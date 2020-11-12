 

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE: AVB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company’s Common Stock (par value $0.01 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2020. The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable January 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of December 31, 2020.

About AvalonBay Communities, Inc.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States. More information may be found on the Company’s website at http://www.avalonbay.com.

