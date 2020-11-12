 

Beazer Homes Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2020 Results

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

“Fiscal 2020 was an extraordinary year for Beazer Homes,” said Allan P. Merrill, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “While successfully adopting new health and safety procedures to allow us to continue selling, building and delivering homes during the pandemic, we achieved all of the financial objectives we outlined last fall and exited the year positioned to generate higher earnings in fiscal 2021. These results would not have been possible without the creative and tireless efforts of our entire team.”

Related to fiscal 2020, Mr. Merrill continued, “For the full year, we generated $53.3 million of net income from continuing operations, grew Adjusted EBITDA by more than 10%, produced a return on assets above 10% and brought our Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio below 5 times, fulfilling the financial objectives we established prior to the onset of the pandemic.”

Commenting on fiscal 2021, Mr. Merrill said, “We enter fiscal 2021 with the dollar value of our backlog nearly 50% higher than this time last year and expectations for substantially lower interest expense, providing us visibility into double-digit growth in earnings per share – even as we confront a short-term reduction in community count that has been exacerbated by the recent strength in new home orders.”

Looking beyond fiscal 2021, Mr. Merrill concluded, “With our deleveraging objective of reducing debt below $1 billion clearly in sight, we expect increased land and development spending during 2021 will allow us to increase the number of lots we own or control through options by year end, which we believe positions us for top and bottom line growth in the years ahead.”

Beazer Homes Fiscal 2020 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal 2019

  • Net income from continuing operations of $53.3 million. Net income in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 included one-time items related to loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges. Excluding these items, the Company generated net income from continuing operations of $56.5 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $38.7 million in fiscal 2019
  • Homebuilding revenue of $2.1 billion, up 1.9%
  • 5,492 new home closings, essentially flat year-over-year
  • Average selling price of $385.5 thousand, up 2.1%
  • Homebuilding gross margin was 16.4%, up 650 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 21.0%, up 130 basis points
  • SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.9%, up 30 basis points
  • Net new orders of 6,293, up 12.9% on a 14.8% increase in sales/community/month to 3.2 and a 1.7% decrease in average community count to 163
  • Dollar value of backlog of $995.3 million, up 49.6%

Beazer Homes Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights and Comparison to Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Net income from continuing operations of $24.6 million. Net income in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019 included one-time items related to loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges. Excluding these items, the Company generated net income from continuing operations of $25.6 million, compared to net income from continuing operations of $23.8 in fiscal fourth quarter 2019
  • Homebuilding revenue of $679.1 million, down 12.2% on a 13.8% decrease in home closings to 1,737 and a 1.8% increase in average selling price to $390.9 thousand
  • Homebuilding gross margin was 17.1%, up 190 basis points. Excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest, homebuilding gross margin was 21.7%, up 180 basis points
  • SG&A as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1%, up 160 basis points year-over-year
  • Net new orders of 2,009, up 37.8% on a 52.6% increase in sales/community/month to 4.4 and a 9.7% decrease in average community count to 151
  • Unrestricted cash at quarter end was $327.7 million; total liquidity was $577.7 million

The following provides additional details on the Company's performance during the fiscal fourth quarter 2020:

Profitability. Net income from continuing operations was $24.6 million, generating diluted earnings per share of $0.82. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $77.1 million was down $5.0 million compared to the same period last year, primarily driven by lower home closings, partially offset by an increase in homebuilding gross margin.

Orders. Due to the high demand experienced during the fourth quarter, net new orders increased to 2,009, up 37.8% from the prior year, achieving the highest fourth quarter level in more than a decade. The increase in net new orders was driven by an increase in the absorption rate to 4.4 sales per community per month, up from 2.9 in the previous year, partially offset by a 9.7% decrease in average community count to 151. The cancellation rate for the quarter was 12.2%, down 410 basis points from the previous year.

Backlog. The dollar value of homes in backlog as of September 30, 2020 increased 49.6% to $995.3 million, or 2,509 homes, compared to $665.1 million, or 1,708 homes, at the same time last year. The average selling price of homes in backlog was $396.7 thousand, up 1.9% year-over-year.

