Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for HPN601 EpCAM ProTriTAC Program at 35th SITC Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today presented preclinical data on HPN601 for the treatment of solid tumors at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) virtual annual meeting. HPN601 is the first conditionally active T cell engager program from Harpoon. It targets the tumor antigen epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and is based on Harpoon’s proprietary ProTriTAC T cell engager prodrug platform designed to remain inert systemically until its activation in the tumor by tumor-associated proteases and to enable the safe targeting of broadly expressed tumor antigens.



The oral presentation today highlighted the following data: