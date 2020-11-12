Recruiter.com Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Net Income increased to $1.44M, or $0.28 per share
HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of job recruiters, today announced results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"We continue to see the rapidly growing demand for our solutions from companies big and small," stated Evan Sohn, Chairman, and CEO. "From expanding our talented team to growing relationships with both new and established customers, our third quarter was filled with major accomplishments that have placed us in a great position for rapid growth moving into 2021."
Key Highlights:
- Surpassed 27,000 recruiters on our Job Market platform as of September 30, 2020;
- Launched our artificial intelligence (AI) powered candidate sourcing technology to create what we believe is the first platform in the world to offer recruiters access to both jobs and AI-matched candidates;
- Expanded the Company's Board with an independent director, Deborah Leff, Global Leader and Industry CTO for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") at IBM.
- Received multiple major media appearances for the Recruiter Index, Recruiter.com's survey of recruiter sentiment on the job market, hiring, and recruiting demand. Most notably, Evan Sohn appeared on CNBC on November 5, 2020, to discuss the conditions of the job market in the US;
- Signed $13 million in revenue potential with numerous new clients in the mortgage and digital lending industry;
- Signed key agreement with a Fortune 50 company, numerous healthcare companies, and experienced strong growth in Recruiters on Demand;
- Formed a strategic partnership with Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the extended workforce, to market a unique, diversity-focused network of recruiters to Beeline customers.
- Formed a partnership with DVBE Connect, an award-winning, disabled veteran-owned recruiting and staffing company, to build a curated on-demand team of veteran recruiters;
- Delivered innovative recruiting solutions for the healthcare industry by partnering with hospitals and leading healthcare recruiting companies to work to fill many
registered nursing positions;