Homebuilding Revenue. Fourth quarter homebuilding revenue was $679.1 million, down 12.2% from the same period last year. The decline in homebuilding revenue was primarily driven by a 13.8% decrease in home closings to 1,737 homes, which is attributed to the decrease in demand during March and April as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homebuilding Gross Margin. Homebuilding gross margin (excluding impairments, abandonments and amortized interest) was 21.7% for the fourth quarter, up 180 basis points year-over-year, driven primarily by lower sales incentives and pricing increases.

SG&A Expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue was 11.1% for the quarter, up 160 basis points compared to the prior year. This increase was primarily driven by the decrease in home closings and homebuilding revenue in the quarter, while SG&A on an absolute dollar basis was relatively flat.

Liquidity. At the close of the fourth quarter, the Company had $577.7 million of available liquidity, including $327.7 million of unrestricted cash and $250.0 million available on its secured revolving credit facility.

 

Fiscal Year Results from Continuing Operations

 

 

Year Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change*

New home orders, net of cancellations

6,293

 

 

5,576

 

 

12.9

%

Orders per community per month

3.2

 

 

2.8

 

 

14.8

%

Average active community count

163

 

 

166

 

 

(1.7

)%

Cancellation rates

15.8

%

 

16.1

%

 

-30 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total home closings

5,492

 

 

5,500

 

 

(0.1

)%

ASP from closings (in thousands)

$

385.5

 

 

$

377.7

 

 

2.1

%

Homebuilding revenue (in millions)

$

2,116.9

 

 

$

2,077.2

 

 

1.9

%

Homebuilding gross margin

16.4

%

 

9.9

%

 

650 bps

Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A

16.5

%

 

15.2

%

 

130 bps

Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales

21.0

%

 

19.7

%

 

130 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)

$

71.3

 

 

$

(116.6

)

 

$

187.9

 

Expense (benefit) from income taxes (in millions)

$

18.0

 

 

$

(37.2

)

 

$

55.2

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations (in millions)

$

53.3

 

 

$

(79.4

)

 

$

132.7

 

Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

1.80

 

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

4.39

 

Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations

$

1.78

 

 

$

(2.59

)

 

$

4.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)

$

71.3

 

 

$

(116.6

)

 

$

187.9

 

Loss on debt extinguishment, net (in millions)

$

 

 

$

(24.9

)

 

$

24.9

 

Inventory impairments and abandonments (in millions)

$

(2.9

)

 

$

(148.6

)

 

$

145.7

 

Restructuring and severance charges (in millions)

$

(1.3

)

 

$

 

 

$

(1.3

)

Income from continuing operations excluding loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges before income taxes (in millions) (a)

$

75.5

 

 

$

56.9

 

 

$

18.6

 

Net income from continuing operations excluding loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges after income taxes (in millions) (b)

$

56.5

 

 

$

38.7

 

 

$

17.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (in millions)

$

52.2

 

 

$

(79.5

)

 

$

131.7

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land and land development spending (in millions)

$

440.8

 

 

$

469.9

 

 

$

(29.1

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$

204.4

 

 

$

180.2

 

 

$

24.2

 

* Change and totals are calculated using unrounded numbers.

(a)

Management believes that this measure assists investors in understanding and comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating the differences in companies' respective level of debt and level of impairments. This measure should not be considered an alternative to income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance.

(b)

For the year ended September 30, 2020, inventory impairments and abandonments and restructuring and severance charges were tax-effected at the effective tax rate of 25.2%. For the year ended September 30, 2019, loss on debt extinguishment and inventory impairments and abandonments were tax-effected at the effective tax rate of 31.9%.

 

Q4 Results from Continuing Operations

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change*

New home orders, net of cancellations

2,009

 

 

1,458

 

 

37.8

%

Orders per community per month

4.4

 

 

2.9

 

 

52.6

%

Average active community count

151

 

 

168

 

 

(9.7

)%

Actual community count at quarter-end

145

 

 

166

 

 

(12.7

)%

Cancellation rates

12.2

%

 

16.3

%

 

-410 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total home closings

1,737

 

 

2,014

 

 

(13.8

)%

Average selling price (ASP) from closings (in thousands)

$

390.9

 

 

$

383.8

 

 

1.8

%

Homebuilding revenue (in millions)

$

679.1

 

 

$

773.0

 

 

(12.2

)%

Homebuilding gross margin

17.1

%

 

15.2

%

 

