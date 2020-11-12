 

Realize the Full Potential of the NextSeq 2000 with the Power of the P3 Reagent Kit

. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) is further extending the reach of the NextSeq 2000 Sequencing System with the commercial availability of the P3 high-output flow cell. The P3 flow cell offers 1.1 billion reads in a single sequencing run, almost three times more than previously available on Illumina’s mid-throughput NextSeq sequencing portfolio, expanding the range of applications that run on the system.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005974/en/

Now commercially available, Illumina's NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 (shown here) Sequencers include integrated informatics and loss-less compression technology, creating an intuitive user experience. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The advanced yet affordable P3 flow cell for the NextSeq 2000 gives customers more capacity to increase the depth and breadth of their projects and the ability to stretch their project budgets, yielding deeper insights,” said Susan Tousi, Chief Product Officer of Illumina. “We’re pleased to further instill customer confidence with the highest data quality ever achieved at commercial launch. Together with the on-instrument integration of our award-winning informatics solution and loss-less compression software, customers can extract actionable insights with a seamless user interface.”

“At University of Edinburgh, our genomics work includes single cell RNA sequencing projects which are often limited by cost,” said Lee Murphy, Head of the Genetics Core at the Edinburgh Clinical Research Facility. “With the NextSeq 2000 and P3 kits, we are experiencing higher output enabling more complex, informative studies which increases the value of our offerings to our world class researchers.”

“The NextSeq 2000 has enabled us to bring sequencing in-house that we would otherwise have to outsource,” said Bryan Venters, Director of Genomic Technologies at EpiCypher, an epigenetic technology company located in North Carolina. “This is critical because it gives us control over our development pipeline. With the release of the P3 cartridge, it will enable higher throughput sequencing and faster turnaround times.”

The P3 flow cell is available in four configurations, including 100-, 200- and 300-cycles, delivering 110 Gb, 220 Gb, and 330 Gb per run, respectively. In response to customer feedback, Illumina is also launching a 50-cycle kit, targeting infectious disease, small RNA, and spatial transcriptomics applications. Additionally, at the outset of 2021, the NextSeq1000 and NextSeq 2000 platforms will come with a tool designed to allow easy recycling of >60% of the reagent cartridge used in each sequencing run.

