 

Jamf Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Q3 total revenue grew 29% year-over-year to $70.4 million
  • Recurring revenue grew 40% year-over-year to $65.8 million
  • ARR grew 37% year-over-year to $261.5 million

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter 2020:

  • ARR: ARR increased 37% year-over-year to $261.5 million as of September 30, 2020.
  • Revenue: Total revenue was $70.4 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Recurring revenue was $65.8 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $55.2 million, or 78% of total revenue, compared to $40.5 million, or 74% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Gross Profit was $58.2 million, or 83% of total revenue, compared to $43.2 million, or 79% of total revenue, in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Operating Loss/Income: GAAP operating loss was $376 thousand, compared to GAAP operating income of $205 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP Operating Income was $12.0 million, or 17% of total revenue, compared to $9.6 million, or 18% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2019.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations was $23.6 million, compared to $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2019. Unlevered free cash flow was $28.2 million, or 40% of total revenue, compared to $17.9 million, or 33% of total revenue in the third quarter of 2019.

A reconciliation between historical GAAP and non-GAAP information is contained in the tables below and the section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below contains reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures.

“We delivered strong third quarter results as the tailwinds of telehealth, distance learning, and remote work offset economic headwinds and drove robust Jamf sales, growth, and customer acquisition,” said Dean Hager, CEO of Jamf. “We are dedicated to our customers’ success and continue to roll out new features and enhancements to optimize the Jamf Apple Enterprise Management platform. We showcased many of these platform enhancements at our annual Jamf Nation User Conference (JNUC), which drew ten times our normal conference attendance this year as a virtual event. We are well positioned for continued growth in a large and expanding market, and we look forward to continuing to improve the overall management, security and experience for organizations using Apple, so they can empower their end users with the native Apple experience.”

Recent Business Highlights:

  • Expanded education offering with several new capabilities, including one-click Remote Class and Raise Hand features, as well as the new Jamf Assessment app to administer proctored exams in a virtual world.
  • Grew the total number of Apple devices running Jamf to 18.6 million at the end of the third quarter.
  • Hosted approximately 20,000 attendees at the virtual JNUC, ten times the normal attendance of our annual, in-person event. Jamf showcased platform enhancements that are powering the learn, care and work anywhere trends, along with customer and partner stories on how they were able to succeed during this time using Apple and Jamf.
  • Announced same-day compatibility and key feature support across its product portfolio for Apple’s fall releases, including macOS Big Sur and support for the new Mac built with the new Apple M1 chip, which were released this week.
  • Extended collaboration with Microsoft Enterprise Mobility + Security by launching iOS Device Compliance, empowering organizations to choose Jamf for all Apple device management while also sharing important device information, like compliance status, with Microsoft Endpoint Manager.
  • Announced the acquisition of Mondada, the creator of Kinobi and Kinobi Pro, leading solutions in patch management for the Apple platform. Mondada’s solutions integrate with Jamf Pro, allowing organizations to extend Jamf Pro’s built-in patch management functionality to include all Mac applications within an environment.

Financial Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $70 to $71 million
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $1 to $2 million

For the full year 2020, the company is increasing its outlook and currently expects:

  • Total revenue of $263 to $264 million
  • Non-GAAP Operating Income of $28.5 to $29.5 million

Conference Call Information:

Jamf will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 12, 2020. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company’s website prior to the conference call. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 519-1319, and international parties can access the call by dialing +1 (914) 800-3885.

The webcast will be accessible on Jamf’s investor relations website at https://ir.jamf.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 19, 2020. To access the replay, parties should dial (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 and enter the passcode 8684837#.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we believe the non-GAAP measures of Non-GAAP Operating Expenses, Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin, Non-GAAP Operating Income, Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Margin are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization expense, acquisition-related expenses, acquisition-related earnout, foreign currency transaction loss and discrete tax items. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables at the end of this release.

