Crown Castle to Present at November Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at one investor conference in November and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two investor conferences in November. The presentations will be broadcast over the Internet, and the live audio webcast links will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where they will also be archived for replay.

Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the New Street 2020 Conference: 5G. Infrastructure. Applications. Innovation. Disruption. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.