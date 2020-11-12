 

Azucar Resumes Drilling at the El Cobre Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azucar Minerals Ltd. ("Azucar" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQX: AXDDF) is pleased to announce that it has resumed drilling at the El Cobre porphyry copper-gold project in Veracruz State, Mexico.

The Company is first deepening hole EC-20-108, which is located in the Primo Zone (see Figure 1, Exploration Targets) and was stopped due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March.

The Primo target is a new discovery initially announced in 2019 (see Azucar news release of October 16th, 2019) based on the intersection in hole EC-19-086 of (from 718.00 to 918.00) 200.00 metres returning 0.40 g/t gold and 0.24% copper, including 86.50 metres of 0.70 g/t gold and 0.42% copper which included 55.60 metres of 0.94 g/t gold and 0.56% copper.

Looking forward, and subject to program results, the Company intends to continue exploration at the Primo, Porvenir, and Villa Rica targets in an effort to further delineate resource potential at the project beyond that contained in the initial Norte Zone resource estimate announced on September 29, 2020. All work is being conducted in strict compliance with health and safety regulations, and with a constant focus on protecting the health and safety of employees and protecting and supporting local communities.

J. Duane Poliquin, Chairman of Azucar, stated “Our press release on September 29 outlined a substantial initial resource endowment at the Norte Zone. We believe that this is just the beginning of our work to quantify the mineral potential of this area and with our safety protocols in place we are excited to return to exploration of the broader property area.”

About the El Cobre Project

To date, Azucar has discovered five copper-gold porphyry zones within the El Cobre Project along an approximately 5km trend, stretching from Norte down to Encinal in the southeast (Figure 1). These zones are defined by distinct Cu-Au soil anomalies, discrete, positive magnetic features, a large IP chargeability anomaly, and drilling. A summary of the various zones is provided below.

NORTE ZONE: All five holes drilled in the Norte Zone prior to 2016 intersected porphyry-style mineralisation. Hole 08-CBCN-022, one of the deepest holes drilled at Norte in 2008, returned values of 0.14% Cu with 0.19 g/t Au over 259 m and 08-CBCN-19 intersected 41.15 metres averaging 0.42 g/t gold and 0.27% copper to the end of the hole at 187.45 metres. Drilling at the Norte Zone in 2016 and 2017 resulted in intersections including 114.60 metres grading 1.33 g/t Au and 0.48% Cu (Hole EC-17-018, see press release of April 5, 2017), 80.50 metres grading 1.34 g/t Au and 0.46% Cu (Hole EC-16-012, see press release of October 24, 2016), and 70.45 metres grading 2.32 g/t Au and 0.59% Cu (Hole EC-17-026, see press release of July 25, 2017). Continued drilling through 2018 and 2019 has culminated in the mineral resource estimate announced on September 29, 2020.

