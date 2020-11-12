 

INTRUSION Expands Senior Management to Support Rapid Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:08  |  31   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, has added several new positions to its senior leadership team to support the commercial launch of its revolutionary Shield cybersecurity solutions and expected future growth. Andrew Wildrix has been appointed Vice President of Information Technology, and Brandy Schade has been named Vice President of People and Culture.

Wildrix joins INTRUSION with over 30 years of technical experience, including over 20 years of service for the U.S. Army. He has an extensive history working with complex technical environments, high-level security clearances, and within large organizations, such as AT&T. He is tasked with scaling INTRUSION’s technology infrastructure to keep pace with the company’s swift expansion and supporting customer network environments.

Brandy Schade comes to INTRUSION with more than 20 years of experience in leadership consulting as well as people and culture development. In her new role, she will oversee hiring and staffing with a focus on recruiting and retaining high-level talent to help fuel the company’s growth, and has already brought in more than a dozen talented recruits.

In addition to these positions, Joe Head has been named Senior Vice President of Direct Sales. He previously served as INTRUSION’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs. In this position, he will oversee a new team of five regional sales directors who will build the company’s large enterprise sales throughout the country.

INTRUSION is poised for significant growth with our family of cybersecurity solutions for businesses and government agencies, Shield. This expected growth trajectory requires that we have the best talent in the right positions with the strategic expertise necessary to successfully lead our company,” said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “The expansion of our sales channels – both direct and indirect – and the development of our future solutions are extremely important in ensuring that customers across all business categories and sizes have access to INTRUSION’s revolutionary Shield cybersecurity solutions. Achieving rapid growth requires great technology solutions and great people. With the talent we are now adding we will achieve amazing results.”

Seite 1 von 2
Intrusion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INTRUSION Expands Senior Management to Support Rapid Growth PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, has added several new positions to its …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:05 Uhr
INTRUSION Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
06.11.20
INTRUSION to Participate in the Benchmark Discovery 1x1 Conference on November 18, 2020
29.10.20
INTRUSION To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 12, 2020
26.10.20
INTRUSION Boosts Consulting Business with Promotion of Mike McClure to Vice President
19.10.20
INTRUSION Seeks to Fill Key Executive Positions to Drive Growth
15.10.20
INTRUSION Announces Completion of Follow-on Public Offering
14.10.20
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to Businesses

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
75
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround