 

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 22:02  |   |   |   

Initiated and Advanced Clinical Trial Evaluating Lead Product Candidate in COVID-19 Patients

Announces Next Steps in Development Program for Lead Product Candidate

Ended Quarter with $21.9 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DFFN) (“Diffusion” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and provided certain updates on its development program for its lead product candidate, trans sodium crocetinate (“TSC”), which is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions.

Third quarter results, recent developments, and anticipated next steps in the TSC development program include:

Third Quarter Results & Recent Developments

  Strengthened leadership team with additions and appointments to key management positions, including pharmaceutical industry veterans Jane Hollingsworth, as director, Robert Cobuzzi, Ph.D., as president and chief executive officer, and Chris Galloway, M.D., as chief medical officer, as well as Bill Elder, J.D., as general counsel.
     
  Ended quarter with $21.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.
     
  Announced dosing of first two patients in Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating TSC in hospitalized COVID-19 patients (the “100-303 COVID Trial”) with primary endpoint of evaluating safety and tolerability of TSC administered every six hours for up to 15 days, a more frequent dosing regimen than has been used in the Company’s previous clinical studies.
     
  As of November 11, 2020, patient enrollment continues, and no dose-limiting toxicities have been observed.

Near-Term Strategy

  Ongoing review of existing TSC development program with plans to modify the program and accomplish two principal strategic objectives:
         
      Optimize the clinical dose and dosing frequency for TSC.
         
      Evaluate TSC in clinical models designed to establish proof of concept for improvement in oxygenation following administration of TSC.
         
  Designing and initiating additional studies in effort to accomplish strategic objectives:
         
      Evaluating possibility of expanding 100-303 COVID Trial to include additional doses administered on the same regimen, assuming successful and timely completion of currently planned doses and final regulatory approval of pending protocol amendment to effect change.
         
      Designing additional clinical studies intended to evaluate (i) the effects of TSC using short-term experimental models of oxygenation with the expected primary objective of establishing proof of concept for improvement of tissue oxygen levels and certain other clinical parameters and (ii) depending on whether or not the Company decides to implement the expansion of the 100-303 COVID Trial, additional doses of TSC on a more frequent dosing regimen.
         
  Diffusion expects to fully fund these studies with cash-on-hand.
     
  Diffusion intends to provide certain additional details regarding the design of these new studies in January 2021 and to initiate the studies during the first quarter of 2021. The Company also now expects the 100-303 COVID Trial, whether or not the Company decides to implement the expansion described above, to be completed with topline data available by the end of first quarter of 2021.

Other Events

  Diffusion currently intends to participate in two virtual, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industry conferences in mid-January 2021 – Biotech Showcase and the H.C. Wainwright 2021 Bioconnect Conference – and to provide its next update regarding its development program for TSC at that time.
     
  Launched new website design at www.diffusionpharma.com.

“Hypoxia can be a serious complication of a multitude of acute and chronic disease processes in patients of all ages and represents a continued area of unmet need that spans multiple therapeutic areas. I am excited about our development plans, which we believe will clarify TSC’s mechanism of action in controlled human studies of oxygenation. We intend to use these data to inform and evaluate our further development opportunities for TSC, as well as potential patient populations and indications,” said Chris Galloway, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Diffusion.

“Diffusion has experienced a lot of changes over the past few months. While we continue to refine our vision for the Company, we are pleased with the progress we made during the third quarter and we are excited to begin implementing our plans during the coming months,” said Robert Cobuzzi, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Diffusion. “We believe our near-term strategy will significantly improve the probability of development success for TSC by providing the opportunity to optimize dosing and obtain a clear clinical signal supporting the potential value of TSC’s mechanism of action across a broad range of conditions in which hypoxia remains a significant obstacle to effective treatment.”

Third Quarter Financial Results

Research and development (“R&D”) expenses were $3.1 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.7 million during the third quarter of 2019. A significant portion of the increase, $1.4 million, was attributable to expenses related to the initiation of the Company’s ongoing clinical trial evaluating TSC in COVID-19 patients. In addition, R&D expenses included $0.1 million related to winding down the Company’s Phase 2 stroke trial.

General and administrative (“G&A”) expenses were $2.1 million during the third quarter of 2020, compared with $1.3 million during the third quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to a $0.2 million increase in professional fees and a $0.6 million increase in salaries, wages and stock-based compensation expenses, including non-recurring expenses related to the retirement, resignation and separation of the Company’s former Chief Executive Officer in September 2020.

The Company recognized income tax benefits of $0.8 million and $0.2 million during the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. In both periods, the recognized benefit reflects the Company’s utilization of indefinite deferred tax liabilities as a source of income against indefinite lived portions of its deferred tax assets.

