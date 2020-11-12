 

Fate Therapeutics Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

12.11.2020   

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Stifel Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 4:00-4:30PM ET
  • Jefferies Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 9:05-9:35AM ET
  • Evercore ISI HealthCONx Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 3:30-3:50PM ET

A live webcast, if recorded, of each presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fatetherapeutics.com. Following each live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
Fate Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of first-in-class cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company has established a leadership position in the clinical development and manufacture of universal, off-the-shelf cell products using its proprietary induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) product platform. The Company’s immuno-oncology product candidates include natural killer (NK) cell and T-cell cancer immunotherapies, which are designed to synergize with well-established cancer therapies, including immune checkpoint inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies, and to target tumor-associated antigens with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs). The Company’s immuno-regulatory product candidates include ProTmune, a pharmacologically modulated, donor cell graft that is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the prevention of graft-versus-host disease, and a myeloid-derived suppressor cell immunotherapy for promoting immune tolerance in patients with immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.fatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212.362.1200
christina@sternir.com 

 