Jamf is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking guidance of Non-GAAP Operating Income to GAAP operating income (loss) because certain items are out of Jamf’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Historically, these items have included, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses and acquisition-related earnout, amortization and stock-based compensation. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking Non-GAAP Operating Income is not available without unreasonable effort. However, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 amortization is expected to be $8.3 million and $33.3 million, respectively. In addition, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 stock-based compensation is expected to be $2.9 million and $6.8 million, respectively. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could result in projected GAAP operating income (loss) being materially less than is indicated by currently estimated Non-GAAP Operating Income.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “can have,” “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: the impact on our operations and financial condition from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; the potential impact of customer dissatisfaction with Apple or other negative events affecting Apple services and devices, and failure of enterprises to adopt Apple products; the potentially adverse impact of changes in features and functionality by Apple on our engineering focus or product development efforts; changes in our continued relationship with Apple; the fact that we are not party to any exclusive agreements or arrangements with Apple; our reliance, in part, on channel partners for the sale and distribution of our products; risks associated with cyber-security events; the impact of reputational harm if users perceive our products as the cause of device failure; our ability to successfully develop new products or materially enhance current products through our research and development efforts; our ability to continue to attract new customers; our ability to retain our current customers; our ability to sell additional functionality to our current customers; our ability to meet service-level commitments under our subscription agreements; our ability to correctly estimate market opportunity and forecast market growth; risks associated with failing to continue our recent growth rates; our dependence on one of our products for a substantial portion of our revenue; our ability to scale our business and manage our expenses; our ability to change our pricing models, if necessary to compete successfully; the impact of delays or outages of our cloud services from any disruptions, capacity limitations or interferences of third-party data centers that host our cloud services, including AWS; our ability to maintain, enhance and protect our brand; our ability to maintain our corporate culture; the ability of Jamf Nation to thrive and grow as we expand our business; the potential impact of inaccurate, incomplete or misleading content that is posted on Jamf Nation; our ability to offer high-quality support; risks and uncertainties associated with potential acquisitions and divestitures, including, but not limited to, disruptions to ongoing operations; diversions of management from day-to-day responsibilities; adverse impacts on our financial condition; failure of an acquired business to further our strategy; uncertainty of synergies; personnel issues; resulting lawsuits and issues unidentified in diligence processes; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly evolving technological trends and our customers' changing needs; our ability to compete with existing and new companies; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; the impact of reductions in IT spending; the impact of real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our products; the impact of interruptions or performance problems associated with our technology or infrastructure; our ability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; risks associated with competitive challenges faced by our customers; the impact of statutory and regulatory determinations on our offerings to governmental entities; risks associated with stringent and changing privacy laws, regulations and standards, and information security policies and contractual obligations related to data privacy and security; the impact of any catastrophic events; and, risks associated with our financial results or difficulty in predicting our financial results due to our revenue recognition. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect Jamf’s operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related teleconference call relate only to events as of the date hereof. Jamf undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond
ir@jamf.com

Media Contact:
Rachel Nauen
media@jamf.com


Jamf Holding Corp.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(In thousands)  
                 
          September 30,   December 31,  
            2020       2019    
Assets
  		    (unaudited)      
                 
Current assets:             
  Cash and cash equivalents     $ 177,457     $ 32,433    
  Trade accounts receivable, net of allowances of $513 and $200       64,151       46,513    
  Income taxes receivable       672       14    
  Deferred contract costs       8,528       5,553    
  Prepaid expenses       16,565       10,935    
  Other current assets       764       3,133    
    Total current assets       268,137       98,581    
                 
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net       10,934       12,477    
Goodwill        539,818       539,818    
Other intangible assets, net       210,120       235,099    
Deferred contract costs       23,433       16,234    
Other assets        2,842       2,599    
                 
    Total assets     $ 1,055,284     $ 904,808    
                 
Liabilities and stockholders' equity            
                 
Current liabilities:            
  Accounts payable     $ 6,672     $ 3,684    
  Accrued liabilities       21,521       26,927    
  Income taxes payable       1,294       819    
  Deferred revenues       151,532       120,089    
    Total current liabilities       181,019       151,519    
                 
Deferred revenues, noncurrent       36,706       20,621    
Deferred tax liability       12,774       18,133    
Debt        -       201,319    
Other liabilities       9,399       9,338    
    Total liabilities       239,898       400,930    
                 
Commitments and contingencies            
                 
Stockholders' equity:            
  Preferred stock       -       -    
  Common stock       117       103    
  Additional paid-in capital       894,056       568,756    
  Accumulated deficit       (78,787 )     (64,981 )  
    Total stockholders' equity       815,386       503,878    
                 
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity     $ 1,055,284     $ 904,808    
                 

 

Jamf Holding Corp.  
Consolidated Statements of Operations  
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                       
        Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
          2020       2019       2020       2019    
                   
