 

The Walt Disney Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for Fiscal 2020

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today reported earnings for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 3, 2020. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations for the fourth quarter was a loss of $0.39 compared to income of $0.43 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding certain items affecting comparability(1), diluted EPS for the quarter was a loss of $0.20 compared to income of $1.07 in the prior-year quarter. EPS from continuing operations for the year was a loss of $1.57 compared to income of $6.26 in the prior year. Excluding certain items affecting comparability(1), EPS for the year decreased to $2.02 from $5.76 in the prior year. Results in the quarter and fiscal year ended October 3, 2020 were adversely impacted by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The most significant impact was at the Parks, Experiences and Products segment where since the second quarter of the fiscal year, our parks and resorts have been closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity and our cruise ship sailings have been suspended.

“Even with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we’ve been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth,” said Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “The real bright spot has been our direct-to-consumer business, which is key to the future of our company, and on this anniversary of the launch of Disney+ we’re pleased to report that, as of the end of the fourth quarter, the service had more than 73 million paid subscribers – far surpassing our expectations in just its first year.”

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and full year results for fiscal 2020 and 2019 (in millions, except per share amounts):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Revenues

$

14,707

 

$

19,118

 

(23) %

 

$

65,388

 

$

69,607

 

(6) %

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$

(580)

 

$

1,247

 

nm

 

$

(1,743)

 

$

13,923

 

nm

Total segment operating income(1)

$

606

 

$

3,425

 

(82) %

 

$

8,108

 

$

14,847

 

(45) %

Net income (loss) from continuing operations(2)

$

(710)

 

$

777

 

nm

 

$

(2,832)

 

$

10,425

 

nm

Diluted EPS from continuing operations(2)

$

(0.39)

 

$

0.43

 

nm

 

$

(1.57)

 

$

6.26

 

nm

Diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability(1)

$

(0.20)

 

$

1.07

 

nm

 

$

2.02

 

$

5.76

 

(65) %

Cash provided by continuing operations

$

1,667

 

$

1,718

 

(3) %

 

$

7,616

 

$

5,984

 

27 %

Free cash flow(1)

$

938

 

$

409

 

>100 %

 

$

3,594

 

$

1,108

 

>100 %

 

(1)

EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability, total segment operating income and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. The comparable GAAP measures are diluted EPS from continuing operations, income from continuing operations before income taxes, and cash provided by continuing operations, respectively. See the discussion on page 2 and on pages 11 through 14.

 

(2)

Reflects amounts attributable to shareholders of The Walt Disney Company, i.e. after deduction of income attributable to noncontrolling interests.

Results for fiscal year 2020 included TFCF Corporation (TFCF) and Hulu LLC (Hulu) for the entire year, whereas results in the prior year included TFCF and Hulu for the period March 20, 2019 through September 28, 2019. The impact of the approximately six month non-comparable period is referred to as the consolidation of TFCF and Hulu. In addition, fiscal 2020 results for the full year and fourth quarter include one additional week of operations. The Company’s fiscal year end is on the Saturday closest to September 30 and consists of fifty-two weeks with the exception that approximately every six years, we have a fifty-three week year. Fiscal 2020 is a fifty-three week year, which began on September 29, 2019 and ended on October 3, 2020. We estimate that the additional week resulted in a benefit to pre-tax income of approximately $200 million, primarily at the Media Networks segment.

SEGMENT RESULTS

The Company evaluates the performance of its operating segments based on segment operating income, and management uses total segment operating income as a measure of the performance of operating businesses separate from non-operating factors. The Company believes that information about total segment operating income assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of the Company’s portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income, thus providing separate insight into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results.

The following is a reconciliation of income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes to total segment operating income (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

$

(580)

 

 

$

1,247

 

 

nm

 

$

(1,743)

 

 

$

13,923

 

 

nm

Add/(subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate and unallocated shared expenses

213

 

 

309

 

 

31 %

 

817

 

 

987

 

 

17 %

Restructuring and impairment charges

393

 

 

314

 

 

(25) %

 

5,735

 

 

1,183

 

 

>(100) %

Other (income) expense, net

(656)

 

 

483

 

 

nm

 

(1,038)

 

 

(4,357)

 

 

(76) %

Interest expense, net

496

 

 

361

 

 

(37) %

 

1,491

 

 

978

 

 

(52) %

Amortization of TFCF and Hulu intangible assets and fair value step-up on film and television costs

740

 

 

711

 

 

(4) %

 

2,846

 

 

1,595

 

 

(78) %

Impairment of equity investments(1)

 

 

 

 

— %

 

 

 

538

 

 

100 %

Total Segment Operating Income

$

606

 

 

$

3,425

 

 

(82) %

 

$

8,108

 

 

$

14,847

 

 

(45) %

 

(1)

The prior year reflects an impairment of Vice Group Holding Inc. and the impairment of an investment in a cable channel at A+E Television Networks.

