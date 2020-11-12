NIKE, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings and Conference Call

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2021 financial results on Friday, December 18, 2020, at approximately 1:15 p.m. PT, following the close of regular stock market trading hours. Following the news release, NIKE management will host a conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at http://investors.nike.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location through 9:00 p.m. PT, January 8, 2021.