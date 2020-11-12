INTRUSION Expands Senior Management to Support Rapid Growth

Wildrix joins INTRUSION with over 30 years of technical experience, including over 20 years of service for the U.S. Army. He has an extensive history working with complex technical environments, high-level security clearances, and within large organizations, such as AT&T. He is tasked with scaling INTRUSION’s technology infrastructure to keep pace with the company’s swift expansion and supporting customer network environments.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services , has added several new positions to its senior leadership team to support the commercial launch of its revolutionary Shield cybersecurity solutions and expected future growth. Andrew Wildrix has been appointed Vice President of Information Technology, and Brandy Schade has been named Vice President of People and Culture.

Brandy Schade comes to INTRUSION with more than 20 years of experience in leadership consulting as well as people and culture development. In her new role, she will oversee hiring and staffing with a focus on recruiting and retaining high-level talent to help fuel the company’s growth, and has already brought in more than a dozen talented recruits.

In addition to these positions, Joe Head has been named Senior Vice President of Direct Sales. He previously served as INTRUSION’s Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs. In this position, he will oversee a new team of five regional sales directors who will build the company’s large enterprise sales throughout the country.

“INTRUSION is poised for significant growth with our family of cybersecurity solutions for businesses and government agencies, Shield. This expected growth trajectory requires that we have the best talent in the right positions with the strategic expertise necessary to successfully lead our company,” said Jack Blount, President and CEO of INTRUSION. “The expansion of our sales channels – both direct and indirect – and the development of our future solutions are extremely important in ensuring that customers across all business categories and sizes have access to INTRUSION’s revolutionary Shield cybersecurity solutions. Achieving rapid growth requires great technology solutions and great people. With the talent we are now adding we will achieve amazing results.”