Revenue:                   
  Subscription   $ 57,933     $ 41,916     $ 160,989     $ 112,872    
  Services     3,605       5,234       10,066       14,529    
  License      8,866       7,418       21,970       19,605    
    Total revenue     70,404       54,568       193,025       147,006    
                       
Cost of revenue:                  
  Cost of subscription(1) (exclusive of amortization shown below)     10,117       8,045       28,127       22,425    
  Cost of services(1) (exclusive of amortization shown below)     2,443       3,397       7,736       10,589    
  Amortization expense     2,679       2,634       8,034       7,588    
    Total cost of revenue     15,239       14,076       43,897       40,602    
                       
    Gross profit     55,165       40,492       149,128       106,404    
                       
Operating expenses:                  
  Sales and marketing(1)     23,251       16,962       65,735       48,850    
  Research and development(1)     12,736       10,919       37,282       29,453    
  General and administrative(1)     13,921       6,779       31,813       21,576    
  Amortization expense     5,633       5,627       16,941       16,886    
    Total operating expenses     55,541       40,287       151,771       116,765    
                       
    Income (loss) from operations     (376 )     205       (2,643 )     (10,361 )  
                       
Interest expense, net     (1,207 )     (5,473 )     (10,675 )     (16,425 )  
Loss on extinguishment of debt     (5,213 )     -       (5,213 )     -    
Foreign currency transaction loss     (154 )     (861 )     (471 )     (1,311 )  
Other income, net     -       55       91       165    
    Loss before income tax benefit     (6,950 )     (6,074 )     (18,911 )     (27,932 )  
                       
Income tax benefit     1,857       1,404       5,105       6,581    
                       
    Net loss   $ (5,093 )   $ (4,670 )   $ (13,806 )   $ (21,351 )  
                       
Net loss per share, basic and diluted   $ (0.04 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.21 )  
                       
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted   113,203,074       102,791,023       106,333,836       102,727,198    
                       
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:                  
        Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
          2020       2019       2020       2019    
Cost of revenue:                  
Subscription   $ 314     $ 38     $ 390     $ 156    
Services     62       -       62       -    
Sales and marketing     675       112       897       348    
Research and development     523       99       821       284    
General and administrative     754       349       1,733       1,028    
        $ 2,328     $ 598     $ 3,903     $ 1,816    
                       


Jamf Holding Corp.  
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
(In thousands)  
(unaudited)    
                       
              Nine Months Ended September 30,    
                2020       2019      
Cash flows from operating activities              
  Net loss      $ (13,806 )   $ (21,351 )    
  Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash              
    provided by (used in) operating activities:              
    Depreciation and amortization expense       28,378       27,437      
    Amortization of deferred contract costs       6,705       4,463      
    Amortization of debt issuance costs       700       843      
    Provision for bad debt expense and returns       894       -      
    Loss (gain) on disposal of equipment and leasehold              
      improvements       (23 )     (11 )    
    Loss on extinguishment of debt       5,213       -      
    Share-based compensation       3,903       1,816      
    Deferred taxes       (5,357 )     (6,867 )    
    Adjustment to contingent consideration       (3,100 )     -      
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
      Trade accounts receivable       (18,332 )     (13,046 )    
      Income tax receivable/payable       (183 )     (246 )    
      Prepaid expenses and other assets       (4,699 )     (4,888 )    
      Deferred contract costs       (16,879 )     (12,684 )    
      Accounts payable       3,145       (836 )    
      Accrued liabilities       (4,207 )     1,151      
      Deferred revenue       47,528       29,597      
      Other liabilities       3,161       (11 )    
        Net cash provided by operating activities       33,041       5,367      
                       
Cash flows from investing activities              
  Acquisition, net of cash acquired       -       (40,173 )    
  Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements       (1,836 )     (6,164 )    
        Net cash used in investing activities       (1,836 )     (46,337 )    
                       
Cash flows from financing activities              
  Proceeds from debt       -       40,000      
  Debt issuance costs       (1,264 )     (1,550 )    
  Payment of debt       (205,000 )     (4,750 )    
  Payment of debt extinguishment costs       (2,050 )     -      
  Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions       326,316       -      
  Cash paid for offering costs       (6,601 )     -      
  Proceeds from private placement       2,233       -      
  Proceeds from the exercise of stock options       185       820      
        Net cash provided by financing activities       113,819       34,520      
                       
        Net increase (decrease) in cash       145,024       (6,450 )    
                       
