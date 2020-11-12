 

Ideal Power Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

12.11.2020, 22:05  |   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. (Nasdaq: IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN bi-directional power switches, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“During the third quarter, we maintained our momentum toward our commercialization goals,” stated Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ideal Power. “Recently, we completed our first milestone with United States Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) under our partnership with Diversified Technologies, Inc. (DTI) finishing the first wafer fabrication run with Teledyne. Devices are being packaged and will be tested and characterized under the NAVSEA program. We now have both initial driver and packaging designs through our collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center. Overall, we continue to make progress toward commercialization, and are excited about our prospects for B-TRAN as a differentiated technology that addresses a large and growing market.”

Key Recent Operational Highlights

  • Completed first major milestone under NAVSEA program in partnership with DTI to demonstrate B-TRAN enabled high efficiency direct current circuit breakers; received B-TRAN wafers from Teledyne’s first fabrication run under the program, which are being tested for selection and packaging into B-TRAN devices.
  • In collaboration with The University of Texas at Austin’s Microelectronics Research Center:
    • Completed design and fabrication of initial version of our new B-TRAN driver
    • Under the NAVSEA program, completed the initial design of new B-TRAN device packaging
  • Developed a new high power test rig to enable testing of packaged devices at high voltage and high current conditions as part of the device characterization required under the NAVSEA program and for the generation of a data sheet for the engineering sample program.
  • B-TRAN Patent Estate: Currently have 57 issued B-TRAN patents with 21 of those issued outside of the United States and 25 pending B-TRAN patents. Current geographic coverage now includes North America, China, Japan and Europe, with potential to expand coverage into South Korea and India.
  • As of September 30, 2020, and inclusive of the previously announced early warrant exercise transaction, we have raised $3 million in 2020 from warrant exercises.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Research and development expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.5 million compared to $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to higher expenses related to B-TRAN wafer fabrication and driver development.
  • General and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2020 were $0.7 million compared to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.
  • In connection with the early warrant exercise transaction, we recorded a non-cash warrant inducement expense of $3.7 million within other expenses representing the estimated fair value of the new warrants issued in the transaction.
  • Net loss in the third quarter of 2020 was $4.9 million, inclusive of the $3.7 million non-cash warrant inducement expense, compared to $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2019 included a $0.1 million loss from discontinued operations related to our PPSA operations which we sold in September 2019.
  • Cash used in operating activities for the first nine months of 2020 was $2.3 million compared to $2.4 million in the first nine months of 2019.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.8 million at September 30, 2020. In August 2020, the Company raised net cash proceeds of $2.5 million from the early warrant exercise transaction.
  • Long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 was $0.1 million relating to a Payroll Protection Program loan received in the second quarter of 2020 to temporarily subsidize payroll and facilities costs in a business landscape impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We currently expect this loan to be forgiven.

Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Details

Ideal Power CEO and President Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:   Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time:   4:30 p.m. EST, 1:30 p.m. PST
Toll-free dial-in number:   1-866-248-8441
International dial-in number:   1-323-289-6576
Conference ID:   8075834

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=142114 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on November 12, 2020 through December 12, 2020.

Toll Free Replay Number:   1-844-512-2921
International Replay Number:   1-412-317-6671
Replay ID:   8075834

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power (Nasdaq: IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for industrial, alternative energy, military and automotive applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Safe Harbor Statement        
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While Ideal Power’s management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, financial condition and results of operations, the success of our B-TRAN technology, including the success of our contract with DTI, whether the patents for our technology provide adequate protection and whether we can be successful in maintaining, enforcing and defending our patents and our inability to predict with precision or certainty the pace of development and commercialization of our B-TRAN technology, our ability to secure additional financing on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, especially in light of the market volatility uncertainty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainties set forth in our quarterly, annual and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact: 
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA; Keith Fetter
T: 212-838-3777
IdealPowerIR@lhai.com

 

 IDEAL POWER INC.
Balance Sheets

    September 30,
2020 		    December 31,
2019 		 
      (unaudited)          
ASSETS                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 3,769,225     $ 3,057,682  
Accounts receivable, net     28,623        
Prepayments and other current assets     138,436       248,148  
Total current assets     3,936,284       3,305,830  
                 
Property and equipment, net     41,797       47,302  
Intangible assets, net     1,583,523       1,634,378  
Right of use asset     126,257       260,310  
Other assets           17,920  
Total assets   $ 5,687,861     $ 5,265,740  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 66,710     $ 182,956  
Accrued expenses     383,374       319,135  
Current portion of lease liability     129,995       183,119  
Total current liabilities     580,079       685,210  
                 
Long-term debt     91,407        
Long-term lease liability           82,055  
Other long-term liabilities     607,974       609,242  
Total liabilities     1,279,460       1,376,507  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,976,709 shares issued and 2,975,388 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 2,101,272 shares issued and 2,099,951 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019, respectively     2,977       2,101  
Additional paid-in capital     78,419,046       71,242,256  
Treasury stock, at cost, 1,321 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019     (13,210 )     (13,210 )
Accumulated deficit     (74,000,412 )     (67,341,914 )
Total stockholders’ equity     4,408,401       3,889,233  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 5,687,861     $ 5,265,740  
 
 

