Ethan Allen Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend

DANBURY, CT, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or “the Company”) (NYSE:ETH) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on January 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2021.



Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO commented, “We are pleased that our Board made the decision to increase our regular quarterly dividend to $0.25, a 19% increase. These are unprecedent times. Our enterprise over the last 89 years has gone through the Great Depression, a World War, and several recessions including the Great Recession. We have come out stronger and more vibrant each time. We look forward to continuing our progress and remain cautiously optimistic.”