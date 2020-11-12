NOD2 mutation revealed as Crohn’s disease (CD) genetic target, associated with 7-10% of all CD cases in the U.S. and Europe

Deep dive on transduction enhancers and stable cell line technology innovations that support manufacturing for larger indications

BOSTON and LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today previewed details on its investigational hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy research programs in GRN-FTD and NOD2-CD in advance of an upcoming virtual R&D investor event. The company also disclosed a new research program in ALS. A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of the company’s website at www.orchard-tx.com starting Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

“We are excited to draw back the curtain at tomorrow’s event on our work in larger indications that form an important part of Orchard’s evolution as a company, including a new program in ALS, in addition to our work in genetic subsets of FTD and Crohn’s disease,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics. “These research programs have been established using a scientific approach that has resulted in more than 160 patients being treated across multiple rare diseases and a recent positive CHMP opinion in the EU for Libmeldy. We believe that HSC gene therapy has the power to transform lives, and we are excited about the possibilities for Orchard and patients with its expanded application.”

OTL-204 for GRN-FTD and new ALS research program

The GRN-FTD and ALS programs are based on the same HSC gene therapy approach that has been clinically validated with Libmeldy (OTL-200), Orchard’s program for metachromatic leukodystrophy, and is under clinical evaluation in the OTL-203 and OTL-201 programs for mucopolysaccharidosis type I and mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA, respectively. Development work in GRN-FTD and ALS will be undertaken as part of a collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the University of Padua (UNIPD) and Prof. Alessandra Biffi, chair of the Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Stem Cell Transplant Division at UNIPD and co-director of the Gene Therapy Program at BCH.