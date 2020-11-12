Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a specialty health sciences company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods and medical devices, with a focus in the ocular health marketplace, announced financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020, and is also providing a corporate update.

Financial and corporate highlights for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2020 include the following:

Total revenue was approximately $253,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to approximately $161,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 57%.

Medical foods sales are up 26% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Medical devices sales are up 147% for the three months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately ($2,143,000) or ($0.02) per share, as compared to a net loss of approximately ($2,385,000) or ($0.07) per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Cash balance at September 30, 2020 was approximately $9,800,000.

Ho Wah Genting Berhad (“HWGB”), the Company’s distributor in Malaysia, has received product registration approval from the Malaysian National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (“NPRA”) for Astramern Nutra V, an immune support dietary supplement designed and produced by Guardion; approval for Astramern Nutra H, an herb formulation that HWGB intends to market together with Astramern Nutra V, continues to be pending with the Malaysian NPRA.

Publication of promising new data in the journal Nutrients (published October 26, 2020), which compared the efficacy of the Company’s Lumega-Z to the current standard of care, the AREDS-2 soft gel supplement (marketed under the PreserVision brand by Bausch + Lomb) in patients with vision problems associated with eye disease. Lumega-Z demonstrated statistically significant vision improvements in both eyes at six months (p < 0.001), and a positive linear trend with treatment time (p < 0.001), with benefits visible after just three months; whereas the AREDS-2 supplement gel cap formulation provided no significant change (p > 0.05).

Initiation of investigator-initiated clinical trials designed to evaluate the impact of Lumega-Z on the restoration of the macular pigment and its relationship to the stabilization or recovery of vision in patients with eye disease. It is believed that depletion of the macular pigment at the back of the eye is a risk factor for vision problems related to age-related macular degeneration (“AMD”), glaucoma and other serious eye diseases.

Guardion retained the investment banking firm Corporate Finance Associates (“CFA”) to act as its exclusive financial advisor to assist management and the Board of Directors in the identification and evaluation of strategic transactions to enhance shareholder value.

At the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on October 29, 2020, shareholders approved all four matters presented for approval.

Trademark for “NutriGuard” issued on October 27, 2020 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office under Class 5 – nutritional dietary supplements.



David Evans, Ph.D., Guardion’s interim President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Science Officer, commented, “As we continue to develop our investment into clinical research to build strong differentiated brand claims, we are entering the commercial phase of our business development process. Despite a challenging environment with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has slowed our progress both in terms of connecting directly with doctors and consumers, as well as conducting day-to-day business, sales continue to be up year-over-year. Over the course of this pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that there are multiple business opportunities for Guardion to explore, including enhancing our digital distribution channels and e-commerce platform and expanding our international distribution opportunities. In addition, we are working closely with CFA to identify and evaluate strategic transactions and opportunities to enhance shareholder value.”

Dr. Evans concluded, “We continue to receive third party validation of our products, including recently published studies, in the journal Nutrients, showing superior efficacy of our proprietary formulation, Lumega-Z, in terms of both absorption level and improvement in visual function, versus PreserVision, the industry leading AREDS-2 gel cap product formulation. These results clearly support our brand messaging and offer an evidenced-based foundation to support our evolving product development strategies. We will continue our commitment to scientific and clinical validation of our proprietary products and to report on our results to our shareholders as this information occurs.”

Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Nasdaq Delisting Issue

On October 29, 2020, the Company held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, the Company’s shareholders approved all four proposals, including extending the discretionary authority previously granted to the Board of Directors to effect a “reverse stock split,” at a specific ratio within a range of no split and one-for-thirty (1-for-30), with the exact ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors in its sole discretion on or before October 29, 2021.

Since the Company does not intend to execute a reverse stock split prior to November 30, 2020, Guardion expects to receive a notice of delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) shortly after November 30, 2020 because the trading price of the Company’s common stock does not meet the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement.

The Company intends to appeal any notice of delisting that Nasdaq issues after November 30, 2020 to request a further extension of time (not to exceed 180 days from the date of the notice of delisting) to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price requirement. Such temporary relief would allow the Company additional time to execute on its business initiatives to generate greater shareholder value, which the Company hopes would then be reflected by an increase in the price of the Company’s common stock. During the appeal process, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq.

A permanent delisting from Nasdaq could adversely impact the liquidity of the Company’s common stock and limit the ability of the Company to raise additional capital in the future.

Financial Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by approximately 57% to approximately $253,000, as compared total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $161,000, primarily due to increased sales of medical foods and nutraceuticals and medical devices in the current period.

Operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 8% to approximately $2,291,000 as compared to operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $2,503,000, primarily due to a decrease in selling and marketing expenses in the current period.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately $260,000 to approximately ($2,152,000), as compared to the operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately ($2,412,000). Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately ($2,143,000), or ($0.02) per share, as compared to a net loss of approximately ($2,385,000), or ($0.07) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by approximately 154% to approximately $1,690,000, as compared to total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $665,000. This increase was primarily due to a large initial test order of a nutraceutical product placed by the Company’s Malaysian distributor of $890,000 that was recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2020 and increased sales of medical food product lines, partially offset by a decrease in medical device sales which were affected by the impact of COVID-19 closures during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately 12% to approximately $6,018,000, as compared to operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately $6,813,000, primarily due to a reduction of approximately $965,000 in stock-based compensation cost related to a reversal of stock-based compensation as a result of the resignation of the Company’s former President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2020.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by approximately $1,214,000 to approximately ($5,196,000), as compared to the operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 of approximately ($6,410,000). Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately ($5,198,000), or ($0.06) per share, as compared to a net loss of approximately ($6,823,000), or ($0.26) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 9,795,441 $ 11,115,502 Accounts receivable 22,849 78,337 Inventories, net 1,284,173 310,941 Prepaid expenses 231,621 362,938 Total current assets 11,334,084 11,867,718 Deposits 11,751 11,751 Property and equipment, net 305,600 374,638 Right-of-use asset, net 457,677 572,714 Intangible assets 50,000 50,000 Total assets $ 12,159,112 $ 12,876,821 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 576,890 $ 70,291 Accrued expenses 182,597 175,052 Due to former officer 230,208 - Derivative warrant liability 7,519 13,323 Lease liability – current 159,962 151,568 Total current liabilities 1,157,176 410,234 Lease liability – long-term 313,909 434,747 Total liabilities 1,471,085 844,981 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued

and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized;

88,327,312 and 74,982,562 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 88,327 74,983 Additional paid-in capital 61,308,938 57,468,528 Accumulated deficit (50,709,238 ) (45,511,671 ) Total stockholders’ equity 10,688,027 12,031,840 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 12,159,112 $ 12,876,821







Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue Medical foods and nutraceuticals $ 142,556 $ 112,957 $ 1,446,584 $ 317,338 Medical devices 110,632 44,705 237,136 337,531 Other - 3,500 6,100 9,800 Total revenue 253,188 161,162 1,689,820 664,669 Cost of goods sold Medical foods and nutraceuticals 68,956 41,655 764,245 120,608 Medical devices 45,157 27,922 101,077 136,958 Other - 1,422 2,478 3,981 Total cost of goods sold 114,113 70,999 867,800 261,547 Gross profit 139,075 90,163 822,020 403,122 Operating expenses Research and development 34,034 31,897 109,803 138,613 Sales and marketing 167,213 448,387 1,175,126 1,246,846 General and administrative 2,070,998 2,022,367 5,299,696 5,427,573 Costs related to resignation of former officer

(including the reversal of previously recognized stock

compensation expense of $965,295 during the nine months ended

September 30, 2020) - - (615,936 ) - Loss on sale of equipment 18,500 - 18,500 - Impairment loss on equipment - - 30,948 - Total operating expenses 2,290,745 2,502,651 6,018,137 6,813,032 Loss from operations (2,151,670 ) (2,412,488 ) (5,196,117 ) (6,409,910 ) Other (income) expense: Interest expense 3,716 4,205 7,254 255,842 Finance cost upon issuance of warrants - - - 415,955 Change in fair value of derivative warrants (11,892 ) (31,322 ) (5,804 ) (259,154 ) Total other (income) expense 8,176 (27,117) 1,450 412,643 Net loss $ (2,143,494 ) $ (2,385,371 ) $ (5,197,567 ) $ (6,822,553 ) Net loss per common share – basic and diluted $ (0.02 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.26 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 88,320,523 36,035,309 84,530,367 26,483,713







Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. Operations by Segment (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate Medical

Foods and

Nutraceuticals Medical

Devices Total Revenue $ - $ 142,556 $ 110,632 $ 253,188 Cost of goods sold - 68,956 45,157 114,113 Gross profit - 73,600 65,475 139,075 Operating expenses 1,202,402 1,081,897 6,446 2,290,745 (Loss) income from operations $ (1,202,402 ) $ (1,008,296 ) $ 59,028 $ (2,151,670 )





For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Corporate Medical

Foods and

Nutraceuticals Medical

Devices Total Revenue $ 6,100 $ 1,446,584 $ 237,136 $ 1,689,820 Cost of goods sold 2,477 764,246 101,077 867,800 Gross profit 3,623 682,338 136,059 822,020 Operating expenses 2,655,107 3,146,514 216,516 6,018,137 Loss from operations $ (2,651,484 ) $ (2,464,176 ) $ (80,457 ) $ (5,196,117 )



