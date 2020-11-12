HL Acquisitions Corp Announces Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on Business Combination with Fusion Fuel Green plc

Jeffrey Schwarz, CEO of HL, commented: “We are very pleased to finally be able to schedule the shareholder meeting to vote on the proposed business combination with Fusion Fuel. I want to thank our shareholders for their support and patience through this process, and also to remind them that their vote is important no matter how many shares they own. We look forward to closing the proposed business combination as soon as practicable following the Meeting. ”

NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HL Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: HCCH) ("HL" or the “Company”) announced today that it has scheduled its annual general meeting of its shareholders (the "Meeting") to vote on the proposed business combination with Fusion Fuel Green plc ("Fusion Fuel"), for 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on December 4, 2020. In connection with the Meeting, HL filed its definitive proxy statement for the Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has commenced mailing proxy materials to its shareholders of record as of November 4, 2020, the record date for the Meeting.

You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible to ensure it is represented at the Meeting. If you hold your shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent, you may vote prior to the Meeting by using your voting control number and instructions provided by your brokerage firm, bank or other similar agent. If you are a shareholder of record, you may also vote prior to the Meeting by signing, dating and mailing your proxy card in the return envelope provided with your proxy material.

If you have any questions relating to the Meeting, voting your shares, or need to request additional proxy materials, you may call our proxy solicitor Advantage Proxy toll-free at 1-877-870-8565 or collect at 1-206-870-8565 or by email to ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

