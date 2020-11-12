 

SIGA Technologies Chief Scientific Officer to Participate at NCT Asia Virtual Conference on November 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) (NASDAQ: SIGA), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market, today announced that Dr. Dennis Hruby, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a panel discussion at the Non-Conventional Threats (NCT) Asia Virtual Conference.

The panel discussion titled, “COVID-19: Insights on an Epidemic Outbreak” will take place at 12:00 p.m. Malaysia Time on Friday, November 13, 2020 with Dr. Hruby speaking as one member of the panel at the conference.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing its devastating global impact, preparedness for the possibility of future pandemics are of increasing importance for governments worldwide. We look forward to providing information about TPOXX in addressing a potential smallpox outbreak, which is far more lethal than COVID-19,” said Dr. Hruby.

ABOUT SIGA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. and TPOXX

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market. Health security comprises countermeasures for biological, chemical, radiological and nuclear attacks (biodefense market), vaccines and therapies for emerging infectious diseases, and health preparedness. Our lead product is TPOXX, also known as tecovirimat and ST-246, an orally administered and IV formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. TPOXX is a novel small-molecule drug and the US maintains a stockpile of 1.7 million courses in the Strategic National Stockpile under Project BioShield. The oral formulation of TPOXX was approved by the FDA for the treatment of smallpox in 2018. The full label is here: https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fce826ab-4d6a .... In September 2018, SIGA signed a contract potentially worth more than $600 million with BARDA for additional procurement and development related to both oral and intravenous formulations of TPOXX. For more information about SIGA, please visit www.siga.com.

About Smallpox1

Smallpox is a contagious, disfiguring and often deadly disease that has affected humans for thousands of years. Naturally occurring smallpox was eradicated worldwide by 1980, the result of an unprecedented global immunization campaign. Samples of smallpox virus have been kept for research purposes. This has led to concerns that smallpox could someday be used as a biological warfare agent. A vaccine can prevent smallpox, but the risk of the current vaccine's side effects is too high to justify routine vaccination for people at low risk of exposure to the smallpox virus.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and SIGA cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of SIGA is not a guarantee of future performance. More detailed information about SIGA and risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements, including the forward-looking statements in this press release, is set forth in SIGA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SIGA's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and in other documents that SIGA has filed with the SEC. SIGA urges investors and security holders to read those documents free of charge at the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Interested parties may also obtain those documents free of charge from SIGA. Forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made, and except for our ongoing obligations under the United States of America federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The information contained in this press release does not necessarily reflect the position or the policy of the Government and no official endorsement should be inferred.

Contacts:
Investors
David Carey
212-867-1768
david.carey@finnpartners.com

Media
Stephanie Seiler
206-713-0124
stephanie.seiler@finnpartners.com

______________________________________

1 http://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/smallpox/basics/definition/con-20022769


Disclaimer