Diffusion had cash and cash equivalents of $21.9 million as of September 30, 2020, compared with $14.2 million as of December 31, 2019, and believes its cash and cash equivalents are sufficient to fund operating expenses and capital expenditures into the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen to the areas where it is needed most. The Company’s lead product candidate, TSC, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia, a serious complication of many of medicine’s most intractable and difficult-to-treat conditions. For more information please visit us on the web at www.diffusionpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express and implied forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s ongoing clinical trials and development plans for its product candidates and the Company’s financial condition, liquidity, and capital resources. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to and depend on, among other things, events, competitive dynamics, and industry change. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained herein, as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, the Company’s actual results could differ materially from any intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or expectations expressed herein. Particular risk and uncertainties include, among other things, those related to: the Company’s ability to design, initiate, execute, and complete its ongoing and planned studies evaluating TSC; the Company’s ability to achieve its near-term strategic objectives, in the near-term or at all; the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; the success and timing of the Company’s clinical trials and preclinical studies, including its ability to enroll subjects in such trials and studies at anticipated rates; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize TSC or any other product candidate; the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; general economic, political, business, industry, and market conditions, including the recent United States (“U.S.”) presidential election; and the other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof (or such earlier date as may be identified) and, except as required by applicable law, rule or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statements after the date hereof. Comparisons of current and any prior period results are not intended to express any ongoing or future trends or indications of future performance, unless explicitly expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data. For all forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Kim Sutton Golodetz
(212) 838-3777
kgolodetz@lhai.com

Media Contact:
Jeffrey Freedman
RooneyPartners
(646) 432-0191
jfreedman@rooneyco.com

(Tables to follow)

 
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
 
  September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,910,183   $ 14,177,349  
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets   766,932     472,464  
Total current assets   22,677,115     14,649,813  
Property and equipment, net   174,133     252,366  
Intangible asset   8,639,000     8,639,000  
Right of use asset   174,668     247,043  
Other assets   252,057     322,301  
Total assets $ 31,916,973   $ 24,110,523  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $ 1,411,717   $ 1,251,412  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   1,162,278     358,532  
Current operating lease liability   112,953     111,477  
Total current liabilities   2,686,948     1,721,421  
Deferred income taxes   443,893     2,119,274  
Noncurrent operating lease liability   61,715     135,566  
Total liabilities   3,192,556     3,976,261  
Stockholders’ Equity:    
Common stock, $0.001 par value:    
1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 64,015,441 and 33,480,365 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively   64,016     33,481  
Additional paid-in capital   130,507,728     111,824,859  
Accumulated deficit   (101,847,327 )   (91,724,078 )
Total stockholders' equity   28,724,417     20,134,262  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 31,916,973   $ 24,110,523  
     


Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations
(unaudited)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
   2020    2019    2020    2019
Operating expenses:              
Research and development $ 3,137,553     $ 1,743,494     $ 6,845,203     $ 4,961,720  
General and administrative   2,112,375       1,290,371       4,964,440       3,559,551  
Depreciation   24,192       18,178       78,233       70,840  
Loss from operations   (5,274,120 )     (3,052,043 )     (11,887,876 )     (8,592,111 )
Other income:              
Interest income   29,233       21,991       89,246       59,596  
Loss from operations before income tax benefit   (5,244,887 )     (3,030,052 )     (11,798,630 )     (8,532,515 )
Income tax benefit   805,676       225,960       1,675,381       485,216  
Net loss $ (4,439,211 )   $ (2,804,092 )   $ (10,123,249 )   $ (8,047,299 )
Deemed dividend arising from warrant exchange               (1,950,378 )      
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,439,211 )   $ (2,804,092 )   $ (12,073,627 )   $ (8,047,299 )
Per share information:              
Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.07 )   $ (0.60 )   $ (0.24 )   $ (2.01 )
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted   64,011,342       4,693,290       50,216,239       4,005,919  
               

 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates Initiated and Advanced Clinical Trial Evaluating Lead Product Candidate in COVID-19 Patients Announces Next Steps in Development Program for Lead Product Candidate Ended Quarter with $21.9 million in Cash and Cash Equivalents …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Generex Biotechnology Announces Interview with Richard Purcell EVP of R&D on the Yo! Dr.Yo Show ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
3D Systems Unveils Advancements in Creation of World’s Largest, Fastest Powder Metal 3D Printer ...
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Labrador Gold Updates Exploration Activity at Kingsway
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
Vaxart Announces Additional Data from Hamster Challenge Study of its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Denali Therapeutics Announces First Human Biomarker Proof of Concept for Its Transport Vehicle (TV) Technology Achieved in Phase 1/2 Study of ETV: IDS (DNL310) in Hunter Syndrome (MPS II)
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...