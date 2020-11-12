Recruiter.com Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Net Income increased to $1.44M, or $0.28 per share

HOUSTON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB: RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of job recruiters , today announced results of operations for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.



"We continue to see the rapidly growing demand for our solutions from companies big and small," stated Evan Sohn, Chairman, and CEO. "From expanding our talented team to growing relationships with both new and established customers, our third quarter was filled with major accomplishments that have placed us in a great position for rapid growth moving into 2021."