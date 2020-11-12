 

IntelGenx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.

2020 Third Quarter Financial Summary:

  • Revenue was $510,000, compared to $61,000 in the 2019 third quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($1.2 million), compared to ($2.3 million) in Q3-2019

Recent Developments:

  • Issued U.S. Patent 10,828,254 entitled “Oral film formulation for modulating absorption profile,” which covers a novel oral film dosage technology platform for modulating the in vivo absorption profile of a sublingually- or buccally-administered active ingredient.
  • Announced the publication of a study in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Clinical Pharmacy evaluating Montelukast’s effect on neurological aging.
  • Closed a private placement in two tranches, raising a total of $1.8 million principal amount of 8% convertible notes due October 15, 2024.
  • Signed a binding letter of intent (“LOI”) with Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (CSE:CANN; OTCQX:HERTF) (“Heritage”) for the supply of filmstrip products containing CBD for the Canadian and Australian markets.
  • Entered into an amended and restated license agreement, granting Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX:TBP; OTCQB:TBPMF) (“Tetra”) additional exclusive worldwide rights, including the right to manufacture, IntelGenx’s Adversa mucoadhesive delivery technology.
  • Expanded its RIZAPORT commercialization agreement with Exeltis Healthcare S.L. (“Exeltis”) to include the European Union.
  • Entered into a feasibility agreement with ATAI Life Sciences (“ATAI’) for the development of novel formulations of pharmaceutical-grade psychedelics.
  • Amended the exclusivity terms of its November 2018 license, development and supply agreement with Tilray, Inc. to allow for IntelGenx’s co-development and commercialization of CBD products with additional partners.
  • Entered into a feasibility agreement with Cybin Corp. for the development of an orally-dissolving film for the delivery of pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin.
