115 Other assets 7,599 3,528 Accounts payable 1,613,754 (166,799 ) Payroll liabilities 207,675 318,513 Accrued expenses 567,103 62,447 Net cash from operating activities (7,097,896 ) (6,943,359 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, equipment, and software (874,764 ) (1,645,800 ) Deposits on equipment to be acquired - (338,560 ) Sale of investment securities available-for-sale 516,459 - Purchase of investment securities available-for-sale - (13,445,050 ) Proceeds from maturities of investment securities available-for-sale 4,475,000 7,004,232 Net cash from investing activities 4,116,695 (8,425,178 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock 66,104,477 6,663,910 Issuance of preferred stock 10,000,006 - Common stock repurchases (20,532 ) (1,079,878 ) Stock options exercised 119,838 34,667 Common stock issuance costs (1,131,291 ) - Preferred stock issuance costs (147,721 ) (52,073 ) Net cash from financing activities 74,924,777 5,566,626 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 71,943,576 (9,801,911 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,004,109 17,340,023 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 72,947,685 $ 7,538,112 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Interest paid $ - $ 18,829 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash information Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities $ 924 $ 56,081 Purchases of equipment included in deposits at the beginning of the period $ 14,699 $ 4,577 Purchases of land included in prepaids and other current assets at the beginning of the period $ - $ 40,000

LAIRD SUPERFOOD, INC. BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,947,685 $ 1,004,109 Accounts receivable, net 782,475 384,806 Investment securities available-for-sale 480,747 5,485,209 Inventory 3,877,731 2,435,965 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,173,123 590,808 Deposits 95,619 143,327 Total current assets 80,357,380 10,044,224 Noncurrent assets Property and equipment, net 3,208,853 3,153,286 Fixed assets held for sale 250,000 - Licensing agreement - intangible 132,100 132,100 Deferred rent 2,786,701 3,057,432 Other assets 7,544 15,143 Total noncurrent assets 6,385,198 6,357,961 Total assets $ 86,742,578 $ 16,402,185 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,338,505 $ 724,751 Payroll liabilities 698,767 491,092 Accrued expenses 868,149 301,046 Total current liabilities 3,905,421 1,516,889 Long-term liabilities Note payable 51,000 51,000 Total long-term liabilities 51,000 51,000 Total liabilities 3,956,421 1,567,889 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Convertible preferred stock Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 and 1,329,680 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; Series A-1 Preferred Stock, 0 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 1,177,426 shares authorized,162,340 issued and outstanding, and 609,078 undesignated as of December 31, 2019; Series A-2 Preferred Stock 0 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of September 30, 2020; 152,253 shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 - 6,722,951 Total convertible preferred stock - 6,722,951 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 and 9,600,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 9,239,638 and 8,874,890 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020, respectively; 4,551,950 and 4,188,558 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively 8,875 4,188 Additional paid-in capital 110,210,155 27,184,250 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 698 (226 ) Accumulated deficit (27,433,571 ) (19,076,867 ) Total stockholders' equity 82,786,157 8,111,345 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 86,742,578 $ 16,402,185