190 bps

Homebuilding gross margin, excluding impairments and abandonments (I&A)

17.2

%

 

15.2

%

 

200 bps

Homebuilding gross margin, excluding I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales

21.7

%

 

19.9

%

 

180 bps

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)

$

33.7

 

 

$

9.5

 

 

$

24.2

 

Expense from income taxes (in millions)

$

9.0

 

 

$

7.0

 

 

$

2.0

 

Net income from continuing operations (in millions)

$

24.6

 

 

$

2.5

 

 

$

22.2

 

Basic income per share from continuing operations

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.75

 

Diluted income per share from continuing operations

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations before income taxes (in millions)

$

33.7

 

 

$

9.5

 

 

$

24.2

 

Loss on debt extinguishment (in millions)

$

 

 

$

(25.5

)

 

$

25.5

 

Inventory impairments and abandonments (in millions)

$

(0.6

)

 

$

 

 

$

(0.6

)

Income from continuing operations excluding loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges before income taxes (in millions)(a)

$

34.3

 

 

$

35.0

 

 

$

(0.7

)

Net income from continuing operations excluding loss on debt extinguishment, inventory impairments and abandonments, and restructuring and severance charges after income taxes (in millions)(b)

$

25.6

 

 

$

23.8

 

 

$

1.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (in millions)

$

23.7

 

 

$

2.4

 

 

$

21.2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Land and land development spending (in millions)

$

116.1

 

 

$

106.3

 

 

$

9.8

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (in millions)

$

77.1

 

 

$

82.1

 

 

$

(5.0

)

* Change and totals are calculated using unrounded numbers.

(a)

Management believes that this measure assists investors in understanding and comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating the differences in companies' respective level of debt and level of impairments. This measure should not be considered an alternative to income from continuing operations before income taxes determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance.

(b)

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, inventory impairments and abandonments and restructuring and severance charges were tax-effected at the effective tax rate of 25.2%. For the three months ended September 30, 2019, loss on debt extinguishment was tax-effected at the effective tax rate of 31.9%.

 

 

As of September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

Change

Backlog units

2,509

 

 

1,708

 

 

46.9

%

Dollar value of backlog (in millions)

$

995.3

 

 

$

665.1

 

 

49.6

%

ASP in backlog (in thousands)

$

396.7

 

 

$

389.4

 

 

1.9

%

Land and lots controlled

17,830

 

 

19,875

 

 

(10.3)

%

 

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 12, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested parties may listen to the conference call and view the Company’s slide presentation by visiting the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.beazer.com. To access the conference call by telephone, listeners should dial 800-475-0542 (for international callers, dial 517-308-9429). To be admitted to the call, enter the passcode “8571348.” A replay of the conference call will be available, until 10:00 PM ET on November 19, 2020 at 888-562-7249 (for international callers, dial 203-369-3937) with pass code “3740.”

About Beazer Homes

Headquartered in Atlanta, Beazer Homes (NYSE: BZH) is one of the country’s largest homebuilders. Every Beazer home is designed and built to provide Surprising Performance, giving you more quality and more comfort from the moment you move in – saving you money every month. With Beazer's Choice Plans, you can personalize your primary living areas – giving you a choice of how you want to live in the home, at no additional cost. And unlike most national homebuilders, we empower our customers to shop and compare loan options. Our Mortgage Choice program gives you the resources to easily compare multiple loan offers and choose the best lender and loan offer for you, saving you thousands over the life of your loan.