COVID-19 and measures to prevent its spread impacted our segments in a number of ways, most significantly at Parks, Experiences and Products where our theme parks were closed or operating at significantly reduced capacity for a significant portion of the year, cruise ship sailings and guided tours were suspended since late in the second quarter and retail stores were closed for a significant portion of the year. We also had an adverse impact on our merchandise licensing business. In addition, at Studio Entertainment we have delayed, or in some cases, shortened or cancelled, theatrical releases, and stage play performances have been suspended since late in the second quarter. We also had adverse impacts on advertising sales at Media Networks and Direct-to-Consumer & International. Since March 2020, we have experienced significant disruptions in the production and availability of content, including the shift of key live sports programming from our third quarter to the fourth quarter and into fiscal 2021 as well as the suspension of production of most film and television content since late in the second quarter, although some film and television production resumed in the fourth quarter. As our businesses reopen we have incurred, and will continue to incur, additional costs to address government regulations and implement safety measures for our employees, talent and guests. The timing, duration and extent of these costs will depend on the timing and scope of the resumption of our operations. We currently estimate these costs may total approximately $1 billion in fiscal 2021. Some of these costs may be capitalized and amortized over future periods.

The most significant adverse impact in the current quarter and year from COVID-19 was approximately $2.4 billion and $6.9 billion, respectively, on operating income at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment due to revenue lost as a result of the closures or reduced operating capacities. The impacts at Media Networks, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer & International were less significant. Media Networks had an adverse impact in the current quarter from higher sports programming cost, partially offset by higher advertising revenue, reflecting the shift of sports programming from prior quarters to the current quarter. For the year, Media Networks had a modest benefit reflecting the deferral of sports programming costs into fiscal 2021, when we expect the events to occur, partially offset by lower advertising revenue. At Studio Entertainment, lower revenues due to the deferral or cancellation of significant film releases as a result of theater closures were partially offset by lower amortization, marketing and distribution costs for both the quarter and year. At Direct-to-Consumer & International for the quarter and year, lower advertising revenue was partially offset by lower costs including the deferral of sports programming costs into fiscal 2021. In total, we estimate the net adverse impact of COVID-19 on our current quarter and full year segment operating income across all of our businesses was approximately $3.1 billion and $7.4 billion, respectively, inclusive of the impact at Parks, Experiences and Products.

The following table summarizes the fourth quarter and full year segment revenue and segment operating income for fiscal 2020 and 2019 (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media Networks

$

7,213

 

 

$

6,510

 

 

11 %

 

$

28,393

 

 

$

24,827

 

 

14 %

Parks, Experiences and Products

2,580

 

 

6,655

 

 

(61) %

 

16,502

 

 

26,225

 

 

(37) %

Studio Entertainment

1,595

 

 

3,310

 

 

(52) %

 

9,636

 

 

11,127

 

 

(13) %

Direct-to-Consumer & International

4,853

 

 

3,446

 

 

41 %

 

16,967

 

 

9,386

 

 

81 %

Eliminations

(1,534)

 

 

(803)

 

 

(91) %

 

(6,110)

 

 

(1,958)

 

 

>(100) %

Total Revenues

$

14,707

 

 

$

19,118

 

 

(23) %

 

$

65,388

 

 

$

69,607

 

 

(6) %

Segment operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Media Networks

$

1,864

 

 

$

1,783

 

 

5 %

 

$

9,022

 

 

$

7,479

 

 

21 %

Parks, Experiences and Products

(1,098)

 

 

1,381

 

 

nm

 

(81)

 

 

6,758

 

 

nm

Studio Entertainment

419

 

 

1,079

 

 

(61) %

 

2,501

 

 

2,686

 

 

(7) %

Direct-to-Consumer & International

(580)

 

 

(751)

 

 

23 %

 

(2,806)

 

 

(1,835)

 

 

(53) %

Eliminations

1

 

 

(67)

 

 

nm

 

(528)

 

 

(241)

 

 

>(100) %

Total Segment Operating Income

$

606

 

 

$

3,425

 

 

(82) %

 

$

8,108

 

 

$

14,847

 

 

(45) %

DISCUSSION OF FULL YEAR SEGMENT RESULTS

Segment operating income decreased at Parks, Experiences and Products, Direct-to-Consumer & International and Studio Entertainment, partially offset by an increase at Media Networks. The decrease at Parks, Entertainment and Products was due to the impacts of COVID-19. The decrease at Direct-to-Consumer & International was due to costs associated with the rollout of Disney+. Lower segment operating income at Studio Entertainment was due to lower theatrical distribution results. Growth at Media Networks was due to affiliate revenue growth, lower programming and production costs and the consolidation of TFCF, partially offset by a decrease in advertising revenue. Segment eliminations of operating income increased due to sales of Media Networks and Studio content to Hulu and Disney+.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT RESULTS

Media Networks

Media Networks revenues for the quarter increased 11% to $7.2 billion, and segment operating income increased 5% to $1.9 billion. The following table provides further detail of the Media Networks results (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$

4,721

 

$

4,243

 

11 %

 

$

17,966

 

$

16,486

 

9 %

Broadcasting

2,492

 

2,267

 

10 %

 

10,427

 

8,341

 

25 %

 

$

7,213

 

$

6,510

 

11 %

 

$

28,393

 

$

24,827

 

14 %

Segment operating income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$

1,163

 

$

1,256

 

(7) %

 

$

6,283

 

$

5,425

 

16 %

Broadcasting

553

 

377

 

47 %

 

2,002

 

1,351

 

48 %

Equity in the income of investees

148

 

150

 

(1) %

 

737

 

703

 

5 %

 

$

1,864

 

$

1,783

 

5 %

 

$

9,022

 

$

7,479

 

21 %

Cable Networks

Cable Networks revenues for the quarter increased 11% to $4.7 billion and operating income decreased 7% to $1.2 billion. The decrease in operating income was due to lower results at ESPN, partially offset by increases at FX Networks and the Domestic Disney Channels.

The decrease at ESPN was due to higher programming and production costs, partially offset by affiliate and advertising revenue growth. The increase in programming and production costs was due to the recognition of rights costs related to NBA and MLB programming rescheduled from the third quarter into the current quarter, partially offset by the deferral of rights costs related to the shift of college football games to fiscal 2021, both as a result of COVID-19. Affiliate revenue growth was due to the benefit of an additional week in the current quarter and an increase in contractual rates. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in subscribers, which was net of a benefit from a full quarter of the ACC Network, which launched in August 2019. The increase in advertising revenue was driven by the benefit of an additional week in the current quarter and the shift of NBA and MLB programming into the current quarter as a result of COVID-19.

Higher FX Networks results were due to a decrease in programming and production costs, driven by fewer hours of original programming, and lower marketing costs. The increase at the Domestic Disney Channels was due to the sale of library titles to Disney+.

Broadcasting

Broadcasting revenues for the quarter increased 10% to $2.5 billion and operating income increased 47% to $553 million. The increase in operating income was due to affiliate revenue growth and lower network programming and production costs and decreased marketing expenses, partially offset by a timing impact from new accounting guidance.

The increase in affiliate revenue was due to higher rates and the benefit of an additional week in the current quarter. The decrease in network programming and production costs was due to production shutdowns, cancellations and deferrals of programming, the shift of college football games to later quarters and a delay in airing new season premieres which all reflected the impact of COVID-19. These programming and production cost decreases were partially offset by higher program cost write-downs and the impact of an additional week in the current quarter.

Advertising revenues were comparable to the prior-year quarter as lower average network viewership was offset by the benefit of an additional week in the current quarter, higher network rates and an increase in political advertising at the owned television stations.

At the beginning of fiscal 2020, the Company adopted new accounting guidance, which generally results in lower amortization of capitalized episodic television costs during network airings for shows that we also expect to utilize on our direct-to-consumer services. Compared to the previous accounting, programming and production expense will generally be lower in the first half of the fiscal year and higher in the second half of the fiscal year as the capitalized costs are amortized.

Parks, Experiences and Products

Parks, Experiences and Products revenues for the quarter decreased 61% to $2.6 billion, and segment operating results decreased $2.5 billion to a loss of $1.1 billion. Lower operating results for the quarter were due to decreases at both the domestic and international parks and experiences businesses.

As a result of COVID-19, Disneyland Resort and our cruise line business were closed for all of the current quarter. Shanghai Disney Resort re-opened in May, while Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Paris re-opened in mid-July and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort was open for about two weeks at the beginning of the quarter and about one week at the end of the quarter. All of our re-opened parks and resorts operated at significantly reduced capacities during the current quarter.

We estimate the total net adverse impact of COVID-19 on segment operating income in the quarter was approximately $2.4 billion.

Studio Entertainment

Studio Entertainment revenues for the quarter decreased 52% to $1.6 billion and segment operating income decreased 61% to $419 million. The decrease in operating income was due to lower theatrical and home entertainment results.

Theatrical distribution was lower as there were generally no significant worldwide theatrical releases in the quarter compared to The Lion King and Toy Story 4, which were in release in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was partially offset by lower marketing expense for future releases. The current quarter was negatively impacted by COVID-19 as many theaters throughout the world were either closed or operating at reduced capacity.

The decrease in home entertainment results was due to lower unit sales, partially offset by lower marketing costs. The prior-year quarter reflected the performance of Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin and Captain Marvel compared to no comparable titles in the current quarter.

Direct-to-Consumer & International

Direct-to-Consumer & International revenues for the quarter increased 41% to $4.9 billion and segment operating loss decreased from $751 million to $580 million. The decrease in operating loss was primarily due to improved results at Hulu and ESPN+, partially offset by higher costs at Disney+, driven by the ongoing rollout and a decrease at our international channels.

The improvement at Hulu was due to subscriber growth and increased advertising revenues driven by higher impressions, partially offset by an increase in programming and production costs due to higher subscriber-based fees for programming the live television service.

Higher results at ESPN+ were driven by subscriber growth and higher income from Ultimate Fighting Championship pay-per-view events.

The decrease at our international channels was due to lower affiliate and advertising revenues, partially offset by a decrease in costs driven by lower general and administrative expenses and bad debt recoveries.

The following table presents the number of paid subscribers(1) (in millions) for Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu as of:

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

Change

Disney+(3)

73.7

 

 

 

 

nm

ESPN+

10.3

 

 

3.5

 

 

>100 %

Hulu

 

 

 

 

 

SVOD Only

32.5

 

 

25.6

 

 

27 %

Live TV + SVOD

4.1

 

 

2.9

 

 

41 %

Total Hulu

36.6

 

 

28.5

 

 

28 %

The following table presents the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber(2) for the quarter ended:

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

Change

Disney+(3) (4)

$

4.52

 

$

 

nm

ESPN+(5)

$

4.54

 

$

5.15

 

(12) %

Hulu

 

 

 

 

 

SVOD Only

$

12.59

 

$

12.67

 

(1) %

Live TV + SVOD

$

71.90

 

$

58.82

 

22 %

 

(1)

A subscriber for which we recognized subscription revenue. A subscriber ceases to be a paid subscriber as of their effective cancellation date or as a result of a failed payment method. A subscription bundle is considered a paid subscriber for each service included in the bundle. Subscribers include those who receive the service through wholesale arrangements in which we receive a fee for the distribution of Disney+ to each subscriber to an existing content distribution tier. When we aggregate the total number of paid subscribers across our direct-to-consumer services, whether acquired individually, through a wholesale arrangement or via the bundle, we refer to them as paid subscriptions.