IDEAL POWER INC.
Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

    Three Months Ended
September 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Grant revenue   $ 147,787     $     $ 154,302     $  
Cost of grant revenue     147,787             154,302        
Gross profit                        
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Research and development     494,548       250,773       1,161,537       804,741  
General and administrative     677,967       471,272       1,773,615       1,520,325  
Total operating expenses     1,172,515       722,045       2,935,152       2,325,066  
                                 
Loss from continuing operations before interest     (1,172,515 )     (722,045 )     (2,935,152 )     (2,325,066 )
                                 
Other expenses:                                
Interest expense, net     1,358       2,763       2,480       3,072  
Warrant inducement expense     3,720,866             3,720,866        
Total other expenses     3,722,224       2,763       3,723,346       3,072  
                                 
Loss from continuing operations     (4,894,739 )     (724,808 )     (6,658,498 )     (2,328,138 )
Loss from discontinued operations           (78,796 )           (768,047 )
Loss on sale of discontinued operations           (9,107 )           (9,107 )
Net loss   $ (4,894,739 )   $ (812,711 )   $ (6,658,498 )   $ (3,105,292 )
                                 
Loss from continuing operations per share – basic and fully diluted   $ (1.28 )   $ (0.49 )   $ (2.04 )   $ (1.60 )
Loss from discontinued operations per share – basic and fully diluted           (0.06 )           (0.53 )
Net loss per share – basic and fully diluted   $ (1.28 )   $ (0.55 )   $ (2.04 )   $ (2.13 )
                                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and fully diluted     3,821,717       1,474,001       3,264,860       1,460,507  
 
 

IDEAL POWER INC.
Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

    Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
    2020     2019  
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Loss from continuing operations   $ (6,658,498 )   $ (2,328,138 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     86,368       82,913  
Write-off of capitalized patents     18,235        
Stock-based compensation     434,782       156,882  
Stock issued for services     50,000        
Warrant inducement expense     3,720,866        
Decrease in operating assets:                
Accounts receivable     (28,623 )      
Prepayments and other current assets     127,632       204,530  
Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:                
Accounts payable     (116,246 )     1,337  
Accrued expenses     61,845       6,336  
Net cash used in operating activities     (2,303,639 )     (1,876,140 )
Net cash used in operating activities – discontinued operations           (557,096 )
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Purchase of property and equipment     (12,407 )     (4,253 )
Acquisition of intangible assets     (35,836 )     (74,342 )
Net cash used in investing activities     (48,243 )     (78,595 )
Net cash provided by investing activities – discontinued operations           23,587  
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Proceeds from loans     91,407        
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants     2,972,018        
Net cash provided by financing activities     3,063,425        
                 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents – continuing operations     711,543       (1,954,735 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents – discontinued operations           (533,509 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period     3,057,682       3,258,077  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   $ 3,769,225     $ 769,833  
 
 

  IDEAL POWER INC.
Statement of Stockholders’ Equity
For the Three-Month Periods during the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited)

    Common Stock     Preferred
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Treasury Stock     Accumulated
Deficit 		    Total
Stockholders’
Equity 		 
    Shares     Amount     Shares     Amount           Shares     Amount              
Balances at December 31, 2018     1,404,479     $ 1,404       1,518,430     $ 1,518     $ 68,022,484       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (63,414,252 )   $ 4,597,944  
Conversion of preferred stock to common stock     70,843       71       (708,430 )     (708 )     637                          
Stock-based compensation                             (25,814 )                       (25,814 )
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2019                                               (1,040,899 )     (1,040,899 )
Balances at March 31, 2019     1,475,322       1,475       810,000       810       67,997,307       1,321       (13,210 )     (64,455,151 )     3,531,231  
Stock-based compensation                             101,843                         101,843  
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019                                               (1,251,682 )     (1,251,682 )
Balances at June 30, 2019     1,475,322     $ 1,475       810,000     $ 810     $ 68,099,150       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (65,706,833 )   $ 2,381,392  
Stock-based compensation                             16,692                         16,692  
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2019                                               (812,711 )     (812,711 )
Balances at September 30, 2019     1,475,322     $ 1,475       810,000     $ 810     $ 68,115,842       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (66,519,544 )   $ 1,585,373  
                                                                         
Balances at December 31, 2019     2,101,272     $ 2,101           $     $ 71,242,256       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (67,341,914 )   $ 3,889,233  
Stock-based compensation                             116,497                         116,497  
Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2020                                               (930,501 )     (930,501 )
Balances at March 31, 2020     2,101,272       2,101                   71,358,753       1,321       (13,210 )     (68,272,415 )     3,075,229  
Stock-based compensation                             109,671                         109,671  
Stock issued for services     26,316       26                   49,974                         50,000  
Exercise of warrants     225,718       226                   175,590                         175,816  
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020                                               (833,258 )     (833,258 )
Balances at June 30, 2020     2,353,306     $ 2,353           $     $ 71,693,988       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (69,105,673 )   $ 2,577,458  
Stock-based compensation                             208,614                         208,614  
Exercise of warrants     250,566       251                   248,365                         248,616  
Early warrant exercise transaction     372,837       373                   2,547,213                         2,547,586  
Warrant inducement expense                             3,720,866                         3,720,866  
Net loss for the three months ended September 30, 2020                                               (4,894,739 )     (4,894,739 )
Balances at September 30, 2020     2,976,709     $ 2,977           $     $ 78,419,046       1,321     $ (13,210 )   $ (74,000,412 )   $ 4,408,401  
                                                                         



