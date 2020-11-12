 

Kelly to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s 2020 Ultimate Services Investor Conference

TROY, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB), a leading specialty talent solutions provider, today announced it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Peter Quigley, president and CEO, Olivier Thirot, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Polehna, senior vice president and corporate secretary, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings. A copy of Kelly’s Q3 2020 Investor Presentation is available at kellyservices.com.

About Kelly

Kelly Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 440,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice.  Revenue in 2019 was $5.4 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

ANALYST & MEDIA CONTACT:
James Polehna
(248) 244-4586
james.polehna@kellyservices.com


