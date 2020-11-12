 

Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Encouraging Preclinical Data for HPN601 EpCAM ProTriTAC Program at 35th SITC Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel T cell engagers, today presented preclinical data on HPN601 for the treatment of solid tumors at the 35th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) virtual annual meeting. HPN601 is the first conditionally active T cell engager program from Harpoon. It targets the tumor antigen epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM) and is based on Harpoon’s proprietary ProTriTAC T cell engager prodrug platform designed to remain inert systemically until its activation in the tumor by tumor-associated proteases and to enable the safe targeting of broadly expressed tumor antigens.

The oral presentation today highlighted the following data:

  • The successful use of a humanized rodent tumor xenograft model to assess therapeutic index by simultaneously measuring efficacy and toxicity in the same tumor-bearing animal

  • A surrogate EpCAM ProTriTAC has a 10x improved therapeutic index compared to its corresponding constitutively active T cell engager control when measuring efficacy and toxicity in the same animal

  • Improved tolerability of HPN601 in non-human primates and more potent anti-tumor activity in a rodent tumor model over the corresponding constitutively active T cell engager control

  • Potent anti-tumor activity across multiple EpCAM-expressing tumor models, demonstrating the ability of HPN601 to be activated in multiple tumor types

“ProTriTAC represents a new and improved approach to engineer conditionally active T cell engager prodrugs that are designed to provide enhanced tumor specificity and enable an improved safety profile,” said Holger Wesche, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Harpoon Therapeutics. “This enables T cell engagers to target tumor antigens that may otherwise be intractable due to expression on normal tissues. The data presented today for HPN601 support this therapeutic approach.”

Preclinical Results Presented for HPN601

The oral presentation at SITC, titled “HPN601 is a protease-activated EpCAM-targeting T cell engager with an improved safety profile for the treatment of solid tumors,” included the results of several preclinical investigations that support further development of this agent for the potential treatment of EpCAM-expressing solid tumors.

