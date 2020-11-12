 

Coeur to Participate in Upcoming RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas S. Whelan, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mr. Krebs will also take part in a virtual fireside chat during the conference at 1:00 p.m. Central Time.

The RBC Capital Markets Global Mining and Materials Conference is a virtual- and invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the fireside chat will be available through the following link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2833351/D8BAAA1949470133C28A7535FB7E8C9C.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

