Holmdel, NJ, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) today announced that Michael P. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer, and Becky Coleridge, Vice President of Investor Relations, are scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Virtual Annual Conference.



Monmouth is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.