 

(2)

Revenue per paid subscriber is calculated based upon the average of the monthly average paid subscribers for each month in the period. The monthly average paid subscribers is calculated as the sum of the beginning of the month and end of the month paid subscriber count, divided by two. Disney+ average monthly revenue per paid subscriber is calculated using a daily average of paid subscribers for the period beginning at the later of the first day of the quarter or launch date, and ending on the last day of the quarter. The average revenue per subscriber is net of discounts provided to both wholesale and bundled subscribers, annual subscriptions and other limited term promotional offers. The bundled discount is allocated to each service based on the relative retail price of each service on a standalone basis. In general, wholesale arrangements have a lower average monthly revenue per paid subscriber than subscribers that we acquire directly or through third party platforms like Apple.

 

(3)

Disney+ Hotstar launched on April 3, 2020 and September 5, 2020 in India and Indonesia, respectively, (as a conversion of the preexisting Hotstar service) and is included in the number of paid subscribers and average monthly revenue per paid subscriber. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia is significantly lower than the average monthly revenue per paid subscriber in North America and Europe.

 

(4)

Excludes Disney+ Premier Access revenue.

 

(5)

Excludes Pay-Per-View revenue.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for ESPN+ decreased from $5.15 to $4.54 due to the introduction of a bundled subscription package of Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu beginning in November 2019 and lower per-subscriber advertising revenue, partially offset by an increase in retail pricing in August 2020. The bundled offering has a lower retail price than the aggregate standalone retail prices of the individual services.

The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu SVOD Only service decreased from $12.67 to $12.59 due to the introduction of the bundled subscription package and lower per-subscriber advertising revenue, partially offset by a lower mix of wholesale and promotional subscribers. The average monthly revenue per paid subscriber for the Hulu Live TV + SVOD service increased from $58.82 to $71.90 due to an increase in retail pricing and higher Live TV per-subscriber advertising revenue, partially offset by the introduction of the bundled subscription package.

Eliminations

Intersegment content transactions are as follows:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

(in millions)

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

Change

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

Studio Entertainment:

 

 

 

 

 

Content transactions with Media Networks

$

(41)

 

$

(31)

 

(32) %

Content transactions with Direct-to-Consumer & International

(456)

 

(90)

 

>(100) %

Media Networks:

 

 

 

 

 

Content transactions with Direct-to-Consumer & International

(1,037)

 

(682)

 

(52) %

Total

$

(1,534)

 

$

(803)

 

(91) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Studio Entertainment:

 

 

 

 

 

Content transactions with Media Networks

$

11

 

$

(8)

 

nm

Content transactions with Direct-to-Consumer & International

88

 

(1)

 

nm

Media Networks:

 

 

 

 

 

Content transactions with Direct-to-Consumer & International

(98)

 

(58)

 

(69) %

Total

$

1

 

$

(67)

 

nm

Revenue eliminations increased from $803 million to $1.5 billion and eliminations of segment operating income was a benefit of $1 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $67 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease in eliminations of segment operating income in the current quarter compared to the prior-year quarter was due to the recognition of previously deferred profit on sales of Studio Entertainment titles to Disney+ and the FX Networks, partially offset by higher deferred profit on sales of Media Networks titles to Disney+.

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Corporate and Unallocated Shared Expenses

Corporate and unallocated shared expenses decreased $96 million from $309 million to $213 million for the quarter. The decrease was due to actions in response to COVID-19 and a decrease in TFCF integration costs, partially offset by the absence of a benefit from amortization of a deferred gain on a sale leaseback due to the adoption of new lease accounting guidance.

Restructuring and Impairment Charges

During the current and prior-year quarters, the Company recorded charges totaling $393 million and $314 million, respectively. The current quarter charges were due to severance in connection with the reduction-in-force at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment and also the integration of TFCF. The charges in the prior-year quarter were due to severance in connection with the acquisition and integration of TFCF.

Other income (expense), net

Other income (expense), net was as follows (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

DraftKings gain

$

591

 

 

$

 

 

nm

Gain on sale of an investment

65

 

 

 

 

nm

Charge for the extinguishment of a portion of the debt originally assumed in the TFCF acquisition

 

 

(511)

 

 

100 %

Gain recognized in connection with the acquisition of TFCF

 

 

28

 

 

(100) %

Other income (expense), net

$

656

 

 

$

(483)

 

 

nm

In the current quarter, the Company recognized a non-cash gain to adjust its investment in DraftKings, Inc. to fair value (DraftKings gain). In the prior-year quarter, the Company recognized a loss on the extinguishment of a portion of the debt originally assumed in the TFCF acquisition.

Interest Expense, net

Interest expense, net was as follows (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Interest expense

$

(464)

 

 

$

(413)

 

 

(12) %

Interest, investment income and other

(32)

 

 

52

 

 

nm

Interest expense, net

$

(496)

 

 

$

(361)

 

 

(37) %

The increase in interest expense was due to higher average debt balances, the impact of an additional week in the current quarter and lower capitalized interest, partially offset by lower average interest rates.

The decrease in interest income, investment income and other was due to higher investment impairments and a lower benefit related to pension and postretirement benefit costs, other than service costs.