We build our homes in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. For more information, visit beazer.com, or check out Beazer on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, among other things: (i) the cyclical nature of the homebuilding industry and a potential deterioration in homebuilding industry conditions; (ii) economic changes nationally or in local markets, changes in consumer confidence, wage levels, declines in employment levels, inflation or increases in the quantity and decreases in the price of new homes and resale homes on the market; (iii) the potential negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which, in addition to exacerbating each of the risks listed above and below, may include a significant decrease in demand for our homes or consumer confidence generally with respect to purchasing a home, an inability to sell and build homes in a typical manner or at all, increased costs or decreased supply of building materials, including lumber, or the availability of subcontractors, housing inspectors, and other third-parties we rely on to support our operations, and recognizing charges in future periods, which may be material, for goodwill impairments, inventory impairments and/or land option contract abandonments; (iv) shortages of or increased prices for labor, land or raw materials used in housing production, and the level of quality and craftsmanship provided by our subcontractors; (v) the availability and cost of land and the risks associated with the future value of our inventory, such as asset impairment charges we took on select California assets during the second quarter of fiscal 2019; (vi) factors affecting margins, such as decreased land values underlying land option agreements, increased land development costs in communities under development or delays or difficulties in implementing initiatives to reduce our production and overhead cost structure; (vii) our ability to raise debt and/or equity capital, due to factors such as limitations in the capital markets (including market volatility) or adverse credit market conditions, and our ability to otherwise meet our ongoing liquidity needs (which could cause us to fail to meet the terms of our covenants and other requirements under our various debt instruments and therefore trigger an acceleration of a significant portion or all of our outstanding debt obligations), including the impact of any downgrades of our credit ratings or reduction in our liquidity levels; (viii) market perceptions regarding any capital raising initiatives we may undertake (including future issuances of equity or debt capital); (ix) terrorist acts, protests and civil unrest, political uncertainty, natural disasters, acts of war or other factors over which the Company has little or no control; (x) estimates related to homes to be delivered in the future (backlog) are imprecise, as they are subject to various cancellation risks that cannot be fully controlled; (xi) increases in mortgage interest rates, increased disruption in the availability of mortgage financing, changes in tax laws or otherwise regarding the deductibility of mortgage interest expenses and real estate taxes or an increased number of foreclosures; (xii) increased competition or delays in reacting to changing consumer preferences in home design; (xiii) natural disasters or other related events that could result in delays in land development or home construction, increase our costs or decrease demand in the impacted areas; (xiv) the potential recoverability of our deferred tax assets; (xv) potential delays or increased costs in obtaining necessary permits as a result of changes to, or complying with, laws, regulations or governmental policies, and possible penalties for failure to comply with such laws, regulations or governmental policies, including those related to the environment; (xvi) the results of litigation or government proceedings and fulfillment of any related obligations; (xvii) the impact of construction defect and home warranty claims; (xviii) the cost and availability of insurance and surety bonds, as well as the sufficiency of these instruments to cover potential losses incurred; (xix) the impact of information technology failures, cybersecurity issues or data security breaches; or (xx) the impact on homebuilding in key markets of governmental regulations limiting the availability of water.

Any forward-looking statement, including any statement expressing confidence regarding future outcomes, speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible to predict all such factors.

-Tables Follow-

 

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

in thousands (except per share data)

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Total revenue

$

686,748

 

 

$

781,701

 

 

$

2,127,077

 

 

$

2,087,739

 

Home construction and land sales expenses

569,511

 

 

665,404

 

 

1,776,534

 

 

1,773,085

 

Inventory impairments and abandonments

637

 

 

 

 

2,903

 

 

148,618

 

Gross profit

116,600

 

 

116,297

 

 

347,640

 

 

166,036

 

Commissions

26,847

 

 

29,837

 

 

82,507

 

 

79,802

 

General and administrative expenses

49,361

 

 

44,608

 

 

170,386

 

 

161,371

 

Depreciation and amortization

4,806

 

 

5,847

 

 

15,640

 

 

14,759

 

Operating income (loss)

35,586

 

 

36,005

 

 

79,107

 

 

(89,896

)

Equity in income of unconsolidated entities

209

 

 

88

 

 

347

 

 

404

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

 

 

(25,494

)

 

 

 

(24,920

)

Other expense, net

(2,135

)

 

(1,092

)

 

(8,165

)

 

(2,226

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

33,660

 

 

9,507

 

 

71,289

 

 

(116,638

)

Expense (benefit) from income taxes

9,033

 

 

7,043

 

 

17,973

 

 

(37,217

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

24,627

 

 

2,464

 

 

53,316

 

 

(79,421

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(949

)

 

(35

)

 

(1,090

)

 

(99

)

Net income (loss)

$

23,678

 

 

$

2,429

 

 

$

52,226

 

 

$

(79,520

)

Weighted-average number of shares:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

29,603

 

 

29,545

 

 

29,704

 

 

30,617

 

Diluted

30,005

 

 

30,169

 

 

29,948

 

 

30,617

 

Basic income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.83

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

1.80

 

 

$

(2.59

)

