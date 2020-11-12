NCR to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Chief Financial Officer Tim Oliver will present to investors at the Bank of America Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Nov. 30, 2020, at 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a global enterprise technology provider for the banking, retail and hospitality industries, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Michael D. Hayford will present to investors at the RBC Capital Markets Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Virtual Conference on Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Additionally, Tim Oliver will present to investors at the Wells Fargo Securities Virtual TMT Summit on Dec. 1, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay of the sessions will be available in the Investor Relations section of NCR.com (investor.ncr.com) for 90 days following the sessions.

About NCR Corporation

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

