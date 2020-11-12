 

Crown Castle to Present at November Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:15  |  34   |   |   

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at one investor conference in November and Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at two investor conferences in November. The presentations will be broadcast over the Internet, and the live audio webcast links will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where they will also be archived for replay.

Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time at the New Street 2020 Conference: 5G. Infrastructure. Applications. Innovation. Disruption. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Mr. Brown is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 8:45 a.m. Eastern Time at the NAREIT REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time at the Morgan Stanley Virtual European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 40 minutes.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050


Crown Castle International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crown Castle to Present at November Investor Conferences HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Jay Brown, Crown Castle’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at one investor conference in November and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Crown Castle Appoints Chief Operating Officer
22.10.20
Crown Castle Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend
21.10.20
Crown Castle Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results, Updates Full Year 2020 Outlook, Provides Outlook for Full Year 2021 and Announces 11% Increase to Common Stock Dividend
21.10.20
Crown Castle Appoints Tammy K. Jones and Matthew Thornton, III to its Board of Directors
20.10.20
Crown Castle: Ein REIT mit bloß 2,87 %? Nein, sondern noch viel mehr!
17.10.20
CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. - CCI