Discontinued operations

(0.03

)

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

(0.01

)

Total

$

0.80

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

1.76

 

 

$

(2.60

)

Diluted income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

$

0.82

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

1.78

 

 

$

(2.59

)

Discontinued operations

(0.03

)

 

 

 

(0.04

)

 

(0.01

)

Total

$

0.79

 

 

$

0.08

 

 

$

1.74

 

 

$

(2.60

)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Fiscal Year Ended

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

Capitalized Interest in Inventory

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Capitalized interest in inventory, beginning of period

$

132,096

 

 

$

148,825

 

 

$

136,565

 

 

$

144,645

 

Interest incurred

20,385

 

 

26,464

 

 

87,224

 

 

103,970

 

Capitalized interest impaired

 

 

 

 

(792

)

 

(13,907

)

Interest expense not qualified for capitalization and included as other expense

(2,095

)

 

(1,309

)

 

(8,468

)

 

(3,109

)

Capitalized interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses

(30,727

)

 

(37,415

)

 

(94,870

)

 

(95,034

)

Capitalized interest in inventory, end of period

$

119,659

 

 

$

136,565

 

 

$

119,659

 

 

$

136,565

 

 

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

in thousands (except share and per share data)

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

327,693

 

 

$

106,741

 

Restricted cash

14,835

 

 

16,053

 

Accounts receivable (net of allowance of $358 and $304, respectively)

19,817

 

 

26,395

 

Income tax receivable

9,252

 

 

4,935

 

Owned inventory

1,350,738

 

 

1,504,248

 

Investments in unconsolidated entities

4,003

 

 

3,962

 

Deferred tax assets, net

225,143

 

 

246,957

 

Property and equipment, net

22,280

 

 

27,421

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

13,103

 

 

 

Goodwill

11,376

 

 

11,376

 

Other assets

9,240

 

 

9,556

 

Total assets

$

2,007,480

 

 

$

1,957,644

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

132,192

 

 

$

131,152

 

Operating lease liabilities

15,333

 

 

 

Other liabilities

135,983

 

 

109,429

 

Total debt (net of debt issuance costs of $10,891 and $12,470, respectively)

1,130,801

 

 

1,178,309

 

Total liabilities

1,414,309

 

 

1,418,890

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued)

 

 

 

Common stock (par value $0.001 per share, 63,000,000 shares authorized, 31,012,326 issued and outstanding and 30,933,110 issued and outstanding, respectively)

31

 

 

31

 

Paid-in capital

856,466

 

 

854,275

 

Accumulated deficit

(263,326

)

 

(315,552

)

Total stockholders’ equity

593,171

 

 

538,754

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,007,480

 

 

$

1,957,644

 

 

 

 

 

Inventory Breakdown

 

 

 

Homes under construction

$

525,021

 

 

$

507,542

 

Development projects in progress

589,763

 

 

738,201

 

Land held for future development

28,531

 

 

28,531

 

Land held for sale

12,622

 

 

12,662

 

Capitalized interest

119,659

 

 

136,565

 

Model homes

75,142

 

 

80,747

 

Total owned inventory

$

1,350,738

 

 

$

1,504,248

 

 

BEAZER HOMES USA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED OPERATING AND FINANCIAL DATA – CONTINUING OPERATIONS

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Closings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West region

958

 

 

978

 

 

3,206

 

 

2,859

 

East region

398

 

 

445

 

 

1,045

 

 

1,092

 

Southeast region

381

 

 

591

 

 

1,241

 

 

1,549

 

Total closings

1,737

 

 

2,014

 

 

5,492

 

 

5,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

New orders, net of cancellations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West region

1,124

 

 

808

 

 

3,589

 

 

2,983

 

East region

457

 

 

283

 

 

1,328

 

 

1,152

 

Southeast region

428

 

 

367

 

 

1,376

 

 

1,441

 

Total new orders, net

2,009

 

 

1,458

 

 

6,293

 

 

5,576

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

Backlog units at end of period:

 

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

West region

 

 

 

 

1,365

 

 

982

 

East region

 

 

 

 

624

 

 

341

 

Southeast region

 

 

 

 

520

 

 

385

 

Total backlog units

 

 

 

 

2,509

 

 

1,708

 

Dollar value of backlog at end of period (in millions)

 

