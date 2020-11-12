 

Orchard Therapeutics Unveils Details on New HSC Gene Therapy Research Programs as Part of R&D Investor Event Tomorrow at 9 00 a.m. ET

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:01  |  36   |   |   

First look at preclinical data in frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations (GRN-FTD) and new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) program

NOD2 mutation revealed as Crohn’s disease (CD) genetic target, associated with 7-10% of all CD cases in the U.S. and Europe

Deep dive on transduction enhancers and stable cell line technology innovations that support manufacturing for larger indications

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today previewed details on its investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy research programs in GRN-FTD and NOD2-CD in advance of an upcoming virtual R&D investor event. The company also disclosed a new research program in ALS. A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.orchard-tx.com starting Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

“We are excited to draw back the curtain at tomorrow’s event on our work in larger indications that form an important part of Orchard’s evolution as a company, including a new program in ALS, in addition to our work in genetic subsets of FTD and Crohn’s disease,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics. “These research programs have been established using a scientific approach that has resulted in more than 160 patients being treated across multiple rare diseases and a recent positive CHMP opinion in the EU for Libmeldy. We believe that HSC gene therapy has the power to transform lives, and we are excited about the possibilities for Orchard and patients with its expanded application.”

OTL-204 for GRN-FTD and new ALS research program

The GRN-FTD and ALS programs are based on the same HSC gene therapy approach that has been clinically validated with Libmeldy (OTL-200), Orchard’s program for metachromatic leukodystrophy, and is under clinical evaluation in the OTL-203 and OTL-201 programs for mucopolysaccharidosis type I and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, respectively. Development work in GRN-FTD and ALS will be undertaken as part of a collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the University of Padua (UNIPD) and Prof. Alessandra Biffi, chair of the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplant Division at UNIPD and co-director of the Gene Therapy Program at BCH.

Seite 1 von 5
Orchard Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Orchard Therapeutics Unveils Details on New HSC Gene Therapy Research Programs as Part of R&D Investor Event Tomorrow at 9 00 a.m. ET First look at preclinical data in frontotemporal dementia with progranulin mutations (GRN-FTD) and new amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) program NOD2 mutation revealed as Crohn’s disease (CD) genetic target, associated with 7-10% of all CD cases …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
Orchard Therapeutics to Present at Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy Summit
05.11.20
Orchard Therapeutics Announces New OTL-201 Clinical Data in Sanfilippo Syndrome Type A (MPS-IIIA) Accepted for Oral Presentation at 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
03.11.20
Orchard Therapeutics Reviews Recent Portfolio Progress and Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
02.11.20
Orchard Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Investor Event on Friday, November 13, 2020
22.10.20
Orchard Therapeutics CEO Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., Appointed to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s 2021 Board of Directors
16.10.20
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
6
Orchard Therapeutics PLC - Restrukturierung und Gaspedal in 2020