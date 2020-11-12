IntelGenx Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX V:IGX)(OTCQB:IGXT) (the "Company" or "IntelGenx") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. currency, unless otherwise indicated, and results are reported in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles except where noted otherwise.



2020 Third Quarter Financial Summary: