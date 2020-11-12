 

StoneMor Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

TREVOSE, Pa., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenues for the third quarter were $76.9 million compared to $73.2 million in the third quarter in the prior year. Nine-month revenues were $218.8 million compared to $223.1 million in the prior year period. When adjusted to exclude revenues from properties divested since January 1, 2019, revenues for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $76.8 million and $217.3 million, respectively, compared to revenues of $69.2 million and $211.0 million, respectively, for the prior year periods.
  • Cemetery segment operating income for the third quarter was $11.7 million compared to $4.2 million in the third quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $7.5 million. Nine-month cemetery segment operating profit was $24.3 million compared to $11.8 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $12.6 million.
  • Funeral home segment operating income for the third quarter was $1.5 million compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.4 million. Nine-month funeral home segment operating profit was $4.9 million compared to $4.4 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $0.5 million.
  • Corporate overhead expense decreased to $9.8 million in the third quarter compared to $11.6 million in the third quarter in the prior year.
  • Third quarter net loss was $7.9 million compared to $42.7 million in the third quarter in the prior year. Third quarter net loss in the prior year included a loss on impairment of goodwill of $24.9 million.
  • Third quarter operating income was $3.2 million, compared to an operating loss of $6.6 million in the third quarter in the prior year which included other losses of $0.1 million.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The third quarter continued the trend of growth established in the first half of 2020, particularly as it relates to our cemetery sales production1 and expense management initiatives. We delivered record levels of cemetery sales production during the third quarter of 2020, including a 27% year-over-year increase. The upward trajectory was largely driven by 32% growth in same-store pre-need sales production and included increases in both contract volume and average pricing. This sales production growth was generated while reducing our expenses across the board and driving increased Field EBITDA2 levels.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $64.6 million of cash, including $20.6 million of restricted cash, and $328.3 million of total debt.

“StoneMor produced a third quarter that generated adjusted EBITDA of $5.5 million and operating cash flow of $2.6 million, which includes a $6.6 million cash interest payment,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “In addition, through the management of its Trust assets, between investment return and cash collections, net of distributions, StoneMor has increased the value of its Trust assets by $15.4 million, resulting in a further deleveraging of our balance sheet. As we look forward, we continue to focus on generating operating cash flow through effective management of our operations and related treasury functions and our corporate cost reduction initiatives.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, November 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (800) 954-0623. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Trevose, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 318 cemeteries and 86 funeral homes in 27 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
StoneMor Inc.
(215) 826-4438

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s performance and cost structure improvement efforts and the anticipated financial impact thereof, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the recent coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, purchasers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including comparable location revenues, adjusted operating income and adjusted comparable location operating income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and field EBITDA, and unlevered cash provided by operating activities, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):

COMPARABLE LOCATION REVENUES

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Total revenues   $ 76,856     $ 73,151     $ 218,808     $ 223,115  
Less: Revenue associated with divested properties     77       3,922       1,538       12,116  
Comparable location revenues   $ 76,779     $ 69,229     $ 217,270     $ 210,999  

ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED COMPARABLE LOCATION OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating income (loss)   $ 3,211     $ (6,570 )   $ 30,475     $ (26,121 )
Less: Gain on sale of businesses                 31,120        
Less: Other losses, net           (129 )     (2,169 )     (3,558 )
Adjusted operating income (loss)     3,211       (6,441 )     1,524       (22,563 )
Less: Operating income (loss) associated with
divested properties 		    60       1,331       (255 )     3,418  
Adjusted comparable location operating
income (loss) 		  $ 3,151     $ (7,772 )   $ 1,779     $ (25,981 )

EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FIELD EBITDA

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss   $ (7,857 )   $ (42,652 )   $ (2,768 )   $ (99,584 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     (1,129 )     (1,545 )     (3,333 )     4,841  
Interest expense     12,197       12,765       36,576       35,282  
Depreciation and amortization     2,285       2,647       7,078       8,120  
EBITDA     5,496       (28,785 )     37,553       (51,341 )
Less: Gain on sale of businesses                 31,120        
Less: Other losses, net           (129 )     (2,169 )     (3,558 )
Less: Loss on debt extinguishment                       (8,478 )
Less: Loss on impairment of goodwill           (24,862 )           (24,862 )
Adjusted EBITDA     5,496       (3,794 )     8,602       (14,443 )
Less: Investment and other income     9,905       10,063       30,830       29,474  
Plus: Corporate overhead     9,762       11,595       27,019       38,145  
Field EBITDA   $ 5,353     $ (2,262 )   $ 4,791     $ (5,772 )

UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 2,584     $ 4,817     $ 3,785     $ (26,755 )
Cash interest payments     6,686       7,463       20,361       24,444  
Unlevered cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $ 9,270     $ 12,280     $ 24,146     $ (2,311 )

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

    September 30,     December 31,  
    2020     2019  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash   $ 44,003     $ 34,867  
Restricted cash     20,601       21,900  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance     57,995       55,794  
Prepaid expenses     4,808       4,778  
Assets held for sale     32,109       23,858  
Other current assets     14,756       17,142  
Total current assets     174,272       158,339  
                 
Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance     75,104       75,549  
Cemetery property     302,918       320,605  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation     90,234       103,400  
Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value     484,520       517,192  
Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value     300,738       343,619  
Deferred selling and obtaining costs     117,367       114,944  
Deferred tax assets     20       81  
Intangible assets     55,377       56,246  
Other assets     25,862       29,393  
Total assets   $ 1,626,412     $ 1,719,368  
                 