Equity in the Income of Investees

Equity in the income of investees was as follows (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Amounts included in segment results:

 

 

 

 

 

Media Networks

$

148

 

 

$

150

 

 

(1) %

Parks, Experiences and Products

(4)

 

 

(1)

 

 

>(100) %

Studio Entertainment

(1)

 

 

 

 

nm

Direct-to-Consumer & International

(34)

 

 

(18)

 

 

(89) %

Amortization of TFCF intangible assets related to equity investees

(3)

 

 

 

 

nm

Equity in the income of investees

$

106

 

 

$

131

 

 

(19) %

Equity in the income of investees decreased $25 million due to higher equity losses at Direct-to-Consumer & International driven by investment impairments.

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was as follows:

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Effective income tax rate - continuing operations

(8.4)%

 

27.3%

 

35.7

 

ppt

 

The effective income tax rate was negative in the current quarter due to foreign losses for which we are unable to recognize a tax benefit.

Noncontrolling Interests

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests was as follows (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

$

(81)

 

$

(129)

 

37 %

 

The decrease in net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests was due to lower results at ESPN, Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, partially offset by higher results at our DTC Sports business.

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is determined on income after royalties and management fees, financing costs and income taxes, as applicable.

FULL YEAR CASH FLOW STATEMENT INFORMATION

Cash Flow

Cash provided by operations and free cash flow were as follows (in millions):

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Cash provided by operations

$

7,616

 

 

 

$

5,984

 

 

 

$

1,632

 

Investments in parks, resorts and other property

(4,022

)

 

 

(4,876

)

 

 

854

 

Free cash flow(1)

$

3,594

 

 

 

$

1,108

 

 

 

$

2,486

 

 

(1)

Free cash flow is not a financial measure defined by GAAP. See the discussion on pages 11 through 14.

Cash provided by operations for fiscal 2020 increased by $1.6 billion from $6.0 billion in the prior year to $7.6 billion in the current year. The increase in cash provided by operations was due to lower income tax payments and higher collection of accounts receivable, partially offset by lower segment operating results and increased spending on film and television productions. The decrease in income tax payments was due to the prior-year payment of approximately $7.6 billion of tax obligations that arose from the spin-off of Fox Corporation in connection with the TFCF acquisition and the sale of the regional sports networks acquired with TFCF.

Capital Expenditures and Depreciation Expense

Investments in parks, resorts and other property were as follows (in millions):

 

Year Ended

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

Media Networks

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$

61

 

$

93

Broadcasting

51

 

81

Total Media Networks

112

 

174

Parks, Experiences and Products

 

 

 

Domestic

2,145

 

3,294

International

759

 

852

Total Parks, Experiences and Products

2,904

 

4,146

Studio Entertainment

77

 

88

Direct-to-Consumer & International

594

 

258

Corporate

335

 

210

Total investments in parks, resorts and other property

$

4,022

 

$

4,876

Capital expenditures decreased from $4.9 billion to $4.0 billion driven by lower spending at our domestic parks and resorts primarily due to a decrease in spending on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, partially offset by higher spending on technology to support our direct-to-consumer services and on corporate facilities. Capital spending in the current period also reflected the suspension of certain capital projects as a result of COVID-19.

Depreciation expense was as follows (in millions):

 

Year Ended

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

Media Networks

 

 

 

Cable Networks

$

120

 

$

107

Broadcasting

83

 

84

Total Media Networks

203

 

191

Parks, Experiences and Products

 

 

 

Domestic

1,634

 

1,474

International

694

 

724

Total Parks, Experiences and Products

2,328

 

2,198

Studio Entertainment

87

 

74

Direct-to-Consumer & International

348

 

214

Corporate

174

 

167

Total depreciation expense

$

3,140

 

$

2,844

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This earnings release presents free cash flow, diluted EPS excluding the impact of certain items affecting comparability, and total segment operating income, all of which are important financial measures for the Company, but are not financial measures defined by GAAP.

These measures should be reviewed in conjunction with the relevant GAAP financial measures and are not presented as alternative measures of operating cash flow, diluted EPS or income from continuing operations before income taxes as determined in accordance with GAAP. Free cash flow, diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability and total segment operating income as we have calculated them may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. See further discussion of total segment operating income on page 2.

Free cash flow – The Company uses free cash flow (cash provided by operations less investments in parks, resorts and other property), among other measures, to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures. Management believes that information about free cash flow provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt obligations, make strategic acquisitions and investments and pay dividends or repurchase shares.

The following table presents a summary of the Company’s consolidated cash flows (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

Cash provided by operations - continuing operations

$

1,667

 

 

 

$

1,718

 

 

 

$

7,616

 

 

 

$

5,984

 

 

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(530

)

 

 

(1,311

)

 

 

(3,850

)

 

 

(15,096

)

 

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities - continuing operations

(6,439

)

 

 

(12,997

)

 

 

8,480

 

 

 

(464

)

 

Cash provided by operations - discontinued operations

 

 

 

302

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

622

 

 

Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

15

 

 

 

10,978

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

10,978

 

 

Cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

(447

)

 

 

 

 

 

(626

)

 

Impact of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

87

 

 

 

(145

)

 

 

38

 

 

 

(98

)

 

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(5,200

)

 

 

(1,902

)

 

 

12,499

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

23,154

 

 

 

7,357

 

 

 

5,455

 

 

 

4,155

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

17,954

 

 

 

$

5,455

 

 

 

$

17,954

 

 

 

$

5,455

 

 

The following table presents a reconciliation of the Company’s consolidated cash provided by operations to free cash flow (in millions):