Cash, beginning of period       32,433       39,240      
                       
Cash, end of period     $ 177,457     $ 32,790      
                       

  

Jamf Holding Corp.  
Supplemental Financial Information  
Disaggregated Revenues  
(In thousands)  
(unaudited)  
                   
    Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
      2020     2019     2020     2019  
                           
               
SaaS subscription and support and maintenance   $ 57,933   $ 41,916   $ 160,989   $ 112,872  
On-premise subscription     7,849     5,135     18,159     12,224  
Recurring revenue     65,782     47,051     179,148     125,096  
                   
Perpetual licenses     1,017     2,283     3,811     7,381  
Professional services     3,605     5,234     10,066     14,529  
Non-recurring revenue     4,622     7,517     13,877     21,910  
Total revenue   $ 70,404   $ 54,568   $ 193,025   $ 147,006  
                   

 

Jamf Holding Corp.  
Supplemental Financial Information  
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Data  
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)  
(unaudited)  
                 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Operating expenses $ 55,541     $ 40,287     $ 151,771     $ 116,765    
Amortization expense   (5,633 )     (5,627 )     (16,941 )     (16,886 )  
Stock-based compensation   (1,952 )     (560 )     (3,451 )     (1,660 )  
Acquisition-related expense   (1,092 )     (488 )     (4,328 )     (1,392 )  
Acquisition-related earnout   (600 )     -       3,100       -    
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 46,264     $ 33,612     $ 130,151     $ 96,827    
                 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Gross profit $ 55,165     $ 40,492     $ 149,128     $ 106,404    
Amortization expense   2,679       2,634       8,034       7,588    
Stock-based compensation   376       38       452       156    
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 58,220     $ 43,164     $ 157,614     $ 114,148    
Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin   83 %     79 %     82 %     78 %  
                 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Operating income (loss) $ (376 )   $ 205     $ (2,643 )   $ (10,361 )  
Stock-based compensation   2,328       598       3,903       1,816    
Acquisition-related expense   1,092       488       4,328       1,392    
Amortization expense   8,312       8,261       24,975       24,474    
Acquisition-related earnout   600       -       (3,100 )     -    
Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 11,956     $ 9,552     $ 27,463     $ 17,321    
Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin   17 %     18 %     14 %     12 %  
                 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Net loss $ (5,093 )   $ (4,670 )   $ (13,806 )   $ (21,351 )  
Stock-based compensation   2,328       598       3,903       1,816    
Acquisition-related expense   1,092       488       4,328       1,392    
Amortization expense   8,312       8,261       24,975       24,474    
Acquisition-related earnout   600       -       (3,100 )     -    
Loss on extinguishment of debt   5,213       -       5,213       -    
Foreign currency transaction loss   154       861       471       1,311    
Discrete tax items   (1,389 )     42       (1,599 )     66    
Benefit for income taxes (1)   (3,050 )     (2,494 )     (7,470 )     (7,083 )  
Non-GAAP Net Income $ 8,167     $ 3,086     $ 12,915     $ 625    
Net loss per share:                
Basic $ (0.04 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.21 )  
Diluted $ (0.04 )   $ (0.05 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.21 )  
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share:                
Basic   113,203,074       102,791,023       106,333,836       102,727,198    
Diluted   113,203,074       102,791,023       106,333,836       102,727,198    
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:                
Basic $ 0.07     $ 0.03     $ 0.12     $ 0.01    
Diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.03     $ 0.12     $ 0.01    
Weighted-average shares used in computing Non-GAAP Net Income per Share:                
Basic   113,203,074       102,791,023       106,333,836       102,727,198    
Diluted   116,688,193       104,600,602       109,188,051       103,701,743    
                 
(1) The related tax effects of the adjustments to Non-GAAP Net Income were calculated using the respective statutory tax rates for applicable jurisdictions, which is not materially different from our annual effective tax rate of approximately 25%.  
 
                 
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020       2019       2020       2019    
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,608     $ 15,086     $ 33,041     $ 5,367    
Add:                
Cash paid for interest   3,385       5,217       12,647       15,785    
Cash paid for acquisition-related expense   1,700       488       3,300       1,392    
Less:                
Purchases of equipment and leasehold improvements   (494 )     (2,845 )     (1,836 )     (6,164 )  
Unlevered free cash flow $ 28,199     $ 17,946     $ 47,152     $ 16,380    
Unlevered free cash flow margin   40 %     33 %     24 %     11 %  
                 

Disclaimer