Liabilities and Owners' Equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $ 52,524     $ 55,134  
Liabilities held for sale     24,815       20,668  
Accrued interest     113       125  
Current portion, long-term debt     1,143       374  
Total current liabilities     78,595       76,301  
                 
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs     327,173       367,963  
Deferred revenues     929,120       949,375  
Deferred tax liabilities     31,062       34,613  
Perpetual care trust corpus     300,738       343,619  
Other long-term liabilities     46,938       49,987  
Total liabilities     1,713,626       1,821,858  
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Owners' equity:                
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,824,266
and 94,447,356 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 		    1,178       944  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value     (85,624 )     (103,434 )
Retained deficit     (2,768 )      
Total owners' equity     (87,214 )     (102,490 )
Total liabilities and owners' equity   $ 1,626,412     $ 1,719,368  

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share and per unit data)

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenues:                                
Cemetery:                                
Interments   $ 21,409     $ 15,605     $ 54,755     $ 52,544  
Merchandise     16,328       18,014       46,567       51,870  
Services     16,435       17,068       48,923       50,400  
Investment and other     9,905       10,063       30,830       29,474  
Funeral home:                                
Merchandise     6,590       5,572       18,767       17,920  
Services     6,189       6,829       18,966       20,907  
Total revenues     76,856       73,151       218,808       223,115  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Cost of goods sold     9,977       10,677       29,464       31,263  
Cemetery expense     16,703       18,362       52,458       57,245  
Selling expense     13,658       14,609       39,316       44,839  
General and administrative expense     10,491       11,033       30,602       33,430  
Corporate overhead     9,762       11,595       27,019       38,145  
Depreciation and amortization     2,285       2,647       7,078       8,120  
Funeral home expenses:                                
Merchandise     1,755       1,896       5,069       5,227  
Services     5,653       5,351       16,347       16,363  
Other     3,361       3,422       9,931       11,046  
Total costs and expenses     73,645       79,592       217,284       245,678  
                                 
Gain on sale of businesses                 31,120        
Other losses           (129 )     (2,169 )     (3,558 )
Operating income (loss)     3,211       (6,570 )     30,475       (26,121 )
Interest expense     (12,197 )     (12,765 )     (36,576 )     (35,282 )
Loss on debt extinguishment                       (8,478 )
Loss on impairment of goodwill           (24,862 )           (24,862 )
Loss from operations before income taxes     (8,986 )     (44,197 )     (6,101 )     (94,743 )
Income tax benefit (expense)     1,129       1,545       3,333       (4,841 )
Net loss   $ (7,857 )   $ (42,652 )   $ (2,768 )   $ (99,584 )
Net loss per common share (basic)(1)   $ (0.07 )   $ (1.10 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (2.59 )
Net loss per common share (diluted)(1)   $ (0.07 )   $ (1.10 )   $ (0.03 )   $ (2.59 )
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - basic(2) 		    117,819       38,916       103,341       38,438  
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding - diluted(2) 		    117,819       38,916       103,341       38,438  

      (1)   For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents net loss divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, represents net loss divided by weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding.
      (2)   For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, represents weighted average number of common shares outstanding and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, represents weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding.

STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

    Nine Months Ended September 30,
    2020     2019    
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:                  
Net loss   $ (2,768 )   $ (99,584 )  
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities: 		                 
Cost of lots sold     4,346       5,339    
Depreciation and amortization     7,078       8,120    
Provision for bad debt     4,529       5,380    
Non-cash compensation expense     1,080       2,814    
Loss on debt extinguishment           8,478    
Loss on impairment of goodwill           24,862    
Non-cash interest expense     16,159       12,435    
Gain on sale of businesses     (31,120 )        
Other losses, net     2,169       3,558    
Changes in assets and liabilities:                  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance     (16,180 )     (14,305 )  
Merchandise trust fund     (12,284 )     (11,137 )  
Other assets     3,799       (1,339 )  
Deferred selling and obtaining costs     (4,974 )     (1,850 )  
Deferred revenues     39,238       23,860    
Deferred taxes, net     (3,490 )     4,620    
Payables and other liabilities     (3,797 )     1,994    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     3,785       (26,755 )  
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:                  
Cash paid for capital expenditures     (4,784 )     (5,743 )  
Proceeds from divestitures     48,336       1,250    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     43,552       (4,493 )  
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:                  
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock     8,800          
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock     8,200          
Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred units, net           57,500    
Proceeds from borrowings     3,672       406,087    
Repayments of debt     (54,782 )     (366,644 )  
Principal payment on finance leases     (1,061 )     (1,098 )  
Cost of financing activities     (4,294 )     (17,972 )  
Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation     (35 )     (677 )  
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities     (39,500 )     77,196    
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash     7,837       45,948    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cashBeginning of period     56,767       18,147    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cashEnd of period   $ 64,604     $ 64,095    
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:                  
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 20,361     $ 24,444    
Cash paid during the period for income taxes     1,077       1,470    
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:                  
Operating cash flows from operating leases   $ 2,372     $ 2,759    
Operating cash flows from finance leases     328       370    
Financing cash flows from finance leases     1,061       1,098    
Non-cash investing and financing activities:                  
Acquisition of assets by financing   $     $ 2,234    
Net transfers within assets held for sale     81,108          
Accrued paid-in-kind interest on Senior Secured Notes     10,572          


1 Cemetery sales production represents dollar volume associated with new contracts executed during the period.
2 Field EBITDA represents Adjusted Operating Income less Investment and Other Income plus Corporate Overhead and Depreciation and Amortization.