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

Year Ended

 

 

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

 

Oct. 3,
2020

 

Sept. 28,
2019

 

Change

Cash provided by operations - continuing operations

$

1,667

 

 

 

$

1,718

 

 

 

$

(51

)

 

 

$

7,616

 

 

 

$

5,984

 

 

 

$

1,632

 

Investments in parks, resorts and other property

(729

)

 

 

(1,309

)

 

 

580

 

 

 

(4,022

)

 

 

(4,876

)

 

 

854

 

Free cash flow

$

938

 

 

 

$

409

 

 

 

$

529

 

 

 

$

3,594

 

 

 

$

1,108

 

 

 

$

2,486

 

Diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability – The Company uses diluted EPS excluding certain items to evaluate the performance of the Company’s operations exclusive of certain items affecting comparability of results from period to period. The Company believes that information about diluted EPS exclusive of these items is useful to investors, particularly where the impact of the excluded items is significant in relation to reported earnings, because the measure allows for comparability between periods of the operating performance of the Company’s business and allows investors to evaluate the impact of these items separately from the impact of the operations of the business.

The following table reconciles reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability for the fourth quarter:

(in millions except EPS)

Pre-Tax Income/

Loss

 

Tax Benefit/

Expense(1)

 

After-Tax Income/

Loss(2)

 

Diluted EPS(3)

 

Change vs.
prior year period

Quarter Ended October 3, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

$

(580

)

 

 

$

(49

)

 

 

$

(629

)

 

 

$

(0.39

)

 

 

n/m

Exclude:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of TFCF and Hulu intangible assets and fair value step-up on film and television costs(4)

740

 

 

 

(173

)

 

 

567

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges(5)

393

 

 

 

(94

)

 

 

299

 

 

 

0.17

 

 

 

 

Other income, net(6)

(656

)

 

 

153

 

 

 

(503

)

 

 

(0.28

)

 

 

 

Excluding certain items affecting comparability

$

(103

)

 

 

$

(163

)

 

 

$

(266

)

 

 

$

(0.20

)

 

 

n/m

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended September 28, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

$

1,247

 

 

 

$

(341

)

 

 

$

906

 

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

 

Exclude:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of TFCF and Hulu intangible assets and fair value step-up on film and television costs(4)

711

 

 

 

(164

)

 

 

547

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

 

Other income, net(6)

483

 

 

 

(112

)

 

 

371

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges(5)

314

 

 

 

(73

)

 

 

241

 

 

 

0.13

 

 

 

 

Excluding certain items affecting comparability

$

2,755

 

 

 

$

(690

)

 

 

$

2,065

 

 

 

$

1.07

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Tax benefit/expense is determined using the tax rate applicable to the individual item.

 

(2)

Before noncontrolling interest share.

 

(3)

Net of noncontrolling interest share, where applicable. Total may not equal the sum of the column due to rounding.

 

(4)

For the current quarter, intangible asset amortization was $451 million, step-up amortization was $286 million and amortization of intangible assets related to TFCF equity investees was $3 million. For the prior-year quarter, intangible asset amortization was $481 million and step-up amortization was $230 million.

 

(5)

Charges in the current quarter were due to severance costs in connection with the reduction-in-force at our Parks, Experiences and Products segment and the integration of TFCF. Charges in the prior-year quarter included severance costs related to the acquisition and integration of TFCF.

 

(6)

Other income, net for the current quarter included a non-cash gain to adjust the Company’s investment in DraftKings, Inc. to fair value (DraftKings gain) ($591 million) and a gain on the sale of an investment ($65 million). Other income, net for the prior-year quarter included a charge for the extinguishment of a portion of the debt originally assumed in the TFCF acquisition ($511 million), partially offset by a gain on the deemed settlement of preexisting relationships with TFCF as part of the accounting for the acquisition ($28 million).

The following table reconciles reported diluted EPS from continuing operations to diluted EPS excluding certain items affecting comparability for the year:

(in millions except EPS)

Pre-Tax Income/

Loss

 

Tax Benefit/

Expense(1)

 

After-Tax Income/

Loss(2)

 

Diluted EPS(3)

 

Change vs.
prior year period

Year Ended October 3, 2020:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

$

(1,743

)

 

 

$

(699

)

 

 

$

(2,442

)

 

 

$

(1.57

)

 

n/m

Exclude:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of TFCF and Hulu intangible assets and fair value step-up on film and television costs(4)

2,846

 

 

 

(662

)

 

 

2,184

 

 

 

1.17

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges(5)

5,735

 

 

 

(571

)

 

 

5,164

 

 

 

2.86

 

 

 

Other income, net(6)

(1,038

)

 

 

242

 

 

 

(796

)

 

 

(0.44

)

 

 

Excluding certain items affecting comparability

$

5,800

 

 

 

$

(1,690

)

 

 

$

4,110

 

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

(65) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year Ended September 28, 2019:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As reported

$

13,923

 

 

 

$

(3,026

)

 

 

$

10,897

 

 

 

$

6.26

 

 

 

Exclude:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of TFCF and Hulu intangible assets and fair value step-up on film and television costs(4)

1,595

 

 

 

(355

)

 

 

1,240

 

 

 

0.74

 

 

 

Restructuring and impairment charges(5)

1,183

 

 

 

(273

)

 

 

910

 

 

 

0.55

 

 

 

Impairment of equity investments(7)

538

 

 

 

(123

)

 

 

415

 

 

 

0.25

 

 

 

Other income, net(6)

(4,357

)

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

(3,355

)

 

 

(2.01

)

 

 

One-time impact from the Tax Act(8)

 

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(34

)

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

Excluding certain items affecting comparability

$

12,882

 

 

 

$

(2,809

)

 

 

$

10,073

 

 

 

$

5.76

 

 

 

 

(1)

Tax benefit/expense is determined using the tax rate applicable to the individual item.

 

(2)

Before noncontrolling interest share.

 

(3)

Net of noncontrolling interest share, where applicable. Total may not equal the sum of the column due to rounding.

 

(4)

For fiscal 2020, intangible asset amortization was $1,921 million, step-up amortization was $899 million and amortization of intangible assets related to TFCF equity investees was $26 million. For fiscal 2019, intangible asset amortization was $1,043 million, step-up amortization was $537 million and amortization of intangible assets related to TFCF equity investees was $15 million.

 

(5)

Charges in fiscal 2020 were due to goodwill and intangible asset impairments ($4,953 million) and severance and contract termination costs ($782 million) related to the integration of TFCF and the reduction-in-force at the Parks, Experiences and Products segment. Charges in fiscal 2019 included severance costs related to the acquisition and integration of TFCF and the acceleration of equity based compensation, primarily for TFCF awards that vested upon closing the acquisition.

 

(6)

Other income, net for fiscal 2020 included the DraftKings gain ($973 million) and a gain on the sale of an investment ($65 million). Other income, net for fiscal 2019 included a non-cash gain recognized in connection with the acquisition of a controlling interest in Hulu ($4.8 billion), insurance recoveries on a legal matter ($46 million) and a gain on the deemed settlement of preexisting relationships with TFCF as part of the accounting for the acquisition ($28 million), partially offset by a charge for the extinguishment of a portion of the debt originally assumed in the TFCF acquisition ($511 million).

 

(7)

Includes the impairments of Vice Group Holding Inc. and of an investment in a cable channel at A+E Television Networks ($353 million and $170 million, respectively).

 

(8)

Reflects a benefit from the U.S. federal income tax legislation enacted in fiscal 2018 (Tax Act).

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

In conjunction with this release, The Walt Disney Company will host a conference call today, November 12, 2020, at 4:30 PM EST/1:30 PM PST via a live Webcast. To access the Webcast go to www.disney.com/investors. The discussion will be archived.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements and information in this communication may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements such as business positioning, expected growth, the future of our businesses or Company and other statements that are not historical in nature. These statements are made on the basis of management’s views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance as of the time the statements are made. Management does not undertake any obligation to update these statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such differences may result from actions taken by the Company, including restructuring or strategic initiatives (including capital investments, asset acquisitions or dispositions, integration initiatives and timing of synergy realization, new or expanded business lines or cessation of certain operations) or other business decisions, as well as from developments beyond the Company’s control, including:

  • changes in domestic and global economic conditions, competitive conditions and consumer preferences;
  • adverse weather conditions or natural disasters;
  • health concerns;
  • international, regulatory, political, or military developments;
  • technological developments; and
  • labor markets and activities;

each such risk includes the current and future impacts of, and is amplified by, COVID-19 and related mitigation efforts.

Such developments may further affect entertainment, travel and leisure businesses generally and may, among other things, affect (or further affect, as applicable):

  • the performance of the Company’s theatrical and home entertainment releases;
  • the advertising market for broadcast and cable television programming;
  • demand for our products and services;
  • construction;
  • expenses of providing medical and pension benefits;
  • income tax expense;
  • performance of some or all company businesses either directly or through their impact on those who distribute our products; and
  • achievement of anticipated benefits of the TFCF transaction.

Additional factors are set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2019 under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” Item 7, “Management’s Discussion and Analysis,” Item 1, “Business,” and subsequent reports, including, among others, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

 

Quarter Ended

 

Year Ended

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

Revenues

$

14,707

 

 

 

$

19,118

 

 

 

$

65,388

 

 

 

$

69,607

 

 

Costs and expenses

(15,160

)

 

 

(16,844

)

 

 

(61,594

)

 

 

(57,777

)

 

Restructuring and impairment charges

(393

)

 

 

(314

)

 

 

(5,735

)

 

 

(1,183

)

 

Other income (expense), net

656

 

 

 

(483

)

 

 

1,038

 

 

 

4,357

 

 

Interest expense, net

(496

)

 

 

(361

)

 

 

(1,491

)

 

 

(978

)

 

Equity in the income (loss) of investees

106

 

 

 

131

 

 

 

651

 

 

 

(103

)

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

(580

)

 

 

1,247

 

 

 

(1,743

)

 

 

13,923

 

 

Income taxes on continuing operations

(49

)

 

 

(341

)

 

 

(699

)

 

 

(3,026

)

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

(629

)

 

 

906

 

 

 

(2,442

)

 

 

10,897

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax benefit (expense) of $0, $67, $10 and ($39), respectively

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

(32

)

 

 

687

 

 

Net income (loss)

(629

)

 

 

1,205

 

 

 

(2,474

)

 

 

11,584

 

 

Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(81

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(390

)

 

 

(472

)

 

Net income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

(22

)

 

 

 

 

 

(58

)

 

Net income attributable to The Walt Disney Company (Disney)

$

(710

)

 

 

$

1,054

 

 

 

$

(2,864

)

 

 

$

11,054

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share attributable to Disney(1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.39

)

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

$

(1.57

)

 

 

$

6.26

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

$

(0.39

)

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

(1.58

)

 

 

$

6.64

 

 

Basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

(0.39

)

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

 

$

(1.57

)

 

 

$

6.30

 

 

Discontinued operations

 

 

 

0.15

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

0.38

 

 

 

$

(0.39

)

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

 

$

(1.58

)

 

 

$

6.68

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of common and common equivalent shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted

1,809

 

 

 

1,816

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

1,666

 

 

Basic

1,809

 

 

 

1,804

 

 

 

1,808

 

 

 

1,656

 

 

 

(1)

Total may not equal the sum of the column due to rounding.