 

 

 

$

995.3

 

 

$

665.1

 

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Homebuilding revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

West region

$

355,448

 

 

$

354,880

 

 

$

1,180,577

 

 

$

1,012,977

 

East region

180,385

 

 

206,939

 

 

476,167

 

 

506,389

 

Southeast region

143,227

 

 

211,183

 

 

460,166

 

 

557,879

 

Total homebuilding revenue

$

679,060

 

 

$

773,002

 

 

$

2,116,910

 

 

$

2,077,245

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding

$

679,060

 

 

$

773,002

 

 

$

2,116,910

 

 

$

2,077,245

 

Land sales and other

7,688

 

 

8,699

 

 

10,167

 

 

10,494

 

Total revenues

$

686,748

 

 

$

781,701

 

 

$

2,127,077

 

 

$

2,087,739

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Homebuilding

$

115,976

 

 

$

117,844

 

 

$

348,110

 

 

$

206,034

 

Land sales and other

624

 

 

(1,547

)

 

(470

)

 

(39,998

)

Total gross profit

$

116,600

 

 

$

116,297

 

 

$

347,640

 

 

$

166,036

 

 

Reconciliation of homebuilding gross profit and the related gross margin before impairments and abandonments and interest amortized to cost of sales to homebuilding gross profit and gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that this information assists investors in comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective level of impairments and level of debt.

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Homebuilding gross profit/margin

$

115,976

 

17.1

%

 

$

117,844

 

15.2

%

 

$

348,110

 

16.4

%

 

$

206,034

 

9.9

%

Inventory impairments and abandonments (I&A)

637

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,646

 

 

 

110,029

 

 

Homebuilding gross profit/margin before I&A

116,613

 

17.2

%

 

117,844

 

15.2

%

 

349,756

 

16.5

%

 

316,063

 

15.2

%

Interest amortized to cost of sales

30,701

 

 

 

36,256

 

 

 

94,844

 

 

 

93,875

 

 

Homebuilding gross profit/margin before I&A and interest amortized to cost of sales

$

147,314

 

21.7

%

 

$

154,100

 

19.9

%

 

$

444,600

 

21.0

%

 

$

409,938

 

19.7

%

 

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to total company net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided for each period discussed below. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA assists investors in understanding and comparing the operating characteristics of homebuilding activities by eliminating many of the differences in companies' respective capitalization, tax position and level of impairments. These EBITDA measures should not be considered alternatives to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of operating performance.

The reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to total company net income (loss) below differs from prior year, as it reclassifies stock-based compensation expense from an adjustment within EBITDA to an adjustment within Adjusted EBITDA in order to accurately present EBITDA per its definition.

 

 

Quarter Ended September 30,

 

Fiscal Year Ended September 30,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net income (loss)

$

23,678

 

 

$

2,429

 

 

$

52,226

 

 

$

(79,520

)

Expense (benefit) from income taxes

8,764

 

 

7,034

 

 

17,664

 

 

(37,245

)

Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired

30,727

 

 

37,415

 

 

95,662

 

 

108,941

 

Interest expense not qualified for capitalization

2,095

 

 

1,309

 

 

8,468

 

 

3,109

 

EBIT

65,264

 

 

48,187

 

 

174,020

 

 

(4,715

)

Depreciation and amortization

4,806

 

 

5,847

 

 

15,640

 

 

14,759

 

EBITDA

70,070

 

 

54,034

 

 

189,660

 

 

10,044

 

Stock-based compensation expense

5,167

 

 

2,533

 

 

10,036

 

 

10,526

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

25,494

 

 

 

 

24,920

 

Inventory impairments and abandonments (a)

637

 

 

 

 

2,111

 

 

134,711

 

Restructuring and severance expenses

(44

)

 

 

 

1,317

 

 

 

Litigation settlement in discontinued operations

1,260

 

 

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

77,090

 

 

$

82,061

 

 

$

204,384

 

 

$

180,201

(a)

In periods during which we impaired certain of our inventory assets, capitalized interest that is impaired is included in the line above titled “Interest amortized to home construction and land sales expenses and capitalized interest impaired."

 

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
The Cove is an Affordable Alternative to Bay Area Living
21.10.20
Beazer Homes USA, Inc. to Webcast Its Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on November 12, 2020