 

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited; in millions, except per share data)

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

17,914

 

 

 

$

5,418

 

 

Receivables

12,708

 

 

 

15,481

 

 

Inventories

1,583

 

 

 

1,649

 

 

Licensed content costs and advances

2,171

 

 

 

4,597

 

 

Other current assets

875

 

 

 

979

 

 

Total current assets

35,251

 

 

 

28,124

 

 

Produced and licensed content costs

25,022

 

 

 

22,810

 

 

Investments

3,903

 

 

 

3,224

 

 

Parks, resorts and other property

 

 

 

Attractions, buildings and equipment

62,111

 

 

 

58,589

 

 

Accumulated depreciation

(35,517

)

 

 

(32,415

)

 

 

26,594

 

 

 

26,174

 

 

Projects in progress

4,449

 

 

 

4,264

 

 

Land

1,035

 

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

32,078

 

 

 

31,603

 

 

Intangible assets, net

19,173

 

 

 

23,215

 

 

Goodwill

77,689

 

 

 

80,293

 

 

Other assets

8,433

 

 

 

4,715

 

 

Total assets

$

201,549

 

 

 

$

193,984

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

$

16,801

 

 

 

$

17,762

 

 

Current portion of borrowings

5,711

 

 

 

8,857

 

 

Deferred revenue and other

4,116

 

 

 

4,722

 

 

Total current liabilities

26,628

 

 

 

31,341

 

 

Borrowings

52,917

 

 

 

38,129

 

 

Deferred income taxes

7,288

 

 

 

7,902

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

17,204

 

 

 

13,760

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

9,249

 

 

 

8,963

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value, Authorized – 4.6 billion shares, Issued – 1.8 billion shares

54,497

 

 

 

53,907

 

 

Retained earnings

38,315

 

 

 

42,494

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(8,322

)

 

 

(6,617

)

 

Treasury stock, at cost, 19 million shares

(907

)

 

 

(907

)

 

Total Disney Shareholders’ equity

83,583

 

 

 

88,877

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

4,680

 

 

 

5,012

 

 

Total equity

88,263

 

 

 

93,889

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

201,549

 

 

 

$

193,984

 

 

 

THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited; in millions)

 

Year Ended

 

October 3,
2020

 

September 28,
2019

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

(2,442

)

 

 

$

10,897

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

5,345

 

 

 

4,167

 

 

Goodwill and intangible asset impairments

4,953

 

 

 

 

 

Net gain on acquisition and investments

(920

)

 

 

(4,733

)

 

Deferred income taxes

(392

)

 

 

117

 

 

Equity in the (income) loss of investees

(651

)

 

 

103

 

 

Cash distributions received from equity investees

774

 

 

 

754

 

 

Net change in produced and licensed content costs and advances

397

 

 

 

(542

)

 

Net change in operating lease right of use assets / liabilities

31

 

 

 

 

 

Equity-based compensation

525

 

 

 

711

 

 

Other

641

 

 

 

154

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:

 

 

 

Receivables

1,943

 

 

 

55

 

 

Inventories

14

 

 

 

(223

)

 

Other assets

(157

)

 

 

932

 

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

(2,293

)

 

 

191

 

 

Income taxes

(152

)

 

 

(6,599

)

 

Cash provided by operations - continuing operations

7,616

 

 

 

5,984

 

 

 

 

 

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Investments in parks, resorts and other property

(4,022

)

 

 

(4,876

)

 

Acquisitions

 

 

 

(9,901

)

 

Other

172

 

 

 

(319

)

 

Cash used in investing activities - continuing operations

(3,850

)

 

 

(15,096

)

 

 

 

 

 

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

 

Commercial paper borrowings, net

(3,354

)

 

 

4,318

 

 

Borrowings

18,120

 

 

 

38,240

 

 

Reduction of borrowings

(3,533

)

 

 

(38,881

)

 

Dividends

(1,587

)

 

 

(2,895

)

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

305

 

 

 

318

 

 

Contributions from / sales of noncontrolling interests

94

 

 

 

737

 

 

Acquisition of noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests

 

 

 

(1,430

)

 

Other

(1,565

)

 

 

(871

)

 

Cash provided by financing activities - continuing operations

8,480

 

 

 

(464

)

 

 

 

 

 

CASH FLOWS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

 

 

 

Cash provided by operations - discontinued operations

2

 

 

 

622

 

 

Cash provided by investing activities - discontinued operations

213

 

 

 

10,978

 

 

Cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations

 

 

 

(626

)

 

Cash provided by discontinued operations

215

 

 

 

10,974

 

 

 

 

 

 

Impact of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

38

 

 

 

(98

)

 

 

 

 

 

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

12,499

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

5,455

 

 

 

4,155

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

17,954

 

 

 

$

5,455

 

 

 

